Sports Shorts, March 20

WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Knights extend winning streak
BEATRICE — The North Platte Community College women’s basketball team evened the regular season series with Southeast Community College with a 69-62 victory on Saturday, extending their win streak to four.
“This was a very good road win today for our program,” coach Jeff Thurman said. “We need to have more focus in order to close out good teams down the stretch.”
The Knights finished the afternoon with four scorers in double digits including Jennessy Aragon-Dennis who had 14 and Jada Ballard, Kayla Pope and Janay Brauer who each had 12. Diamond Moore-Heath collected 12 rebounds to lead the Knights on the glass.
Knights (7-9) will close out the regular season with three home games next week, starting with McCook on Tuesday.
MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Knights top Storm
BEATRICE — North Platte defeated Central 83-71 on Saturday.
Trevon Dennis had 20 points and four rebounds, German Plotnikov had 20 points and seven rebounds and Jevarrick Butler added 11 points and four rebounds
The Knights host McCook on Tuesday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Knights drop two to Central
COLUMBUS — North Platte outhit Central 11 to 10 in their first game of a doubleheader Saturday, but it wasn’t enough in a 9-8 loss to the Raiders.
Madisyn Hamar’s single in the second on a 2-1 count scored the Knights’ first run.
Nevaeh Ramirez went six innings in the circle, allowing nine runs on 10 hits, striking out nine and walking one.
Hamar, Jordan Young, Ashlyn Wheeling, and Kirsten Greenwalt, all had two hits to lead North Platte.
Central pulled away at the end of the night cap for a 6-3 victory.
Pitcher Kyleigh Sullivan went six innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and striking out four.
Jace Cundiff went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Knights in hits.
The Knights are 3-15 on the season.
“We got caught on our heels and being spectators in both games in the 5fifth and sixth innings,” NPCC Knights softball coach Janelle Higgins said. “We got a lead and got comfortable and lost focus. If we can get a little tougher mentally we will be a force to reckon with.”
The Knights will take on Southeast Community College in Beatrice Sunday in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
UNK C/D Invite
KEARNEY — Area teams participated at the UNK Invite on Saturday.
Area girls results
100 meter dash — 6, Sierra Carr, Brady, 13.93. 7, Delaynie Laible, South Loup, 13.96. 10, Alyssa Schneider, DCS, 14.10. 13, Kayana Riley, DCS, 14.37. 17, Lauryn Johnson, South Loup, 14.44. 18, RayLee Downing, Anselmo-Merna, 14.45. 21, Kacee Dvorak, South Loup, 14.58.
200 meter dash — 7, Bryn Schwarz, South Loup, 29.15. 8, Alyssa Schneider, DCS, 29.23. 9, Sierra Carr, Brady, 29.34. 12, Zada Earll, Brady, 30.03. 13, Delaynie Laible, South Loup, 30.44. 16, Raylee Downing, Anselmo-Mern, 30.77. 17, Lauryn Johnson, South Loup, 31.15. 18, Kayana Riley, Dundy County, 31.22.
400 meter dash — 6, Abby Stallbaumer, South Loup, 1:12.43. 11, Zada Earll, Brady, 1:14.39. 17, Josie Reiff, South Loup, 1:23.26.
800 meter run — 1, Landyn Cole, South Loup, 2:50.56. 8, Ava Pandorf, South Loup, 2:59.79. 9, Mackenzie Burnett, Anselmo-Mern, 3:02.08. 13, Heidi Donegan, South Loup, 3:10.48.
1600 meter run — 3, Haley Wells, Anselmo-Mern, 6:31.08. 4, Tallii Martin, South Loup, 6:37.76. 13, Grace Bierman, South Loup, 7:13.56. 20, Harmony Borah, South Loup, 11:44.32. 3200 meter run — 2, Tallii Martin, South Loup, 14:55.48. 4, Faithy Bierman, South Loup, 15:34.60.
60 meter hurdles — 1, Kaitlyn Jacquot,, Anselmo-Merna, 54.04. 2, Dayle Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 54.38. 4, Charli Vickers, South Loup, 56.35. 6, Kloey Corrigan, Brady, 58.16. 9, Adyson Priest, Anselmo-Merna, 1:04.22.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Kaitlyn Jacquot, Anselmo-Merna, 54.04. 2, Dayle Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 54.38. 4, Charli Vickers, South Loup, 56.35. 6, Kloey Corrigan, Brady, 58.16. 9, Adyson Priest, Anselmo-Merna, 1:04.22.
