Sports Shorts, Oct. 2
FOOTBALL

Med. Valley 36, Brady 6

CURTIS — Medicine Valley defeated Brady 36-6 on Friday.

Leading rusher for Medicine Valley was Hudson Stout with 164 yards and Lane Lenz was the leading receiver with 76 yards.

For Brady, Jeremy Larson was the leading rusher and receiver with 54 yards rushing and 61 yards receiving.

Brady travels to Overton and Medicine Valley hosts Loomis on Friday.

Paxton 51, Wa.-Pa. 14

PAXTON — Paxton downed Wauneta-Palisade 51-14 on Friday.

For Paxton, Dane Storer had nine tackles, Jared Fox had eight tackles and Remington Schimonitz had seven tackles. Keegan Schow passed for 65 yards, Fox had 158 yards rushing and Storer had 48 yards receiving.

For Wauneta-Palisade, Michael Duvel had nine yards passing, Grant Walker had 61 yards rushing and seven yards receiving.

Paxton travels to Southwest and Wauneta-Palisade travels to SEM on Friday.

Overton 29, MHC 8

MAYWOOD — Overton downed Maywood-Hayes Center 29-8 on Friday.

Maywood-Hayes Center travels to Axtell on Friday.

Sandhills Valley 28, Twin Loup 0

TRYON — Sandhills Valley shut out Twin Loup 28-0 on Friday.

Sandhills Valley travels to Sandhills/Thedford on Friday.

Arthur Co. 81, Banner Co. 0

ARTHUR — Arthur County downed Banner County 81-0 on Friday.

Arthur County travels to Creek Valley on Friday.

Aurora 21, McCook 7

MCCOOK — Aurora defeated McCook 21-7 on Friday.

McCook travels to Gering on Friday.

Gothenburg 28, Mitchell 6

MITCHELL — Gothenburg downed Mitchell 28-6 on Friday.

Gothenburg hosts Sidney on Friday.

Valentine 33, Hershey 6

HERSHEY — Valentine defeated Hershey 33-6 on Friday.

Hershey travels to Chase County on Friday.

Sandhills/Thedford 55, Ansley-Litchfield 17

DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford downed Ansley-Litchfield 55-17 on Friday.

Sandhills/Thedford hosts Sandhills Valley on Friday.

Lexington 14, Gering 6

LEXINGTON — Lexington defeated Gering 14-6 on Friday.

Lexington travels to Scottsbluff on Friday.

Kearney Cath. 38, Broken Bow 14

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic downed Broken Bow 38-14 on Friday.

Broken Bow hosts Holdrege on Friday.

DCS 52, Hi-Line 0

BENKELMAN — Dundy County-Stratton shut out Hi-Line 52-0 on Friday.

Dundy County-Stratton travels to Southern Valley on Thursday and Hi-Line hosts Cambirdge on Friday.

HCC 50, Leyton 14

LEYTON — Hitchcock County defeated Leyton 50-14 on Friday.

Hitchcock County travels to Maxwell on Friday.

Pleasanton 30, South Loup 8

CALLAWAY — Pleasanton downed South Loup 30-8 on Friday.

South Loup travels to Ansley-Litchfield on Friday.

Hemingford 58, Perkins Co. 25

HEMINGFORD — Hemingford topped Perkins County 58-25 on Friday.

Perkins County hosts Sutherland on Friday.

Elm Creek 50, Sutherland 12

ELM CREEK — Elm Creek downed Sutherland 50-12 on Friday.

Sutherland travels to Perkins County on Friday.

Anselmo-Merna 36, Ravenna 24

RAVENNA — Anselmo-Merna beat Ravenna 36-24 on Friday.

Anselmo-Merna hosts burwell on Thursday.

Mullen 68, Morrill 16

MORRILL — Mullen topped Morrill 68-16 on Friday.

Mullen hosts Leyton on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Wallace 3, SEM 2

WALLACE — Wallace held off SEM 22-25, 26-24, 10-25, 25-19, 15-11.

The score was reported wrong on Thursday.

Twin Cities Invitational

SCOTTSBLUFF — Area teams are participating in the Twin City Tourney on Friday and Saturday.

Blue Pool

Lexington def. Gering, 25-23, 25-17

Gold Pool

Chadron def. Grand Island Northwest, 19-25, 27-25, 25-21

North Platte def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-17, 27-29, 25-12

North Platte def. Rapid City Stevens, S.D., 19-25, 25-18, 25-9

Red Pool

McCook def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-13, 25-18

McCook def. Scottsbluff, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22

CROSS COUNTRY

Columbus Invite

COLUMBUS — Lexington competed in the Columbus Invite on Friday.

Boys team results

1, Fremont, 20. 2, Norfolk, 45. 3, Lexington, 88. 4, Columbus, 96. 5, Bellevue East, 143.

Lexington individual results

15, Elmer Sotelo, Lexington, 17:37. 18, Miguel Cruz, Lexington, 17:46. 20, Antonio Moro, Lexington, 18:02. 22, Kevin Parada, Lexington, 18:06. 24, Oscar Aguado, Lexington, 18:10. 25, Garrett Converse, Lexington, 18:12. 30, Lazaro Adame, Lexington, 18:42.

Girl team results

1, Fremont, 15. 2, Norfolk, 52. 3, Columbus, 84. 4, Bellevue East, 107.

Lexington individual results

14, Kayla Barrios, Lexington, 21:54. 19, Ella Ford, Lexington, 22:46. 20, Marissa Garcia, Lexington, 22:59. 27, Janet Aguado, Lexington, 24:23.

