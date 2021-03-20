Sports Shorts, March 20

The Knights host McCook on Tuesday.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Knights drop two to Central

COLUMBUS — North Platte outhit Central 11 to 10 in their first game of a doubleheader Saturday, but it wasn’t enough in a 9-8 loss to the Raiders.

Madisyn Hamar’s single in the second on a 2-1 count scored the Knights’ first run.

Nevaeh Ramirez went six innings in the circle, allowing nine runs on 10 hits, striking out nine and walking one.

Hamar, Jordan Young, Ashlyn Wheeling, and Kirsten Greenwalt, all had two hits to lead North Platte.

Central pulled away at the end of the night cap for a 6-3 victory.

Pitcher Kyleigh Sullivan went six innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and striking out four.

Jace Cundiff went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Knights in hits.

The Knights are 3-15 on the season.