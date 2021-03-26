Sports Shorts, March 26

WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Otero 71, North Platte 50
North Platte Community College women’s basketball team finished the regular season portion of their schedule on Friday night against Otero Junior College. The Knights managed to stay close but a late run in the fourth quarter propelled the Rattlers to victory, 71-50.
The Knights overcame a 21-point deficit at halftime to trail 49-36 heading into the fourth quarter. North Platte cut the lead to 10 with just under 7 minutes to play, but the Rattlers were able to pull away at the end.
The Knights (7-11) now await the outcome of the Southeast Community College and Central Community College game on Saturday, to determine whether they earn the first-round bye in the Region IX tournament. If Southeast prevails over the Raiders, then North Platte will host Central Community College at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Otero 76, North Platte 61
Otero downed NPCC 76-61 on Friday.
Jevarrick Butler led the Knights with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting in 29 minutes of action against the Rattlers. Timur Krupalija led the Knights on the glass with seven rebounds.
The Knights (6-11) will host Trinidad State Junior College on Saturday for their regular season home finale. Tip is set for noon inside the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
Binfield Invite
SCOTTSBLUFF — North Platte participated at the Binfield Invite on Friday.
North Platte boys results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 1, Kymani Sterling, 10.91. 4, Kolton Tilford, 11.60.
200 meter dash — 1, Tate Janas, 23.26. 3, Jahmani Sterling, 23.53.
400 meter dash — 2, Joseph Vak, 54.88.
800 meter run — 1, Evan Caudy, 2:06.02. 5, Jonah San Miguel, 2:12.87.
1600 meter run — 6, Rian Teets, 5:04.43.
3200 meter run — 3, Jonah San Miguel, 10:36.59.
110 meter hurdles — 5, Ethan Mercer, 20.58.
300 meter hurdles — 4, Ethan Mercer, 48.00.
4x100 Relay — 1, NP, 43.45, Jahmani Sterling, Kolton Tilford, Tate Janas, Kymani Sterling.
4x400 Relay — 6, NP, 4:01.33, Keanan Castillo, Luke Rathjen, Jon Hodges, Caedmon Hoaglund.
4x800 Relay — 2, NP, 8:65.77, Evan Caudy, Aaron Franz, Rian Teets, Quade Lowe.
Shot Put — 1, Nic Davis, 52-10.
Discus — 1, Nic Davis, 149-07.50. 4, Camron Sutherland, 119-04. 5, Jacob Kohler, 116-00.
High Jump — 3, Ethan Mercer, 5-06.
Long Jump — 2, Kolton Tilford, 21-01. 5, Chris Kautz, 19-08.75. 6, Donte Koif, 19-08.
North Platte girls results
200-meter dash — 1, Peyton Neff 28.48. 4, Joclynn Niles 28.99.
3200-meter run — 2, Zarah Blaesi 12:39.18. 5, Alexis Hoatson 14:28.41.
3200-meter relay — 3, North Platte 11:11.6.
Shot put — 2, Claudia Cobos 34-4 1/4. 5, Ellie Rankin 31-0 1/2.
Discus — 5, Claudia Cobos, 85-6 1/2.
High jump — 3, Carly Purdy 4-10. 4, Kylee Tilford 4-10.
Long jump — 4, Peyton Neff 14-8.
Triple jump — 2, Carly Purdy 34-6.
Hastings Invite
HASTINGS — Lexington girls and Broken Bow boys finished third at the Hastings Invite on Friday.
Girls team results
1, Northwest, 115. 2, Holdrege, 106. 3, Lexington, 79. 4, Hastings, 65. 5, Cozad, 64. 6, Broken Bow, 59. 7, Doniphan-Trumbull, 38.
Broken Bow, Lexington, Cozad girls results
(Top 6)
4x800 meter relay — 3, Cozad, 11:14.00. 4, Broken Bow, 11:17.30.
100 meter hurdles — 1, Sarah Treffer, Lexington, 17.40.
100 meter dash — 1, Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 12.50. 2, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 12.90.
1600 meter run — 2, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 5:56.90. 3, Makinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 6:01.50. 4, Kali Staples, Broken Bow, 6:07.40. 5, Kennadi Ureste, Lexington, 6:10.20.
4x100 meter relay — 5, Broken Bow, 55.20. 6, Cozad, 56.60.
400 meter dash — 2, Kayla Barrios, Lexington, 1:04.10. 3, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 1:05.20. 6, Anna Lindstrom, Broken Bow, 1:07.30.
300 meter hurdles — 4, Jackie Ostrom, Lexington, 52.60. 5, Sarah Treffer, Lexington, 52.70.
800 meter run — 4, Hallie McCaslin, Broken Bow, 2:50.10. 5, Ryen Haines, Broken Bow, 2:50.40.
200 meter dash — 1, Briuttney Aitken, Cozad, 26.80. 3, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 27.60.
3200 meter run — 2, Makinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 13:06.30. 3, Kennadi Ureste, Lexington, 13:30.40. 4, Kali Staples, Broken Bow, 13:36.70.
4x400 meter relay — 2, Cozad, 4:25.70. 4, Broken Bow, 4:39.50. 6, Lexington, 4:41.50.
Pole Vault — 2, Joscelyn Coleman, Broken Bow, 8-00. 4, Cordelia Harbison, Lexington, 7-06. 5, Kalli Sutton, Lexington, J7-06.
High Jump — 1, Kya Scott, Broken Bow, 5-00.
