Sports Shorts, Oct. 30

PLAYOFF FOOTBALL
Class B
Plattsmouth 13, McCook 9
PLATTSMOUTH — Plattsmouth ended McCook’s season with a 13-9 victory on Friday.
McCook ends the season with a 6-3 record.
Class C1
Lincoln Christian 27, Gothenburg 24
LINCOLN — Lincoln Christian defeated Gothenburg in overtime 27-24 on Friday.
Gothenburg ends its season with a 6-4 record.
St. Paul 48, Cozad 0
ST. PAUL — St. Paul shut out Cozad 48-0 on Friday.
Cozad ends their season with a 6-4 record.
Class D1
DCS 48, LCC 30
NEBRASKA CITY — No. 4-seeded Dundy County-Stratton downed Lourdes Central Catholic 48-30 on Friday.
Dundy County-Stratton advances to play Stanton next Friday.
Neligh Oakdale 72, Hi-Line 50
NELIGH — Neligh Oakdale topped Hi-Line 72-50 on Friday.
Hi-Line ends their seaso with a 5-4 record.
Class D2
Central Val. 79, Medicine Val. 42
CURTIS — Central Valley downed Medicine Valley 79-42 on Friday.
Hudson Stout led Medicine Valley with 13 carries for 71 yards and Hayden Kramer had 10 catches for 176 yards.
Medicine Valley finishes its season with an 8-2 season.
Sandhills/Thedford 60, Loomis 16
THEDFORD — No. 5-seeded Sandhills/Thedford downed Loomis 60-16 on Friday.
The Knights advance to the quarterfinals to face Pleasanton, after the Bulldogs upset No. 4 Wynot, next Friday.
Class D6
Arthur Co. 55, Pawnee Co. 8
ARTHUR — Arthur County defeated Pawnee County 55-8 on Friday.
Arthur County advances to play Creek Valley next Friday.
Sterling 54, Southwest 6
STERLING — Sterling topped Southwest 54-6 on Friday.
Southwest ends its season with a 3-3 record.
Creek Valley 40, Spalding Academy 16
CHAPPELL — Creek Valley defeated Spalding Academy 40-16 on Friday.
Creek Valley will face Arthur County Friday.
Potter-Dix 66, Wallace 34
POTTER — Potter-Dix downed Wallace 66-34 on Friday.
Wallace ends their season with a 2-5 record.
Paxton 44, SEM 36
PAXTON — Paxton held off SEM in overtime for a 44-38 win on Friday. Remington Schimonitz ran for 158 yards and a score, while Keegan Schow threw for 104 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score. Noah Ackerman, Jared Fox and Schimonitz caught the three touchdowns.
Paxton advances to play next Friday.
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
NSAA Playoffs
Class A
Second Round
Bellevue West 45, Lincoln Southwest 13
Elkhorn South 44, Fremont 0
Grand Island 45, Omaha Westside 3
Kearney 30, Gretna 28
Lincoln East 42, North Platte 0
Lincoln Southeast 31, Columbus 7
Millard South 21, Millard West 7
Omaha Creighton Prep 28, Millard North 17
Class B
First Round
Aurora 54, Scottsbluff 3
Bennington 52, Seward 26
Elkhorn 53, Omaha Gross Catholic 7
Grand Island Northwest 27, Omaha Skutt Catholic 20
Hastings 47, Omaha Roncalli 21
Norris 35, Beatrice 27
Plattsmouth 13, McCook 9
Waverly 42, Blair 8
Class C1
First Round
Adams Central 31, Wayne 13
Ashland-Greenwood 24, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 7
Auburn 37, Battle Creek 15
Kearney Catholic 41, Chadron 0
Lincoln Christian 27, Gothenburg 24, OT
Pierce 42, West Point-Beemer 21
St. Paul 48, Cozad 0
Wahoo 34, Mitchell 14
Class C2
First Round
Aquinas 27, Norfolk Catholic 10
Archbishop Bergan 55, Lincoln Lutheran 15
Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, Bridgeport 0
Oakland-Craig 44, Crofton 14
Ord 38, Bishop Neumann 14
Sutton 30, North Platte St. Patrick’s 6
Wilber-Clatonia 46, Grand Island Central Catholic 33
Yutan 57, Centura 12
Class D1
Second Round
Burwell 50, Howells/Dodge 14
Cross County 54, Cambridge 16
Dundy County-Stratton 48, Nebraska City Lourdes 30
Elm Creek 24, Nebraska Christian 22
Neligh-Oakdale 72, Hi-Line 50
Stanton 56, Arcadia-Loup City 14
Tri County 40, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 12
Weeping Water 36, Lutheran High Northeast 32
Class D2
Second Round
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Ansley-Litchfield 28
Central Valley 79, Medicine Valley 42
Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Creighton 28
Kenesaw 64, Allen 20
Osceola 50, Humphrey St. Francis 46
Pleasanton 46, Wynot 30
Sandhills/Thedford 60, Loomis 16
St. Mary’s 34, Bloomfield 24
Class D6
First Round
Arthur County 55, Pawnee City 8
Cody-Kilgore 30, Stuart 0
Creek Valley 40, Spalding Academy 16
McCool Junction 83, Parkview Christian 24
Paxton 44, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 38
Potter-Dix 66, Wallace 34
Red Cloud 50, Dorchester 36
Sterling 54, Southwest 6
