Sports Shorts, Oct. 3
Sports Shorts, Oct. 3

Sports Shorts

VOLLEYBALL

Twin City Invite

SCOTTSBLUFF — North Platte finished third at the Twin City Invite on Saturday.

First round

Sidney def. Chadron 25-20, 25-12

Lexington def. RC Stevens 25-16, 25-21

North Platte def. McCook 25-18, 25-12

Ogallala def. Gering 25-20, 25-10

Semi Final

Sidney def. Lexington 25-17, 18-25, 25-20

Ogallala def. North Platte 25-20, 25-23, 25-22

Consolation semi

Chadron def, RC Stevens 25-11, 26-24

Gering def. McCook 25-15, 25-21

Fifth place

Chadron def. Gering 25-13, 25-17

Third place

North Platte def. Lexington 25-20, 21-25, 25-21

Championship

Ogallala def. Sidney 24-26, 25-11, 25-21

SCORES

Ord Triangular

Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 25-22, 24-26, 25-9

Ord def. Gothenburg, 18-25, 25-15, 25-19

Ord def. Holdrege, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18

Morrill Invitational

Morrill def. Minatare, 25-10, 25-17

Sioux County def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-20

Semifinal

Garden County def. Morrill, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19

Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-20

Third Place

Morrill def. Creek Valley, 25-17, 25-19

Championship

Garden County def. Sioux County, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20

Dundy County Stratton Tournament

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-6, 25-8

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 25-17

Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-14, 25-23

Oakley Tournament

Hitchcock County def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-21, 25-20

Hitchcock County def. Goodland, Kan., 25-15, 25-17

Hitchcock County def. Triplains-Brewster, Kan., 25-12, 25-14

Syracuse, Kan. def. Hitchcock County, 25-20, 13-25, 25-17

Twin Loup Tri

Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore 25-13, 26-24

Twin Loup def. Mullen 25-12, 18-25, 25-18

SOFTBALL

Gretna 3, North Platte 1

HASTINGS — Gretna defeated North Platte 3-1 on Saturday.

Districts are up next for North Platte.

Mullen sweeps St. Pat's on the road

The McDaid Gymnasium erupted in a chorus of cheers as Mae Siegel’s spike navigated between two Mullen defenders to tie the game at 23-23 in the final set. But the Irish couldn't stop Samantha Moore and Hanna Marshall's final two kills on Tuesday.