4x100 meter relay — 2, South Loup, 56.08, Bryn Schwarz, Halie Recoy, Mya Weverka, Delaynie Laible.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Anselmo-Merna, 4:27.80, Carlee Bartak, Koral Schmidt, Jaide Chandler, Hadlee Safranek. 4, South Loup, 4:42.64, Mya Weverka, Taylor Ross, Taylor, Bryn Schwarz, Halie Recoy.
4x800 meter relay — 4, South Loup, 11:58.78, Landyn Cole, Heidi Donegan, Ava Pandorf, Halie Recoy.
High Jump — 9, Jaide Chandler, Anselmo-Mern, J4-04. 9, Kloey Corrigan, Brady, J4-04. 12, Charli Vickers, South Loup, 4-02. 15, Josie Reiff, South Loup, 4-00. 15, Annalee Starr, South Loup, 4-00.
Pole Vault — 4, Abigail Jurjens, Brady, 7-06.
Long Jump — 3, Hadlee Safranek, Anselmo-Mern, 15-00.50. 10, Kacee Dvorak, South Loup, 14-03. 17, Abigail Jurjens, Brady, 13-03.50. 18, Sierra Carr, Brady, 12-11.50. 19, Zada Earll, Brady, 12-08. 20, Annalee Starr, South Loup, 12-07. 24, Koral Schmidt, Anselmo-Mern, 12-03. 25, Alyssa Schneider, DCS, 12-01.50. 29, Kayana Riley, DCS, 11-09.50.
Triple Jump — 4, Carlee Bartak, Anselmo-Mern, 31-01.50. 6, Maggie Lutz, DCS, 30-02.50. 11, Kacee Dvorak, South Loup, 28-06.50. 12, Dalaynie Laible, South Loup, 28-05. 14, Annalee Starr, South Loup, 28-02. 15, Adyson Priest, Anselmo-Mern, 26-06.
Shot Put — 8, Emmalee Bartak, Anselmo-Mern, 29-08. 15, Mya Weverka, South Loup, 27-06. 16, Falon Hatch, Brady, 27-00.75. 21, Abby Stallbaumer, South Loup, 25-03. 26, Holly Hylton, DCS, 23-05.75. 28, Karsee McGinn, Anselmo-Merna, 23-03.50. 31, Kaylin Brown, DCS, 22-09.50. 33, Devin Peterson, South Loup, 21-08.
Discus — 1, Falon Hatch, Brady, 107-07. 8, Emmalee Bartak, Anselmo-Mern, 96-00.
9 Stallbaumer, Abby 10 South Loup 95-01. 10, Mya Weverka, South Loup, 93-09. 24, Kaylin Brown, DCS, 73-10. 29, Devin Peterson, South Loup, 67-07. 34, Holly Hylton, DCS, 58-09. 38, Karsee McGinn, Anselmo-Merna, 48-06.
Area boys results
100 meter dash — 3, Dillon Miller, Brady, 11.72. 8, Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 11.92. 9, Samuel Cool, South Loup, 11.95. 13, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford, 12.07. 19, Cass McGinn, Anselmo-Merna, 12.30. 21, Brayden Guggenmos, Sandhills/Thedford, 12.43. 26, Carter Johnson, Anselmo-Merna, 12.62. 29, Cameron Carr, Brady, 12.80. 30, Kaden Paulsen, South Loup, 12.83. 35, Haidon Minniear, DCS, 13.23. 39, Camden Jehorek, Brady, 14.09.
200 meter dash — 4, Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 24.28. 6, Blake Lusk, Brady, 24.58. 7, Samuel Cool, South Loup, 24.58. 12, Riley Shirk, Brady, 25.38. 17, Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna, 25.76. 23, Kaden Paulsen, South Loup, 26.68. 28, Alex Shown, South Loup, 27.63. 29, Talan Riley, DCS, 27.63.
400 meter dash — 4, Blake Lusk, Brady, 56.92. 9, Cooper Atkins, South Loup, 59.98. 20, Zane Thompson, Anselmo-Merna, 1:05.59. 23, Brayden Schaefer, Sandhills/Thedford, 1:07.42. 25, Alex Shown, South Loup, 1:07.64. 30, Camden Jehorek, Brady, 1:10.93. 32, Ethan Chandler, Anselmo-Merna, 1:15.26. 36, Brady Brestel, South Loup, 1:25.98.
