Sports Shorts, Oct. 22

PLAYOFF FOOTBALL
Class D1
DCS 58, Anselmo-Merna 18
BENKLEMAN — Dundy County-Stratton downed Anselmo-Merna 58-18 in the first round Thursday.
NSAA will reseed the playoffs statewide as the eight-man playoffs continue Oct. 30.
Elm Creek 32, Hitchcock Co. 14
ELMCREEK — Elm Creek defeated Hitchcock County 32-14 in the first round Thursday.
Hitchcock County ends its season with a 6-3 record.
Hi-Line 44, Southern Valley 12
ELWOOD — Hi-Line downed Southern Valley 44-12 in the first round Thursday.
Class D2
St. Mary’s 56, Sandhills Val. 18
O’NEILL — St. Mary’s defeated Sandhills Valley 56-18 in the first round Thursday.
Sandhills Valley ends its season with a 5-4 record.
Sandhills/Thedford 68, Axtell 22
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford downed Axtell 68-22 in the first round Thursday.
Pleasanton 46, Mullen 24
PLEASANTON — Pleasanton ended Mullen’s season with a 46-24 win on Thursday.
Med. Valley 34, Garden Co. 14
OSHKOSH — Medicine Valley defeated Garden County 34-14 in the first round Thursday.
Garden County ends its season with a 6-3 record.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!