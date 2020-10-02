Sports Shorts, Oct. 2

FOOTBALL
Med. Valley 36, Brady 6
CURTIS — Medicine Valley defeated Brady 36-6 on Friday.
Leading rusher for Medicine Valley was Hudson Stout with 164 yards and Lane Lenz was the leading receiver with 76 yards.
For Brady, Jeremy Larson was the leading rusher and receiver with 54 yards rushing and 61 yards receiving.
Brady travels to Overton and Medicine Valley hosts Loomis on Friday.
Paxton 51, Wa.-Pa. 14
PAXTON — Paxton downed Wauneta-Palisade 51-14 on Friday.
For Paxton, Dane Storer had nine tackles, Jared Fox had eight tackles and Remington Schimonitz had seven tackles. Keegan Schow passed for 65 yards, Fox had 158 yards rushing and Storer had 48 yards receiving.
For Wauneta-Palisade, Michael Duvel had nine yards passing, Grant Walker had 61 yards rushing and seven yards receiving.
Paxton travels to Southwest and Wauneta-Palisade travels to SEM on Friday.
Overton 29, MHC 8
MAYWOOD — Overton downed Maywood-Hayes Center 29-8 on Friday.
Maywood-Hayes Center travels to Axtell on Friday.
Sandhills Valley 28, Twin Loup 0
TRYON — Sandhills Valley shut out Twin Loup 28-0 on Friday.
Sandhills Valley travels to Sandhills/Thedford on Friday.
Arthur Co. 81, Banner Co. 0
ARTHUR — Arthur County downed Banner County 81-0 on Friday.
Arthur County travels to Creek Valley on Friday.
Aurora 21, McCook 7
MCCOOK — Aurora defeated McCook 21-7 on Friday.
McCook travels to Gering on Friday.
Gothenburg 28, Mitchell 6
MITCHELL — Gothenburg downed Mitchell 28-6 on Friday.
Gothenburg hosts Sidney on Friday.
Valentine 33, Hershey 6
HERSHEY — Valentine defeated Hershey 33-6 on Friday.
Hershey travels to Chase County on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford 55, Ansley-Litchfield 17
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford downed Ansley-Litchfield 55-17 on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford hosts Sandhills Valley on Friday.
Lexington 14, Gering 6
LEXINGTON — Lexington defeated Gering 14-6 on Friday.
Lexington travels to Scottsbluff on Friday.
Kearney Cath. 38, Broken Bow 14
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic downed Broken Bow 38-14 on Friday.
Broken Bow hosts Holdrege on Friday.
DCS 52, Hi-Line 0
BENKELMAN — Dundy County-Stratton shut out Hi-Line 52-0 on Friday.
Dundy County-Stratton travels to Southern Valley on Thursday and Hi-Line hosts Cambirdge on Friday.
HCC 50, Leyton 14
LEYTON — Hitchcock County defeated Leyton 50-14 on Friday.
Hitchcock County travels to Maxwell on Friday.
Pleasanton 30, South Loup 8
CALLAWAY — Pleasanton downed South Loup 30-8 on Friday.
South Loup travels to Ansley-Litchfield on Friday.
Hemingford 58, Perkins Co. 25
HEMINGFORD — Hemingford topped Perkins County 58-25 on Friday.
Perkins County hosts Sutherland on Friday.
Elm Creek 50, Sutherland 12
ELM CREEK — Elm Creek downed Sutherland 50-12 on Friday.
Sutherland travels to Perkins County on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna 36, Ravenna 24
RAVENNA — Anselmo-Merna beat Ravenna 36-24 on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna hosts burwell on Thursday.
Mullen 68, Morrill 16
MORRILL — Mullen topped Morrill 68-16 on Friday.
Mullen hosts Leyton on Thursday.
