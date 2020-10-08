Sports Shorts, Oct. 8

VOLLEYBALL
St. Pats, 3, Brady 0
BRADY — St. Pat’s swept Brady 25-11, 25-17, 25-13 on Thursday.
St. Pat’s travels to Maxwell Tri on Saturday and Brady travels to the MNAC Tourney on Oct. 15.
Bayard 3, Creek Valley 0
BAYARD — Bayard downed Creek Valley 25-13, 25-19, 25-19 on Thursday.
Creek Valley hosts Arthur County on Friday.
Med. Valley 3, Sandhills Val. 0
TRYON — Medicine Valley defeated Sandhills Valley 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 on Thursday.
Sandhills Valley hosts a round robin tourney on Saturday and Medicine Valley travels to Wauneta-Palisade on Tuesday.
SCORES
Central Valley Tri
Anselmo-Merna def. Spalding Academy, 25-16, 25-16
Central Valley def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-19, 25-21
Central Valley def. Spalding Academy, 25-16, 25-9
Lexington Tri
Gothenburg def. Lexington 23-25, 25-19, 25-22
Gothenburg def. 25-11, 25-20
Ogallala Tri
Broken Bow def. Ogallala 18-25, 25-20, 26-24
Broken Bow def. Minden 25-12, 25-10
FOOTBALL
DCS 78, So. Valley 20
OXFORD — Dundy County-Stratton downed Southern Valley 78-20 on Thursday.
Dundy County-Stratton travels to Cambridge next Friday.
Burwell 61, Anselmo-Merna 30
MERNA — Burwell defeated Anselmo-Merna 61-30 on Thursday.
Anselmo-Merna travels to Arcadia-Loup City next Friday.
Mullen 46, Leyton 14
MULLEN — Mullen downed Leyton 46-14 on Thursday.
Mullen hosts Maxwell next Friday.
Garden Co. 52, Morrill 12
OSHKOSH — Garden County defeated Morrill 52-12 on Thursday.
Garden County travels to Leyton next Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sidney Invite
SIDNEY — North Platte won both the boys and girls championships at the Sidney Invite at Deer Run Park on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, North Platte, 18. 2, Sidney, 26. 3, Gering, 55. 4, Garden County, 59. 5, Scottsbluff, 79. 6, Alliance, 94. 7, South Platte, 132.
Boys individual results
(Top 15)
1, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 16:47. 2, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 17:07. 3, Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 17:31. 4, Jonah San Miguel, North Platte, 17:37. 5, Eli Marez, Gering, 17:58. 6, Rian Teets, North Platte, 18:01. 7, Aaron Franz, North Platte, 18:03. 8, Treyson Johnstone, Sidney, 18:04. 9, Michael Christiansen, Garden County, 18:08. 10, Jack Franklin, Gering, 18:13. 11, Nate Billey, Garden County, 18:34. 12, Thomas Moss, North Platte, 18:25. 13, Julian Maytorena, Sidney, 18:30. 14, Zeke Christiansen, Garden County, 18:23. 15, James Adams, Scottsbluff, 18:35.
Girls team results
1, North Platte, 23. 2, Gering, 35. 3, Sidney, 40. 4, Scottsbluff, 72. Alliance, 82.
Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 19:53. 2, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 20:13. 3, Talissa Tranquary, Sidney, 20:22. 4, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 20:39. 5, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 20:42. 6, Nelia Rivas, North Platte, 21:35. 7, Evelyn Blaesi, North Platte, 22:10. 8, Alexis Hoatson, North Platte, 22:14. 9, Shailee Patton, Gering, 22:20. 10, Baylee Evarts, North Platte, 22:23. 11, Jillian Brenna, Crawford, 22:37. 12, Madison Herbel, Gering, 22:47. 13, Jenessa Arnold, North Platte, 22:58. 14, Rheo Dykstra, Sidney, 23:08. 15, Jadyn Scott, Gering, 23:36.
RPAC Invite
CAMBRIDGE — Southwest boys and Wallace girls won the championships of the RPAC Invite at Cross Creek Golf Course on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, Southwest Public, 20. 2, Arapahoe, 23. 3, Bertrand, 27. 4, Alma-Southern Valley, 32. 5, Cambridge, 47. 6, Dundy County-Stratton, 59. 7, Maxwell, 66. 8, Hitchcock County, 77.