800 meter run — 6, Cooper Franzen, Brady, 2:30.20. 7, Logan Recoy, South Loup, 2:31.30. 9, Lance Lance, South Loup, 2:34.15. 16, Owen Cantrell, Anselmo-Merna, 2:47.65. 18, Zane Thompson, Anselmo-Merna, 2:49.98. 22, Brayden Schaefer, Sandhills/Thedford, 3:03.66.
1600 meter run — 2, Trey Connell, South Loup, 5:29.80. 6, Brodie Stengel, Sandhills/Thedford, 6:04.43. 9, Levi Jurjens, Brady, 6:12.26. 13, Garrett Stamm, DCS, 6:31.35.
3200 meter run — 6, Cooper Franzen, Brady, 12:51.92. 12, Levi Jurjens, Brady, 14:00.53.
60 meter hurdles — 2, Drew Vickers, South Loup, J9.10. 6, Hunter Lovitt, Brady, 9.90. 14, Wyatt Hannon, Brady, J12.50.
300 meter hurdles — 4, Hunter Lovitt, Brady, 47.26. 5, Drew Vickers, South Loup, 47.86. 6, Cache Gracey, South Loup, 48.70. 11, Owen Wright, Anselmo-Merna, 52.75. 15, Wyatt Hannon, Brady, 1:01.45.
4x100 meter relay — 2, South Loup, 48.17, Samuel Cool, Kaden Paulsen, Silas Cool, Cache Gracey. 3, Brady, 48.51, Riley Shirk, Blake Lusk, Hunter Lovitt, Dillon Miller.
4x400 meter relay — 3, Dundy County-Stratton, 3:51.99, Jackson Kerchal, Lincoln Waters, Haidon Minniear, Corbin Horner. 5, South Loup, 3:57.44, Cache Gracey, Rio Remund, Cooper Atkins, Drew Vickers.
4x800 meter relay — 2, Dundy County Stratton, 9:27.28, Lincoln Waters, Jackson Kerchal, Garrett Stamm, Corbin Horner. 3, South Loup, 9:36.37, Rio Remund, Logan Recoy, Silas Cool, Lance, Jones.
High Jump — 2, Jackson Kerchal, DCS, J6-00. 6, Drew Vickers, South Loup, J5-06. 8, Alex Englot, DCS, J5-06. 9, Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna, J5-04. 12, Cache Gracey, South Loup, J5-04.
Pole Vault — 3, Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Mern, 19-09. 4, Seth Scranton, Sandhills/Thedford, 19-08.50. 5, Dillon Miller, Brady, 19-07. 8, Hunter Lovitt, Brady, 18-06. 14, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford, 17-05.50. 15, Brayden Guggenmos, Sandhills/Thedford, 17-03.50. 22, Carter Johnson, Anselmo-Merna, 16-08. 22, Haidon Minniear, DCS, 16-08. 25, Riley Shirk, Brady, 16-05.50. 35, Brady Brestel, South Loup, 13-03.50.
Triple Jump — 2, Seth Scranton, Sandhills/Thedford, 40-10. 10, Corbin Horner, DCS, 36-03. 15, Garrett Stamm, DCS, 33-08. 18, Brady Dahlberg, Sandhills/Thedford, 31-09.50. 20, Ethan Chandler, Anselmo-Merna, 29-04.
Shot Put — 7, Delton Haines, DCS, 40-05.75. 13, Jake Halstead, South Loup, 36-07.75. 14, Cameron Carr, Brady, 36-04.50. 16, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford, 35-09. 18, Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford, 35-00.50. 21, Talan Riley, DCS, 33-06.75. 34, Triston Stearns, Brady, 26-08.75. 37, Lance Jones, South Loup, 25-04. 38, Tayte Thornton, Anselmo-Merna, 25-03. 39, Pedro Flores, South Loup, 24-03.25.
Discus — 9, Talan Riley, DCS, 124-10. 16, Jake Halstead, South Loup, 105-06. 22, Rio Remund, South Loup, 97-05. 25, Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford, 92-03. 26, Delton Haines, DCS, 91-11. 30, Triston Stearns, Brady, 84-06. 33, Cameron Carr, Brady, 80-06. 35, Lance Jones, South Loup, 74-07. 38, Tayte Thornton, Anselmo-Merna, 55-07.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
GIRLS
North Platte 5, Ralston 0
North Platte 8, Aurora 0
Lexington 2, Omaha Northwest 0
Lincoln High 2, Lexington 0
BOYS
Aurora 2, North Platte 1 (SO)
North Platte 2, York 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, Lexington 1