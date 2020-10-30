 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Shorts, Oct. 30
0 comments

Sports Shorts, Oct. 30

  • 0
Sports Shorts, Oct. 30

Jared Fox scores Paxton’s first touchdown in the second quarter of Paxton’s 44-38 victory over Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Friday.

 Benjamin Arrowood / Lexington Clipper-Herald

PLAYOFF FOOTBALL

Class B

Plattsmouth 13, McCook 9

PLATTSMOUTH — Plattsmouth ended McCook’s season with a 13-9 victory on Friday.

McCook ends the season with a 6-3 record.

Class C1

Lincoln Christian 27, Gothenburg 24

LINCOLN — Lincoln Christian defeated Gothenburg in overtime 27-24 on Friday.

Gothenburg ends its season with a 6-4 record.

St. Paul 48, Cozad 0

ST. PAUL — St. Paul shut out Cozad 48-0 on Friday.

Cozad ends their season with a 6-4 record.

Class D1

DCS 48, LCC 30

NEBRASKA CITY — No. 4-seeded Dundy County-Stratton downed Lourdes Central Catholic 48-30 on Friday.

Dundy County-Stratton advances to play Stanton next Friday.

Neligh Oakdale 72, Hi-Line 50

NELIGH — Neligh Oakdale topped Hi-Line 72-50 on Friday.

Hi-Line ends their seaso with a 5-4 record.

Class D2

Central Val. 79, Medicine Val. 42

CURTIS — Central Valley downed Medicine Valley 79-42 on Friday.

Hudson Stout led Medicine Valley with 13 carries for 71 yards and Hayden Kramer had 10 catches for 176 yards.

Medicine Valley finishes its season with an 8-2 season.

Sandhills/Thedford 60, Loomis 16

THEDFORD — No. 5-seeded Sandhills/Thedford downed Loomis 60-16 on Friday.

The Knights advance to the quarterfinals to face Pleasanton, after the Bulldogs upset No. 4 Wynot, next Friday.

Class D6

Arthur Co. 55, Pawnee Co. 8

ARTHUR — Arthur County defeated Pawnee County 55-8 on Friday.

Arthur County advances to play Creek Valley next Friday.

Sterling 54, Southwest 6

STERLING — Sterling topped Southwest 54-6 on Friday.

Southwest ends its season with a 3-3 record.

Creek Valley 40, Spalding Academy 16

CHAPPELL — Creek Valley defeated Spalding Academy 40-16 on Friday.

Creek Valley will face Arthur County Friday.

Potter-Dix 66, Wallace 34

POTTER — Potter-Dix downed Wallace 66-34 on Friday.

Wallace ends their season with a 2-5 record.

Paxton 44, SEM 36

PAXTON — Paxton held off SEM in overtime for a 44-38 win on Friday. Remington Schimonitz ran for 158 yards and a score, while Keegan Schow threw for 104 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score. Noah Ackerman, Jared Fox and Schimonitz caught the three touchdowns.

Paxton advances to play next Friday.

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

NSAA Playoffs

Class A

Second Round

Bellevue West 45, Lincoln Southwest 13

Elkhorn South 44, Fremont 0

Grand Island 45, Omaha Westside 3

Kearney 30, Gretna 28

Lincoln East 42, North Platte 0

Lincoln Southeast 31, Columbus 7

Millard South 21, Millard West 7

Omaha Creighton Prep 28, Millard North 17

Class B

First Round

Aurora 54, Scottsbluff 3

Bennington 52, Seward 26

Elkhorn 53, Omaha Gross Catholic 7

Grand Island Northwest 27, Omaha Skutt Catholic 20

Hastings 47, Omaha Roncalli 21

Norris 35, Beatrice 27

Plattsmouth 13, McCook 9

Waverly 42, Blair 8

Class C1

First Round

Adams Central 31, Wayne 13

Ashland-Greenwood 24, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 7

Auburn 37, Battle Creek 15

Kearney Catholic 41, Chadron 0

Lincoln Christian 27, Gothenburg 24, OT

Pierce 42, West Point-Beemer 21

St. Paul 48, Cozad 0

Wahoo 34, Mitchell 14

Class C2

First Round

Aquinas 27, Norfolk Catholic 10

Archbishop Bergan 55, Lincoln Lutheran 15

Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, Bridgeport 0

Oakland-Craig 44, Crofton 14

Ord 38, Bishop Neumann 14

Sutton 30, North Platte St. Patrick’s 6

Wilber-Clatonia 46, Grand Island Central Catholic 33

Yutan 57, Centura 12

Class D1

Second Round

Burwell 50, Howells/Dodge 14

Cross County 54, Cambridge 16

Dundy County-Stratton 48, Nebraska City Lourdes 30

Elm Creek 24, Nebraska Christian 22

Neligh-Oakdale 72, Hi-Line 50

Stanton 56, Arcadia-Loup City 14

Tri County 40, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 12

Weeping Water 36, Lutheran High Northeast 32

Class D2

Second Round

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Ansley-Litchfield 28

Central Valley 79, Medicine Valley 42

Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Creighton 28

Kenesaw 64, Allen 20

Osceola 50, Humphrey St. Francis 46

Pleasanton 46, Wynot 30

Sandhills/Thedford 60, Loomis 16

St. Mary’s 34, Bloomfield 24

Class D6

First Round

Arthur County 55, Pawnee City 8

Cody-Kilgore 30, Stuart 0

Creek Valley 40, Spalding Academy 16

McCool Junction 83, Parkview Christian 24

Paxton 44, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 38

Potter-Dix 66, Wallace 34

Red Cloud 50, Dorchester 36

Sterling 54, Southwest 6

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News