Sports Shorts, March 26

WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Otero 71, North Platte 50

North Platte Community College women’s basketball team finished the regular season portion of their schedule on Friday night against Otero Junior College. The Knights managed to stay close but a late run in the fourth quarter propelled the Rattlers to victory, 71-50.

The Knights overcame a 21-point deficit at halftime to trail 49-36 heading into the fourth quarter. North Platte cut the lead to 10 with just under 7 minutes to play, but the Rattlers were able to pull away at the end.

The Knights (7-11) now await the outcome of the Southeast Community College and Central Community College game on Saturday, to determine whether they earn the first-round bye in the Region IX tournament. If Southeast prevails over the Raiders, then North Platte will host Central Community College at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Otero 76, North Platte 61

Otero downed NPCC 76-61 on Friday.