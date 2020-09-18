Sports Shorts, Sept. 18

FOOTBALL
North Platte 35, North Star 21
LINCOLN — North Platte is off to a 3-0 start on the season for the first time in 15 years with a victory over North Star 35-21 on Friday.
North Platte travels to Northeast on Friday.
McCook 41, Seward 14
SEWARD — McCook defeated Seward 41-14 on Friday.
McCook hosts Lexington on Friday.
Ord 42, Broken Bow 0
ORD — Ord shut out Broken Bow 42-0 on Friday.
Broken Bow hosts O’Neill on Friday.
Mitchell 56, Chase County 8
MITCHELL — Mitchell downed Chase County 56-8 on Friday.
Chase County hosts Valentine on Friday.
Minden 43, Hershey 0
MINDEN — Minden shut out Hershey 43-0 on Friday.
Hershey travels to Gordon-Rushville on Friday.
Hi-Line 68, Maxwell 30
EUSTIS — Hi-Line downed Maxwell 68-30 on Friday.
Hi-Line hosts Bertrand and Maxwell hosts Dundy County-Stratton on Friday.
Perkins County 43, Bayard 8
BAYARD — Perkins County defeated Perkins county 43-8 on Friday.
Perkins County hosts Kimball on Friday.
Garden County 44, Mullen 34
OSHKOSH — Garden County defeated Mullen 44-34 on Friday.
Colton Holthus ran for 55 yards and four touchdowns, while Dillon Christiansen ran for 81 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown.
Mullen hosts Hyannis and Garden County travels to Bayard on Friday.
Med. Valley 36, Axtell 26
AXTELL — Medicine Valley downed Axtell 36-26 on Friday.
Medicine Valley travels to Overton on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford 49, Twin Loup 6
SARGENT — Sandhills/Thedford defeated Twin Loup 49-6 on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford travels to South Loup on Friday.
Southwest 25, Silver Lake 6
BARTLEY — Southwest downed Silver Lake 25-6 on Friday.
Southwest travels to Wauneta-Palisade on Friday.
St. Paul 35, Gothenburg 6
ST. PAUL — St. Paul topped Gothenburg 35-6 on Friday.
Gothenburg hosts Ogallala on Friday.
DCS 42, HCC 0
TRENTON — Dundy County-Stratton shut out Hitchcock County 42-0 on Friday.
Dundy County-Stratton travels to Maxwell and Hitchcock County hosts Cambridge on Friday.
Sutherland 56, Kimball 20
KIMBALL — Sutherland downed Kimball 56-20 on Friday.
Sutherland hosts Hemingford on Friday.
GIRLS GOLF
Dawson County Invite
LEXINGTON — Lexington hosted the Dawson County Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Gothenburg, 527. 2, Lexington, 530. 3, Cozad, 531.
Individual results
(Top 10)
1, Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 76. 2, Annica Harm, Gothenburg, 86. 2, Zoey Salem, Lexington, 86, 4, Abbie Owens, Lexington, 99. 5, Ellarey Harm, Gothenburg, 100. 6, O’Brasia Amos, Lexington, 103. 7, Sydney Howerter, Cozad, 111. 8, Makenna Wilkinson, Cozad, 112. 8, Maeve McCoy, Gothenburg, 112. 10, Karissa Jackson, Cozad, 114. 10, Jada Rubalcava, Gothenburg, 114.
VOLLEYBALL
LPS Classic
LINCOLN — North Platte won the Silver Division of the LPS Classic going 3-0 on Friday.
Pool D
Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-14
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-13, 25-17
North Platte def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 25-18
North Platte def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-16
North Platte def. Grand Island 25-17, 25-14
Harvest Festival Invite
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg hosted the Harvest Festival Invite on Friday.
Harvest Festival Invite
Aurora def. Kearney Catholic, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21
Aurora def. Minden, 25-18, 25-16
Chadron def. Gothenburg, 14-25, 29-27, 25-20
Kearney Catholic def. Ogallala, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22
Ogallala def. Minden, 25-9, 25-15
St. Paul def. Chadron, 26-24, 25-13
St. Paul def. Gothenburg, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17
St. Paul def. York, 25-18, 25-13
York def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-19
York def. Gothenburg, 25-19, 25-19
South Platte 3, Hay Springs 0
BIG SPRINGS — South Platte swept Hay Springs 25-9, 25-17, 25-14 on Friday.
South Platte travels to Crawford on Friday.
Axtell 3, Med. Valley 0
AXTELL — Axtell downed Medicine Valley 25-16, 25-21, 25-23 on Friday.
Medicine Valley hosts Alma on Tuesday.
Twin Loup 3, Sandhills/Thedford 0
SARGENT — Twin Loup defeated Sandhills/Thedford 25-7, 25-16, 25-7 on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford travels to Ansley-Litchfield Invite on Sept. 26.
