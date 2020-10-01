Sports Shorts, Oct. 1

VOLLEYBALL
North Platte 3, Aurora 1
AURORA — North Platte downed Aurora 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-12 on Thursday.
North Platte travels to the Twin City Tourney on Friday and Saturday.
Hershey 3, Valentine 0
HERSHEY — Hershey swept Valentine 25-16, ??, 25-16 on Thursday.
Hershey hosts Sutherland on Thursday.
SEM 3, Wallace 2
WALLACE — SEM held off Wallace 22-25, 26-24, 10-25, 25-19, 15-11 on Thursday.
Wallace hosts a triangular on Tuesday.
Arthur County 3, Sandhills Valley 0
ARTHUR — Arthur County defeated Sandhills Valley 25-12, 25-18, 25-18 on Thursday.
Arthur County hosts a triangular and Sandhills Valley hosts Medicine Valley on Thursday.
Anselmo-Merna 3, A/LC 0
ARCADIA — Anselmo-Merna swept Arcadia/Loup City 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 on Thursday.
Anselmo-Merna hosts Burwell on Tuesday.
MHC 3, Wa.-Pa. 2
WAUNETA — Maywood-Hayes Center came back to defeat Wauneta-Palisade 23-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-11 on Thursday.
Maywood-Hayes Center travels to the Dundy County-Stratton invite on Saturday and Wauneta-Palisade hosts a triangular on Tuesday.
SCORES
Pleasanton Tri
Elm Creek def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-8
Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-19
Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-8, 25-19
Medicine Valley Tri
Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe 25-20, 25-14
Medicine Valley def. Paxton 25-20, 25-15
Paxton def. Arapahoe 11-25, 25-23, 25-18
Ravenna Tri
Broken Bow def. Ravenna 25-18, 25-15
Holdrege def. Ravenna 25-16, 22-25, 25-23
Broken Bow def. Holdrege 25-8, 25-19
FOOTBALL
SEM 33, Wallace 20
WALLACE — SEM downed Wallace 33-20 on Thursday.
Wallace travels to Wauneta-Palisade on Oct. 16.
GOLF
SWC Tournament
COZAD — Broken Bow won the SWC Conference Tourney with a school record of 346 at the Cozad Country Club on Thursday.
Team results
1, Broken Bow, 346. 2, Minden, 382. 3, Cozad, 391. 4, Valentine, 398. 5, Gothenburg, 429. 6, Ogallala, 451. 7, Ainswroth, 522. 8, McCook, 522.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 76. 2, Madison Jackson, Broken Bow, 81. 3, Kendall Colby, Minden, 81. 4, Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 84. 5, Gracee Oeltjen, Broken Bow, 90. 6, Avery Cambell, Broken Bow, 91. 7, Leah Livingston, Minden, 91. 8, Shauna Radant, Valentine, 93. 9, Jessica Folchert, Valentine, 94. 10, Dani Nolde, Ogallala, 94. 11, Every Custer, Broken Bow, 96. 12, Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine, 99. 13, Nicole Williams, Valentine, 99. 14, Annica Harm, Gothenburg, 100. 15, Karissa Jackson, Cozad, 101.
CROSS COUNTRY
Gothenburg Invite
GOTHENBURG — North Platte girls and Broken Bow boys won the championship at the Gothenburg Invite at the Wild Horse Country Club on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, Broken Bow, 32. 2, Gothenburg, 37. 3, Minden, 54. 4, North Platte, 67. 5, Lexington, 100. 6, McCook, 117. 7, Sandhills Valley, 128. 8, Holdrege, 130. 9, St. Pat’s, 152. 10, Kearney, 163. 11, Arapahoe, 178. 12, Ogallala, 248. 13, Hitchcock County, 266. 14, Kimball, 271. 15, Sutherland, 296.
Boys Individual results
(Top 15)
1, William Anderson, Gothenburg, 16:49. 2, Daine Wardyn, Broken Bow, 17:07. 3, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 17:07. 4, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 17:17. 5, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 17:18. 6, Konner Verbeck, Minden, 17:24. 7, Colin Rooney, Sandhills Valley, 17:28. 8, Josh Hegwood, McCook, 17:34. 9, Charlie Hurt, Minden, 17:41. 10, Trey Hurlburt, Broken Bow, 17:47. 11, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 17:49. 12, Jayden Ureste, Lexington, 17:50. 13, Trenton Golter, North Platte, 17:52. 14, Isaac Goshert, Arapahoe, 17:53. 15, Cooper Land, Minden, 18:00.
Girls team results
1, North Platte, 21. 2, McCook, 31. 3, Minden, 49. 4, Broken Bow, 76. 5, Holdrege, 80. 6, Lexington, 112. 7, Sutherland, 134. 8, Hitchcock County, 150. 9, Arapahoe, 180. 10, Dundy County-Stratton, 193.
Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 19:31. 2, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 19:41. 3, Jessie Hurt, Minden, 19:57. 4, Seinna Dutton, McCook, 20:22. 5, Nelia Rivas, North Platte, 20:28. 6, Makinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 20:50. 7, Evelyn Blaesi, North Platte, 20:58. 8, Alexis Hoatson, North Platte, 21:05. 9, Lacy Biltoft, Holdrege, 21:10. 10, Grace Cappel, McCook, 21:18. 11, Ava McGown, Brady, 21:29. 12, Adrian Eakins, Paxton, 21:31. 13, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 21:40. 14, Baylee Evarts, North Platte, 21:45. 15, Lindsey Rehtus, Minden, 21:56.
SOFTBALL
North Platte 13, St. Cecilia 3
HASTINGS — North Platte downed St. Cecilia 13-3 in the first game of a double header on Thursday.
Kaitlyn Aden and Shelby Yoshida each had a home run. Tatum Montelongo and Kylee Tilford with the win on the mound.
North Platte 16, St. Cecilia 1
In the second game North Platte defeated St. Cecilia 16-1.
Sydney Barner and Tatum Montelongo had two home runs and Tahjzha Botts, Aspen Nelson each had one. Montelongo and Tilford with the win on the mound.
Central Conference Tourney
First round
Holdrege def. Lakeview 10-0
York def. Schuyler 15-0
Adams Central def. Aurora 13-11
Crete defeats Lexington 13-1
Seward def. York 8-0
Northwest def. Holdrege 12-8
Consolation
Lakeview def. Schuyler 23-0
Aurora def. Lexington 11-3
Semi final
Northwest defeats Adams Central – 10-0
Seward defeats Crete – 6-3
York defeats Holdrege – 6-2
Third place
Crete def. Adams Central – 10-9
Championship
Northwest defeats Seward – 4-2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!