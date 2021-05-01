Sports Shorts, May 1

Boys High School Soccer
Lincoln East 5, North Platte 1
LINCOLN — Lincoln East ended North Platte’s season with a 5-1 victory on Saturday.
North Platte finishes the season with a 7-11 record.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
MNAC Invite
ARNOLD — South Loup boys and girls came away with MNAC championship on Saturday.
Boys team results
1, South Loup, 112. 2, Sandhills/Thedford, 82. 3, Mullen, 72. 4, Brady, 57. 5, Sandhills Valley, 55. 6, Twin Loup, 52. 7, Anselmo-Merna, 40. 8, Arthur County, 36. 9, Cody-Kilgore, 16. 10, Hyannis, 1.
Area boys individual results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 1, Dillon Miller, Brady, 11.2. 2, Seth Scranton, Sandhills/Thedford, 11.5. 3, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford, 11.7. 4, Samuel Cool, South Loup, 11.8. 6, Brayden Guggenmos, Sandhills/Thedford, 12.2.
200 meter dash — 1, Dillon Miller, Brady, 23.1. 2, Jaden Emerson, Mullen, 23.5. 3, Blake Lusk, Brady, 23.7. 4, Trae Hickman, Sandhills/Thedford, 23.8. 5, Samuel Cool, South Loup, 24.3. 6, Dakota Storer, Arthur County, 24.5hPR Arthur County
400 meter dash — 1, Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 52.9. 2, Cache Gracey, South Loup, 53.4. 3, Matt Dailey, Sandhills/Thedford, 53.6. 4, Blake Lusk, Brady, 53.8. 5, Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 54.8. 6, Bryce Hanna, Arthur County, 55.2.
800 meter run — 1, Matt Dailey, Sandhills/Thedford, 2:10.0. 2, Rio Remund, South Loup, 2:10.7. 3, Rylin Johns, Sandhills Valley, 2:13.6. 4, Cache Gracey, South Loup, 2:14.4. 5, Knight Kramer, Arthur County, 2:16.3. 6, Garrett Porter, Anselmo-Merna, 2:20.9.
1600 meter run — 1, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 4:57.5. 2, Logan Recoy, South Loup, 5:13.9. 3, Rylin Johns, Sandhills Valley, 5:17.1. 4, Rio Remund, South Loup, 5:23.4. 5, Hayden Jennings, Mullen, 5:32.3. 6, Samuel Coble, Mullen, 5:36.7.
3200 meter run — 1, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 11:04.1. 2, Logan Recoy, South Loup, 11:34.2. 3, Samuel Coble, Mullen, 11:42.4. 4, Daylon Weekly, Sandhills Valley, 11:49.9. 5, Brodie Stengel, Sandhills/Thedford, 12:24.5. 6, Jake Connell, Hyannis, 12:25.2hPR Hyannis
110 meter hurdles — 1, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 15.7. 2, Drew Vickers, South Loup, 15.9. 3, Hunter Lovitt, Brady, 16.7. 4, Cass McGinn, Anselmo-Merna, 17.1. 5, Jaxton Starr, Sandhills Valley, 17.2. 6, Chase Gracey, Mullen, 18.5.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 43.4. 2, Cass McGinn, Anselmo-Merna, 43.5. 3, Drew Vickers, South Loup, 46.6. 4, Hunter Lovitt, Brady, 46.9. 5, Jaxton Starr, Sandhills Valley, 47.0. 6, Chase Gracey, Mullen, 47.3.
4x100 meter relay — 1, Sandhills/Thedford, 45.9. 2, Brady, 47.0. 3, Arthur County, 47.9. 4, South Loup, 48.6. 6, Mullen, 53.2.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Arthur County, 3:45.3. 2, Anselmo-Merna, 3:50.6. 3, South Loup, 3:58.0. 5, Sandhills Valley, 4:05.9. 6, Sandhills/Thedford, 4:08.1.
4x800 meter relay — 1, South Loup, 9:04.5. 3, Mullen, 9:15.5. 4, Sandhills Valley, 9:21.4h. 5, Arthur County, 9:58.5.
