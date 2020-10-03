Sports Shorts, Oct. 3

VOLLEYBALL
Twin City Invite
SCOTTSBLUFF — North Platte finished third at the Twin City Invite on Saturday.
First round
Sidney def. Chadron 25-20, 25-12
Lexington def. RC Stevens 25-16, 25-21
North Platte def. McCook 25-18, 25-12
Ogallala def. Gering 25-20, 25-10
Semi Final
Sidney def. Lexington 25-17, 18-25, 25-20
Ogallala def. North Platte 25-20, 25-23, 25-22
Consolation semi
Chadron def, RC Stevens 25-11, 26-24
Gering def. McCook 25-15, 25-21
Fifth place
Chadron def. Gering 25-13, 25-17
Third place
North Platte def. Lexington 25-20, 21-25, 25-21
Championship
Ogallala def. Sidney 24-26, 25-11, 25-21
SCORES
Ord Triangular
Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 25-22, 24-26, 25-9
Ord def. Gothenburg, 18-25, 25-15, 25-19
Ord def. Holdrege, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18
Morrill Invitational
Morrill def. Minatare, 25-10, 25-17
Sioux County def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-20
Semifinal
Garden County def. Morrill, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19
Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-20
Third Place
Morrill def. Creek Valley, 25-17, 25-19
Championship
Garden County def. Sioux County, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20
Dundy County Stratton Tournament
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-6, 25-8
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 25-17
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-14, 25-23
Oakley Tournament
Hitchcock County def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-21, 25-20
Hitchcock County def. Goodland, Kan., 25-15, 25-17
Hitchcock County def. Triplains-Brewster, Kan., 25-12, 25-14
Syracuse, Kan. def. Hitchcock County, 25-20, 13-25, 25-17
Twin Loup Tri
Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore 25-13, 26-24
Twin Loup def. Mullen 25-12, 18-25, 25-18
SOFTBALL
Gretna 3, North Platte 1
HASTINGS — Gretna defeated North Platte 3-1 on Saturday.
Districts are up next for North Platte.