Discus — 3, McKinna Moats, Lexington, 98-01. 4, Karley Huerta, Lexington, 95-10.
Shot Put — 2, McKinna Moats, Lexington, 32-09. 5, Karly Huerta, Lexington, 29-04.50. 6, Kya Scott, Broken Bow, 29-02.50.
Long Jump — 2, Mia Rowe, Lexington, 16-01.75. 6, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 14-08.50.
Boys team results
1, Northwest, 162.5. 2, Hastings, 123.5. 3, Broken Bow, 76. 4, Lexington, 73. 5, Doniphan-Trumbull, 47. 6, Cozad, 25. 7, Holdrege, 18. 8, Hastings JV, 2.
Broken Bow, Lexington, Cozad boys results
(Top 6)
4x400 meter relay — 1 Lexington, 6:06.00. 5, Broken Bow, 9:40.60. 6, Cozad, 10:43.90.
110 meter hurdles — 4, Zane Eggelston, Broken Bow, 20.00.
100 meter dash — 3, Qwentin Coble, Broken Bow, 11.40.
1600 meter run — 2, Ian Salazar, Lexington, 4:55.40. 3, Elmer Sotelo, Lexington, 4:56.80. 5, Diane Wardyn, Broken Bow, 5:02.30. 6, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 5:03.60.
4x100 meter relay — 3, Broken Bow, 46.80. 4, Cozad, 47.20. 5, Lexingotn, 47.70.
400 meter dash — 4, Landon Bowen, Lexington, J55.00. 5, Mathew Salas, Lexington, 56.40.
300 meter hurdles — 2, Jace Carpenter, Lexington, 44.10. 3, Zane Eggelston, Broken Bow, 44.60.
800 meter run — 3, Elmer Sotelo, Lexington, 2:11.20. 5, Rene Carado, Lexington, 2:16.80.
200 meter dash — 5, Zane Eggelston, Broken Bow, 24.60. 6, Brayden Wilkinson, Cozad, 24.90.
3200 meter run — 2, Ian Salazar, Lexington, 10:45.70. 3, Diane Wardyn, Broken Bow, 10:29.60. 5, Miguel Cruz, Lexingaton, 11:08.60.
4x400 meter relay — 3, Lexington, 3:48.80. 4, Broken Bow, 3:52.20.
Pole Vault — 1, Brody Ridder, Broken Bow, 8-00. 4, Jake Lindstedt, Cozad, 10-06. 6, Jack Myers, Broken Bow, J9-06.
High Jump — 5, Graysen Strauss, Lexington, 5-04. 5. Monty Brooks, Cozad, 5-04.
Discus — 4, Tyler Thomas, Broken Bow, 117-06. 5, Sawyer Bumbgarner, Broken Bow, 113-02.
Shot Put — 4, Aidyn Garretson, Cozad, 41-06. 6, Jaden Cervantes, Cozad, 41-00.
Long Jump — 1, Qwentin Coble, Broken Bow, 21-01.50. 2, Jacob Weatherly, Cozad, 19-11.25. 5, Hunter Stewart, Lexington, 19-02.50.
Triple Jump — 1, Qwentin Coble, Broken Bow, 40-07.50. 3, Hunter Stewart, Lexington, 39-06.50. 6, Jacob Weatherly, Cozad, 38-00.25.
BOWLING
Weekly Leagues
Wild Bill’s hosts weekly leagues.
League Bowling Scores
Mar. 15
HIRAILERS
Top 3 Teams — Jackhammerz II 235.5, Randy & Bill 228, Beauty & the Beast 221.5
Top 4 Games — Bill Hopper 200, William Nelson 193, Kevon Pascoe 186, John Serrato 184
Top 4 Series — Bill Hopper 568, William Nelson 561, John Serrato 509, Bryan Pascoe 501
COMMERCIAL
Top 3 Teams — SFD 237, Mid Nebraska Ice 210, Just Friends 199
Top 3 Games — (Women) Shawna Riedel 224, Christy Amos 219, Vicky Spuhler 183. (Men) Sam Hansen 277, Shane Simpson 257, Shawn Simpson 255
Top 3 Series — (Women) Shawna Riedel 613, Christy Amos 549, Vicky Spuhler 502. (Men) Shawn Simpson 693, Sam Hansen 680, Corban Hughes/Shane Simpson 662
Mar. 16
KRULL CLINIC SENIOR
Top 3 Teams — The Jackhammerz 71, Reeses Pieces 68, Strike Force 60.5
Top 4 Games — Cheryl Reese 233, Dick Baxter 196, Dan Katzenstein 191, Brenda Musser 189
Top 4 Series — Cheryl Reese 527, Dan Katzenstein 525, Len France 505, Dick Baxter 502
Mar. 17
DOLLS & DAMES
Top 3 Teams — S.O.S. 66, Lucky Strikes 53.5, Big Red 51.5
Top 4 Games — Deb Simpson 221, Molly Whitman 185, Anne Hoatson 177, Meg Kirkland 163
Top 4 Series — Deb Simpson 528, Molly Whitman 500, Anne Hoatson 458, Teresa Creasman 441
Mar. 18
THURSDAY COFFEE
Top 3 Teams — Crazy Dames 70, That’s How We Roll 61.5, Bowling Babes 51.5
Top 4 Games — Liz Johnsen 201, Linda Dubry 190, Bea Gaites 183, Gloria Livingston 175