Shot Put — 1, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 51-11. 3, Jake Halstead, South Loup, 41-11.5. 4, Tel Kvanvig, Mullen, 40-11. 5, Adam Wiens, Mullen, 40-4. 6, Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford, 39-6.
Discus — 1, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 136-6. 3, Jake Halstead, South Loup, 120-8. 4, Andrew Furrow, Sandhills/Thedford, 111-3.5. 5, Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford, 109-6. 6, Jones Lance, South Loup, 107-4.
High Jump — 2, Shane Most, Brady, 5-8. 3, Drew Vickers, South Loup, 5-6. 3, Jaxton Starr, Sandhills Valley, 5-6. 5, Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 5-6. 6, Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna, 5-4.
Pole Vault — 2, Silas Cool, South Loup, 10-6.
Long Jump — 1, Seth Scranton, Sandhills/Thedford, 20-0.75. 2, Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 19-0.25. 3, Brett Halstead, South Loup, 18-9.5. 4, Jaxton Starr, Sandhills Valley, 18-8. 5, Kable Wykert, Arthur County, 18-4.25. 6, Hunter Lovitt, Brady, 18-0.75.
Triple Jump — 1, Seth Scranton, Sandhills/Thedford, 40-3. 2, Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 40-0.75. 3, Matt Dailey, Sandhills/Thedford, 38-9. 6, Grant Ahlstrom, Sandhills/Thedford, 36-9.5.
Girls team results
1, South Loup, 125.5. 2, Mullen, 90. 3, Anselmo-Merna, 75. 4, Twin Loup, 64. 5, Arthur County, 42. 6, Sandhills/Thedford, 40.5. 7, Cody-Kilgore, 40. 8, Brady, 36. 9, Sandhills Valley, 2.
Area girls individual results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 1, Halie Recoy, South Loup, 13.0. 3, Bryn Schwarz, South Loup, 13.4. 4, Sierra Carr, Brady, 13.4h. 6, Brea Branic, Sandhills/Thedford, 13.7.
200 meter dash — 1, Halie Recoy, South Loup, 27.9. 4, Sierra Carr, Brady, 28.9. 5, Gracie Wenzel, Arthur County, 29.0. 6, Brea Branic, Sandhills/Thedford, 29.1.
400 meter dash — 1, Carlee Bartak, Anselmo-Merna, 1:03.8. 2, Jaedin Johns, Arthur County, 1:05.6. 3, Bryn Schwarz, South Loup, 1:05.8. 4, Brooke McCully, Mullen, 1:05.9. 5, Abby Stallbaumer, South Loup, 1:07.2. 6, Taylor Weber, Sandhills/Thedford, 1:07.3.
800 meter run — 1, Brooke McCully, Mullen, 2:45.6. 2, Taylor Svoboda, Mullen, 2:45.9. 4, Ava Pandorf, South Loup, 2:52.2. 5, Heidi Donegan, South Loup, 2:53.1. 6, Mackenzie Burnett, Anselmo-Merna, 2:53.8.
1600 meter run — 1, Brooke McCully, Mullen, 6:05.3. 2, Tallianna Martin, South Loup, 6:11.9. 3, Callie Coble, Mullen, 6:14.0. 4, Landyn Cole, South Loup, 6:18.6. 5, Haley Wells, Anselmo-Merna, 6:26.5. 6, Cylee Jameson, Sandhills/Thedford, 7:29.5.
3200 meter run — 1, Callie Coble, Mullen, 13:09.9. 2, Landyn Cole, South Loup, 13:21.4. 3, Haley Wells, Anselmo-Merna, 13:39.0. 5, Keali Florea, Sandhills Valley, 15:30.1.