SCORES
Adams Central 21, Central City 8
Amherst 56, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 18
Anselmo-Merna 36, Ravenna 24
Arapahoe 28, Alma 8
Archbishop Bergan 31, Aquinas 7
Arlington 12, Omaha Concordia 6
Arthur County 81, Banner County 0
Auburn 28, Milford 13
Aurora 21, McCook 7
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 32, Ponca 19
Blair 42, Omaha Roncalli 7
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Kenesaw 23
Burwell 28, Arcadia-Loup City 22
Centennial 27, Bishop Neumann 14
Centura 42, David City 13
Columbus Scotus 48, North Bend Central 28
Dundy County-Stratton 52, Hi-Line 0
Elkhorn 48, Elkhorn Mount Michael 6
Elkhorn South 59, Bellevue East 6
Elm Creek 50, Sutherland 12
Fairbury 34, Nebraska City 29
Fremont 28, Lincoln North Star 7
Giltner 44, Lawrence-Nelson 26
Gothenburg 28, Mitchell 6
Grand Island Northwest 24, Seward 17
Gretna 31, Omaha Skutt Catholic 28
Hampton 59, Heartland Lutheran 18
Hartington Cedar Catholic 29, Crofton 14
Harvard 50, Silver Lake 14
Hastings 38, York 20
Hemingford 58, Perkins County 25
Hitchcock County 50, Leyton 14
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Elgin Public/Pope John 0
Humph./Lin. Holy Family 44, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 8
Johnson County Central 48, Palmyra 32
Johnson-Brock 64, Omaha Christian Academy 20
Kearney 41, Columbus 19
Kearney Catholic 38, Broken Bow 14
Lexington 14, Gering 6
Lincoln Christian 42, Falls City 21
Lincoln East 26, Millard West 25
Lincoln High 21, Lincoln Northeast 6
Lincoln Lutheran 44, Syracuse 0
Lincoln Southeast 7, Papillion-LaVista 0
Loomis 36, Axtell 0
McCool Junction 78, Parkview Christian 12
Medicine Valley 36, Brady 6
Millard South 42, Lincoln Pius X 0
Minden 39, Holdrege 0
Mullen 68, Morrill 16
Nebraska City Lourdes 54, Freeman 14
Norfolk Catholic 31, Wayne 21
Norris 29, Plattsmouth 26
Omaha Creighton Prep 24, North Platte 7
Omaha Westside 44, Millard North 14
Osmond 62, Wausa 22
Overton 29, Maywood-Hayes Center 8
Pender 67, Walthill 16
Pierce 49, O’Neill 6
Sandhills Valley 28, Twin Loup 0
St. Mary’s 28, Creighton 18
Stanton 42, Howells/Dodge 36
Stuart 65, Santee 18
Superior 34, Fillmore Central 26
Tri County 78, Southern 20
Valentine 33, Hershey 6
Waverly 38, Beatrice 7
Weeping Water 60, Elmwood-Murdock 26
West Point-Beemer 55, Columbus Lakeview 20
Yutan 28, Wilber-Clatonia 14
VOLLEYBALL
Wallace 3, SEM 2
WALLACE — Wallace held off SEM 22-25, 26-24, 10-25, 25-19, 15-11.
The score was reported wrong on Thursday.
Twin Cities Invitational
SCOTTSBLUFF — Area teams are participating in the Twin City Tourney on Friday and Saturday.
Blue Pool
Lexington def. Gering, 25-23, 25-17
Gold Pool
Chadron def. Grand Island Northwest, 19-25, 27-25, 25-21
North Platte def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-17, 27-29, 25-12
North Platte def. Rapid City Stevens, S.D., 19-25, 25-18, 25-9
Red Pool
McCook def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-13, 25-18
McCook def. Scottsbluff, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22
CROSS COUNTRY
Columbus Invite
COLUMBUS — Lexington competed in the Columbus Invite on Friday.
Boys team results
1, Fremont, 20. 2, Norfolk, 45. 3, Lexington, 88. 4, Columbus, 96. 5, Bellevue East, 143.
Lexington individual results
15, Elmer Sotelo, Lexington, 17:37. 18, Miguel Cruz, Lexington, 17:46. 20, Antonio Moro, Lexington, 18:02. 22, Kevin Parada, Lexington, 18:06. 24, Oscar Aguado, Lexington, 18:10. 25, Garrett Converse, Lexington, 18:12. 30, Lazaro Adame, Lexington, 18:42.
Girl team results
1, Fremont, 15. 2, Norfolk, 52. 3, Columbus, 84. 4, Bellevue East, 107.
Lexington individual results
14, Kayla Barrios, Lexington, 21:54. 19, Ella Ford, Lexington, 22:46. 20, Marissa Garcia, Lexington, 22:59. 27, Janet Aguado, Lexington, 24:23.