Boys individual results
(Top 15)
1, Jacob O’Dea, Southwest, 18:15.46. 2, Isaac Goshert, Arapahoe, 19:03.92. 3, Damin Luedke, Paxton, 19:23.00. 4, Shane Horwart, Cambridge, 149:27.54. 5, AJ Russell, Alma-Southern Valley, 19:32.64. 6, Bruce Teter, Southwest, 19:32.35. 7, Landon Andersen, Bertrand, 20:07.49. 8, Cheve Lutz, Dundy County-Stratton, 20:15.41. 9, Griffin Stemper, Alma-Southern Valley, 20:17.34. 10, Wes Trompke, Bertrand, 20:21.41. 11, Campbell Schutz, Arapahoe, 20:23.79. 12, Ashton Downey, Arapahoe, 20:37.16. 13, Jose Lund, Bertrand, 21:14.68. 14, Garrett Tramm, Dundy County-Stratton, 21:16.24. 15, Carter VanPelt, Southwest, 21:16.43.
Girls team results
1, Wallace, 10. 2, Bertrand, 30. 3, Cambridge, 38. 4, Hitchcock County, 39. 5, Alma-Southern Valley, 40. 6, Arapahoe, 43. 7, Dundy County-Stratton, 60.
Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Adrain Eakins, Paxton, 23:04.68. 2, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 24:09.09. 3, Brenna Deterding, Cambridge, 24:31.39. 4, Chayse Keith, Hitchcock County, 24:55.26. 5, Esmeralda Aceves-Lopez, Wallace, 25:07.06. 6, Dajana Garrison, Wallace, 25:20.26. 7, Victoriah Deaver, Maywood-Hayes Center, 25:47.48. 8, Yaneli Murillo, Bertrand, 26:19.13. 9, Megan tenBensel, Cambridge, 26:03.43. 10, Yesenia Lopez, Bertrand, 26:19.13. 11, Melany Reyes, Wallace, 26:21.91. 12, Hannah Whitson, Arapahoe, 26:29.45. 13, Brianna Russell, Alma-Southern Valley, 26:46.18. 14, Maggie Lutz, Dundy County-Stratton, 27:09.70. 15, Kaitlyn Miller, Maxwell, 27:21.42.
SWC Invite
GOTHENBURG — Broken Bow boys and McCook girls won the championships of the SWC Invite at Wild Horse Country Club on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, Broken Bow, 32. 2, Minden, 37. 3, Gothenburg, 37. 4, McCook, 73. 5, Ainsworth, 79. 6, Ogallala, 99. 7, Cozad, 152. 8, Valentine, 153.
Boys individual results
(Top 15)
1, William Anderson, Gothenburg, 17:33.40. 2, Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth, 17:45.70. 3, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 18:11.80. 4, Josh Hegwood, McCook, 18:18.40. 5, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 18:19.90. 6, Diane Wardyn, Broken Bow, 18:43.10. 7, Konner Verbeck, Minden, 18:46.20. 8, Charlie Hurt, Minden, 18:53.90. 9, Cooper Land, Minden, 18:59.40. 10, Trey Hurlburt, Broken Bow, 19:10.40. 11, Brock Oeltjen, Broken Bow, 19:23.40. 12, Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow, 19:24.60. 13, Connor Carpenter, Minden, 19:25.30. 14, Alex Brais, Minden, 19:37.40. 15, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 19:40.50.
Girls team results
1, McCook, 26. 2, Ainsworth, 46. 3, Minden, 47. 4, Ogallala, 55. 5, Cozad, 77. 6, Broken Bow, 81. 7, Valentine, 126.
Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 20:40.30. 2, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 20:44.10. 3, Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth, 21:08.90. 4, Jessie Hurt, Minden, 21:41.10. 5, Seinna Dutton, McCook, 21:47.30. 6, Grace Cappel, McCook, 22:04.40. 7, CeeAnna Beel, Ainsworth, 21:15.20. 8, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 22:19.20. 9, Tessa Barthel, Ainsworth, 22:31.30. 10, Lauren Henning, Ogallala, 22:36.50. 11, Makinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 22:38.50. 12, Lindsey Rehuts, Minden, 23:21.50. 13, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 23:26.00. 14, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 23:27.00. 15, Abby Rehtus, Minden, 23:27.60.