100 meter hurdles — 1, Samantha Moore, Mullen, 16.1. 2, Kaitlyn Jacquot, Anselmo-Merna, 17.0. 3, Dayle Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 17.5. 4, Kloey Corrigan, Brady, 17.9. 5, Charli Vickers, South Loup, 18.0. 6, Abigail Jurjens, Brady, 18.1.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Samantha Moore, Mullen, 50.3. 2, Kaitlyn Jacquot, Anselmo-Merna, 51.6. 3, Tenley Rasmussen, Sandhills/Thedford, 51.7. 4, Kloey Corrigan, Brady, 53.4. 5, Dayle Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 54.2. 6, Lauryn Johnson, South Loup, 55.1.
4x100 meter relay — 1, South Loup, 53.5. 2, Sandhills/Thedford, 54.2. 3, Anselmo-Merna, 55.6. 4, Brady, 55.7. 5, Arthur County, 55.9.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Anselmo-Merna, 4:31.6. 2, South Loup, 4:42.8. 3, Arthur County, 4:43.8. 5, Sandhills/Thedford, 4:52.7.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Mullen, 11:10.0. 2, South Loup, 11:42.7. 4, Arthur County, 12:12.0.
Shot Put — 1, Faith Storer, Arthur County, 34-0. 2, Kirsten Myers, Anselmo-Merna, 32-7.5. 4, Mya Weverka, South Loup, 32-4. 6, Isabelle Stallbaumer, South Loup, 31-7.5.
Discus — 1, Abby Stallbaumer, South Loup, 111-1.5. 2, Falon Hatch, Brady, 103-3.5. 3, Emmalee Bartak, Anselmo-Merna, 91-3.5. 4, Kirsten Myers, Anselmo-Merna, 88-2.5. 5, Isabelle Stallbaumer, South Loup, 87-11.
High Jump — 1, Brea Branic, Sandhills/Thedford, 4-10. 2, Charli Vickers, South Loup, 4-8. 5, Annalee Starr, South Loup, 4-6. 6, Taylor Weber, Sandhills.Thedford, 4-6. 6, Joslyn Reiff, South Loup, 4-6.
Pole Vault — 2, Abigail Jurjens, Brady, 8-0. 2, Reagan Cool, South Loup, 8-0.
Long Jump — 2, Samantha Moore, Mullen, 15-6.5. 3, Gracie Wenzel, Arthur County, 15-6. 4, Mary Worthing, Arthur County, 14-11. 6, Kacee Dvorak, South Loup, 14-7.
Triple Jump — 3, Carlee Bartak, Anselmo-Merna, 31-5. 4, Lindey Coble, Mullen, 30-9.5. 5, Tenley Rasmussen, Sandhills/Thedford, 30-3.5. 6, Ava Pandorf, South Loup, 30-2.
MAC Invite
CHAPPELL — The Garden County boys finished second and South Platte girls also finished second.
Boys team results
1, Leyton, 170.5. 2, Garden County, 115. 3, Bayard, 87. 4, Potter-Dix, 73. 5, Creek Valley, 36. 6, South Platte, 34.5. 7, Minatare, 4. 8, Banner County, 2.
Area boys individual results
(Top 6)
200 meter dash — 6, Ryan Cheleen, South Platte, 25.41.
400 meter dash — 1, Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley, 54.50. 2, Colton Holthus, Garden County, 55.54a. 4, Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 56.28. 5, Cole Coss, Garden County, 56.30. 6, Ryan Cheleen, South Platte, 56.39.
800 meter run — 3, Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley, 2:10.91. 4, Ethan Reichman, South Platte, 2:11.30. 6, Cavin Lanman, South Platte, 2:15.09.
1600 meter run — 3, Michael Christiansen, Garden County, 5:12.39. 4, Gunner Roberson, Garden County, 5:23.68. 6, Zeke Christiansen, Garden County, 5:32.03.
3200 meter run — 1, Michael Christiansen, Garden County, 11:17.00. 2, Gunner Roberson, Garden County, 11:41.27. 3, Zeke Christiansen, Garden County, 11:44.25. 6, Dash Richards, South Platte, 12:50.76.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 43.52. 2, Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 43.71.
4x100 meter relay — 4, Garden County, 53.17. 5, South Platte, 53.19. 6, Creek Valley, 57.22.
