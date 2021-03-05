Sports Shorts, March 5

Kirsten Greenwalt had a single in the second inning. Greenwalt also led the Knights with one hit in two at-bats.

Kyleigh Sullivan was on the rubber for the Knights. The righthander went four innings, allowing 12 runs on 10 hits and striking out one.

The Knights lost their lead late in the second game for a 10-2 defeat. They struggled to contain the high-powered offense, giving up 10 runs.

Pitcher Nevaeh Ramirez allowed five hits and 10 runs over five innings, striking out two.

Greenwalt and Jayden Horner each collected one hit to lead the Knights.

They will return to action Sunday in a doubleheader against Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas.

BOWLING

Weekly Leagues

Wild Bills host weekly bowling leagues.

League Bowling Scores

Feb. 15

COMMERCIAL

Top 3 Teams — SFD 179.5, That One Team 133.5, Mid Nebraska Ice 133.5