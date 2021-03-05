Sports Shorts, March 5

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NPCC 82, Central 81
COLUMBUS — The Knights held off Central for the 82-81 win on Friday.
German Plotnikov led the Knights with 30 points and six rebounds, Jevarrick Butler had 20 points and six rebounds and Timur Krupalija added six points and 10 rebounds.
The Knights host Northeastern on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NPCC 70, Central 59
COLUMBUS — The Lady Knights downed Central 70-59 on Friday.
Janay Brauer led the Lady Knigts with 13 points and 11 rebounds, Diamond Moore and Jennessy Dennis each added 10 points, while Jordyn Moon added 9. Moore also had seven rebounds.
The Lady Knights host Northeastern on Wednesday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
IWCC sweep Knights
The North Platte Community College Knights softball team struggled to get its offense going during a doubleheader against Iowa Western Community College on Friday in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The Knights were dispatched by IWCC 12-0 as a result.
Kirsten Greenwalt had a single in the second inning. Greenwalt also led the Knights with one hit in two at-bats.
Kyleigh Sullivan was on the rubber for the Knights. The righthander went four innings, allowing 12 runs on 10 hits and striking out one.
The Knights lost their lead late in the second game for a 10-2 defeat. They struggled to contain the high-powered offense, giving up 10 runs.
Pitcher Nevaeh Ramirez allowed five hits and 10 runs over five innings, striking out two.
Greenwalt and Jayden Horner each collected one hit to lead the Knights.
They will return to action Sunday in a doubleheader against Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas.
BOWLING
Weekly Leagues
Wild Bills host weekly bowling leagues.
League Bowling Scores
Feb. 15
COMMERCIAL
Top 3 Teams — SFD 179.5, That One Team 133.5, Mid Nebraska Ice 133.5
Top 3 Games — (Women) Vicky Spuhler 216, Dawn Legas 209, Tina Tiensvold 198. (Men) Josh Pfannkuch 259, Shane Simpson 258, Jesse Cordova 256.
Top 3 Series — (Women) Chris Suhr 514, Tina Tiensvold 508, Dawn Legas 495. (Men) Jesse Cordova 700, Josh Pfannkuch 660, Shane Simpson 653
Feb. 18
MIXED SCRATCH DOUBLES
Top 3 Teams — Shannon & Mitch 40.5, Carrie & Sam 39, Tari & John 28.5
Top 4 Games — (Women) Carrie Hastings 224, Shannon Schroeder 192, Beth Sedlacek 180, Cheryl Reese 178. (Men) Michael Ochoa 242, Mitch Tatman 240, Rick McKain 213, Dave Zimmerman 203
Top 4 Series — (Women) Carrie Hastings 587, Shannon Schroeder 532, Beth Sedlacek 502, Cheryl Reese 476. (Men) Mitch Tatman 611, Michael Ochoa 467, Rick McKain 549, Dave Zimmerman 510
Feb. 22
HIRAILERS
Top 3 Teams — Jackhammerz II 214, Randy & Bill 195.5, Beauty & the Beast 194.5
Top 4 Games — William Nelson 215, Kevon Pascoe/Ashia Lum 205, Bryan Pascoe 193
Top 4 Series — William Nelson 604, Kevon Pascoe 557, Ashia Lum 529, John Serrato 493
COMMERCIAL
Top 3 Teams — SFD 191, Mid Nebraska Ice 149, Spare Me 148.5
Top 3 Games — (Women) Brooke Woodhouse 210, Shannon Schroeder 189, Tina Tiensvold 187. (Men) Cody Foster 268, Jesse Cordova 258, J T Beck 240
Top 3 Series — (Women) Shannon Schroeder 522, Tina Tiensvold 513, Brooke Woodhouse 503. (Men) R J Graves 679, Cody Foster 658, Bryan Schirmer 646
Feb. 23
KRULL CLINIC SENIOR
Top 3 Teams — The Jackhammerz 63, Reeses Pieces 61, Ups & Downs 53
Top 4 Games — Del Roe 205, Dick Baxter/Carolyn Henry 188, Dan Katzenstein 177
Top 4 Series — Del Roe 517, Dan Katzenstein 502, Dick Baxter 483, Gloria Livingston 471
TUESDAY NIGHT MIXED
Top 3 Teams — Donohue Express 72.5, Husker Fans 65, Hookers 55
Top 4 Games — (Women) Michelle Lopez 257, Janet Lockhart 168, Amy Hawks 165, Sandy Styles 160. (Men) J. T. Beck 213, Orlan Treat 207, John Serrato 202, Gary Lopez 201
Top 4 Series — (Women) Michelle Lopez 591, Amy Hawks 479, Sandy Styles 461, Janet Lockhart 443. (Men) Orlan Treat 520, John Serrato 514, Gary Lopez 492, William Nelson 477
Feb. 24
SLOW RISERS
Top 3 Teams — Forever 21 73, Red Rum 59.5, Lucky Strikes 56.5
Top 4 Games — Jericca Lewis 224, Sheri Mlady 188, Schuyler Racek 178, Karen Phillips 177
Top 4 Series — Jericca Lewis 588, Sheri Mlady 528, Karen Phillips 454, Schuyler Racek 443
DOLLS & DAMES
Top 3 Teams — S.O.S. 60, Lucky Strikes 47, Big Red 46.5
Top 4 Games — Deb Simpson 173, Donna Moore 159, Molly Whitman 155, Lou Rochford 154
Top 4 Series — Donna Moore 447, Deb Simpson 439, Molly Whitman 433, Lou Rochford 429
Feb. 25
THURSDAY COFFEE
Top 3 Teams — Crazy Dames 68, That’s How We Roll 50.5, Bowling Babes 48.5
Top 4 Games — Linda Dubry 210, Gloria Livingston 192, Kathy Nutter 179, Velma Smith 177
Top 4 Series — Gloria Livingston 500, Linda Dubry 496, Kathy Nutter/Lou Rochford 461, Velma Smith 450