4x400 meter relay — 2, Garden County, 3:58.06. 4, Creek Valley, 4:12.94.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Garden County, 8:59.22. 5, Creek Valley, 11:36.67.
Shot Put — 3, Oakley Hodges, Creek Valley, 42-01.50. 6, Drew Fraass, Creek Valley, 35-10.50.
Discus — 2, Clint Dolezal, South Platte, 120-00.50. 5, Oakley Hodges, Creek Valley, 110-01.50. 6, Drew Fraass, Creek Valley, 105-11.
High Jump — 3, Colton Moorhead, South Platte, 5-02.
Pole Vault — 1, Ryan Cheleen, South Platte, 10-00. 6, Ethan Reichman, South Platte, 8-00.
Long Jump — 3, Cole Coss, Garden County, 18-10.50. 6, Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley, 17-08.75.
Triple Jump — 1, Cole Coss, Garden County, 40-02. 3, Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 36-08.50. 4, Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 35-04. 5, Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley, 35-03.50.
Girls team results
1, Bayard, 156. 2, South Platte, 113. 3, Potter-Dix, 68. 4, Leyton, 44. 5, Garden County, 42. 6, Minatare, 41. 7, Creek Valley, 35. 8, Banner County, 12.
Area girls individual results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 2, Kamry Kramer, Garden County, 13.71. 4, Autumn Dickmander, South Platte, 13.84. 6, Jena Spady, Garden County, 13.87.
200 meter dash — 2, Autumn Dickmander, South Platte, 28.17.
400 meter dash — 3, Aleah Blochowitz, South Platte, 1:03.84. 5, Lydia Mitlehner, Creek Valley, 1:07.48. 6, Delaney Martin, South Platte, 1:08.55.
800 meter run — 6, Mallory Zorn, Garden County, 3:23.91.
1600 meter run — 3, Britany Lofton, South Platte, 7:06.33. 5, Samantha Marin, Creek Valley, 7:32.45.
3200 meter run — 3, Britany Lofton, South Platte, 15:14.85. 4, Samantha Marin, Creek Valley, 15:46.96. 6, Savanna Wolford, South Platte, 18:35.08.
100 meter hurdles — 1, Taylyn Bauer, South Platte, 17.68. 3, Grace Greenwood, Creek Valley, 18.54.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Taylyn Bauer, South Platte, 51.65. 6, Grace Greenwood, Creek Valley, 58.37.
4x100 meter relay — 2, Creek Valley, 56.76. 5, South Platte, 1:01.07.
4x400 meter relay — 1, South Platte, 4:35.08. 2, Garden County, 4:59.95.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Creek Valley, 12:06.72. 3, South Platte, 12:35.77. 5, Garden County, 14:08.71.
Shot Put — 3, Haily Koenen, South Platte, 30-10. 4, Mariah Koenen, South Platte, 30-02.
Discus — 2, Mariah Koenen, South Platte, 89-02. 4, Jena Spady, Garden County, 82-03.
High Jump — 5, KK Fletcher, Creek Valley, 4-04. 6, Lauryn Stanley, South Platte, 4-02.
Pole Vault — 1, Aleah Blochowitz, South Platte, 7-06.
Long Jump — 2, Kamry Kramer, Garden County, 14-06. 3, Taylyn Bauer, South Platte, 14-05.75.
Triple Jump — 1, Aubrey Evans, Garden County, 31-07.25. 2, Autumn Dickmander, South Platte, 31-06.50.
SWC Invite
BROKEN BOW — The McCook boys and girls won the SWC championship on Saturday.
Boys team results
1, McCook, 142. 2, Broken Bow, 96. 3, Minden, 83. 4, Gothenburg, 61. 5, Ainsworth, 49. 5, Ogallala, 49. 7, Valentine, 28. 8, Cozad, 19.
Area boys individual results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 1, Qwentin Coble, Broken Bow, 11.38. 3, Jacob Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 11.57. 4, Brayden Wilkinson, Cozad, 11.59. 5, Nate Reiners, McCook, 11.64.
