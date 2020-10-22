 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Shorts, Oct. 22
0 comments

Sports Shorts, Oct. 22

  • 0
Sports Shorts

PLAYOFF FOOTBALL

Class D1

DCS 58, Anselmo-Merna 18

BENKLEMAN — Dundy County-Stratton downed Anselmo-Merna 58-18 in the first round Thursday.

NSAA will reseed the playoffs statewide as the eight-man playoffs continue Oct. 30.

Elm Creek 32, Hitchcock Co. 14

ELMCREEK — Elm Creek defeated Hitchcock County 32-14 in the first round Thursday.

Hitchcock County ends its season with a 6-3 record.

Hi-Line 44, Southern Valley 12

ELWOOD — Hi-Line downed Southern Valley 44-12 in the first round Thursday.

Class D2

St. Mary’s 56, Sandhills Val. 18

O’NEILL — St. Mary’s defeated Sandhills Valley 56-18 in the first round Thursday.

Sandhills Valley ends its season with a 5-4 record.

Sandhills/Thedford 68, Axtell 22

DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford downed Axtell 68-22 in the first round Thursday.

Pleasanton 46, Mullen 24

PLEASANTON — Pleasanton ended Mullen’s season with a 46-24 win on Thursday.

Med. Valley 34, Garden Co. 14

OSHKOSH — Medicine Valley defeated Garden County 34-14 in the first round Thursday.

Garden County ends its season with a 6-3 record.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outdoor Sports

Rick's Picks, Oct. 22

If you are looking for something different to do this weekend, try attending the Friends of NRA banquet Saturday at the D&N Event Center, …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News