200 meter dash — 1, Qwentin Coble, Broken Bow, 22.88. 2, Kaden Jernigan, McCook, 23.24. 4, Brayden Wilkinson, Cozad, 23.46. 5, Wes Geiken, Gothenburg, 23.93. 6, Alaric Jesseph, Gothenburg, 24.02.
400 meter dash — 2, Brandon Tucker, McCook, 52.00. 4, Wes Geiken, Gothenburg, 53.86. 5, Cole Thomas, McCook, 54.40. 6, Jorge Flores, Broken Bow, 54.79.
800 meter run — 1, William Anderson, Gothenburg, 2:03.19. 3, Weston Walgren, McCook, 2:06.36. 4, Patrick Gross, McCook, 2:10.81. 5, Schylar Campbell, Broken Bow, 2:10.85.
1600 meter run — 3, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 4:56.18. 4, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 4:57.45. 6, Daine Wardyn, Broken Bow, 5:04.81.
3200 meter run — 1, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 10:31.06. 3, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 10:48.49. 4, Daine Wardyn, Broken Bow, 10:51.41. 5, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 10:55.55. 6, Brock Oeltjen, Broken Bow, 11:07.56.
110 meter hurdles — 2, Cameron Zink, Ogallala, 16.10. 4, Zane Eggleston, Broken Bow, 16.66. 5, Alec Langan, McCook, 16.76.
300 meter hurdles — 2, Alec Langan, McCook, 42.08. 3, Zane Eggleston, Broken Bow, 42.67. 4, Cameron Zink, Ogallala, 44.19. 5, Gage Stokey, Ogallala, 44.41.
4x100 meter relay — 1, McCook, 44.30. 2, Ogallala, 45.06. 3, Gothenburg, 45.38. 4, Broken Bow, 45.94. 6, Cozad, 46.53.
4x400 meter relay — 1, McCook, 3:31.38. 3, Gothenburg, 3:36.75. 4, Ogallala, 3:40.84. 6, Cozad, 3:48.44.
4x800 meter relay — 1, McCook, 8:39.84. 3, Gothenburg, 9:11.87. 5, Broken Bow, 9:18.80. 6, Ogallala, 9:24.64.
Shot Put — 1, Torrington Ford, McCook, 50-04.50. 2, Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow, 45-05. 3, Tyler Thomas, Broken Bow, 45-00.50. 4, Dylan Paschall, McCook, 44-09.50. 5, Max Denson, Broken Bow, 44-04. 6, Harry Caskey, Ogallala, 43-01.50.
Discus — 1, Tyler Thomas, Broken Bow, 147-10. 2, Dylan Paschall, McCook, 147-05. 3, Isaiah Stoddard, McCook, 145-04. 4, Jaden Vollenweider, Cozad, 138-02. 5, Aidyn Garretson, Cozad, 137-02. 6, Isaiah Wiemers, McCook, 133-09.
High Jump — 2, Mark Arp, McCook, 6-02. 3, Ty Stevens, McCook, 6-00. 3, Brendon Gillen, McCook, 6-00. 5, Jackton Rezac, Ogallala, 5-10. 6, Monty Brooks-Follmer, Cozad, 5-10.
Pole Vault — 1, Talyn Campbell, McCook, 13-07. 2, Jake Burge, Gothenburg, 13-01. 3, Quintin Emerson, Ogallala, 13-01. 5, Jake Lindstedt, Cozad, 12-01. 6, Jack Myers, Broken Bow, 11-07.
Long Jump — 2, Qwentin Coble, Broken Bow, 20-02.50. 3, Dylan Beaumont, McCook, 20-02.50. 4, Dayo Kennedy, Ogallala, 20-02. 6, Jackton Rezac, Ogallala, 19-03.50.
Triple Jump — 2, Dayo Kennedy, Ogallala, 41-11. 3, Qwentin Coble, Broken Bow, 41-10.25. 5, Evan Mai, McCook, 39-03.75. 6, Brett Fraker, McCook, 38-09.75.
Girls team results
1, McCook, 115. 2, Ogallala, 106.5. 3, Gothenburg, 90. 4, Cozad, 70. 5, Valentine, 50. 6, Broken Bow, 34. 7, Ainsworth, 31. 8, Minden, 30.5.
Area girls individual results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 1, Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 12.48. 2, Bella Rickertsen, Gothenburg, 12.65. 3, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 12.81. 4, Sophia Plugge, Ogallala, 13.00. 6, Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow, 13.28.
200 meter dash — 1, Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 25.56. 2, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 26.03. 3, Bella Rickertsen, Gothenburg, 26.31. 4, Makayla Kirchner, Ogallala, 26.33. 5, Sophia Plugge, Ogallala, 26.50.
400 meter dash — 1, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 58.58. 2, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 58.87. 3, Jordan Hughes, Ogallala, 1:02.43. 4, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 1:02.97. 5, Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow, 1:03.02. 6, Tayden Kirchner, Ogallala, 1:03.57.
800 meter run — 1, Tayden Kirchner, Ogallala, 2:32.47. 2, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 2:35.26. 4, Isabella [Izzy] Renner, McCook, 2:38.46. 5, Leah Spencer, McCook, 2:38.48.
1600 meter run — 1, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 5:36.61. 2, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 5:38.18. 4, Kali Staples, Broken Bow, 5:46.37. 5, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 5:53.25. 6, MaKinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 5:54.61.
3200 meter run — 1, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 12:29.85. 2, MaKinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 12:35.00a. 3, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 12:44.81. 4, Kali Staples, McCook, 12:47.55. 6, Lauren Henning, Ogallala, 13:43.72.
100 meter hurdles — 1, Aubrey O’Hare, Gothenburg, 15.98. 3, Emma Dutton, McCook, 16.34. 4, Ainsley M Taylor, McCook, 17.68.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Aubrey O’Hare, Gothenburg, 48.22. 2, Emma Dutton, McCook, 51.04. 3, Kelseigh Romero, Cozad, 51.85. 4, Ainsley M Taylor, McCook, 52.97. 5, Macey Haines, Broken Bow, 53.18.
4x100 meter relay — 1, Gothenburg, 50.39. 2, Ogallala, 50.42. 3, McCook, 51.12. 6, Broken Bow, 54.68.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Cozad, 4:11.38. 2, Gothenburg, 4:18.58. 3, McCook, 4:23.08. 4, Ogallala, 4:25.56. 5, Broken Bow, 4:25.68.
4x800 meter relay — 1, McCook, 10:27.85. 4, Gothenburg, 11:08.66. 5, Ogallala, 11:33.93. 6, Broken Bow, 11:55.10.
Shot Put — 1, Sierra H Kotschwar, McCook, 41-00. 2, Brittni Kinne, McCook, 39-06.50. 3, Annica Harm, Gothenburg, 36-03.50. 5, Kya Scott, Broken Bow, 34-04.50. 6, Gabby Caskey, Ogallala, 32-04.
Discus — 1, Sierra H Kotschwar, McCook, 125-09. 3, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 112-08. 4.Gabby Caskey, Ogallala, 112-02. 6, Gracelyn Wiemers, McCook, 97-04.
High Jump — 1, Milan Coggins, Ogallala, 5-02. 2, Marlee Ervin, Ogallala, 5-02. 3, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 4-10. 5, Gracen Tuttle, Ogallala, 4-10. 6, Kate Lynn Dickau, Broken Bow, 4-08.
Pole Vault — 1, Hannah Crow, McCook, 10-04. 2, Chiara Richeson, Gothenburg, 9-01. 3, Ashlyn Richeson, Gothenburg, 8-07. 3, Jo Coleman, Broken Bow, 8-07.
Long Jump — 3, Jordan Hughes, Ogallala, 15-11. 4, Milan Coggins, Ogallala, 15-10. 5, Ava Weyers, Gothenburg, 15-08.
Triple Jump — 1, Jordan Hughes, Ogallala, 34-07.75. 6, Clara Evert, Gothenburg, 30-06.75.