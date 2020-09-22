Sports Shorts, Sept. 22

CROSS COUNTRY
Grand Island Invite
CENTURA — North Platte boys and girls teams took home the championship at the Grand Island Invite at Centura Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.
Boys team results
1, North Platte, 46. 2, Grand Island, 48. 3, Columbus, 70. 4, Hastings, 87. 5, GICC, 124.
Boys individual results
(Top 15)
1, Juan Garcia, Grand Island, 16:11.81. 2, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 16:24.74. 3, Gage Long, Grand Island, 17:27.52. 4, Noah Lawrence, Columbus, 17:34.01. 5, Jonathan Lopez, Hastings, 17:46.21. 6, Zach Cloud,GICC, 17:55.50. 7, Landon Eckhardt, Hastings, 17:57.17. 8, Joe McFarland, Columbus, 17:58.16. 9, Aaron Franz, North Platte, 18:14.19. 10, Tom Moss, North Platte, 18:17.06. 11, Jonah San Miguel, North Platte, 18:22.85. 12, Brandon Urkoski, Columbus, 18:23.97. 13, Payton Syndelar, Grand Island, 18:26.81. 14, Quade Lowe, North Platte, 18:27.92. 15, Christian Wiegert, Grand Island, 18:34.04.
Girls team results
1, North Platte, 34. 2, Hastings, 58. 3, Grand Island, 69. 4, Columbus, 84. 5, GICC, 111.
Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Chelsey Espinosa, Hastings, 19:51.66. 2, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 20:38.60. 3, Maggie Luebbe, Columbus, 21:40.73. 4, Melia Rivas, North Platte, 21:45.33. 5, Evelyn Blaesi, North Platte, 21:49.57. 6, Aubrey Pikop, Grand Island, 22:03.65. 7, Grace Herbek, GICC, 22:30.97. 8, Regan Gellatly, GICC, 22:31.58 9, Marissa Holm, North Platte, 22:42.13. 10, Angie Ramirez, Hastings, 22:48.59. 11, Annika Staab, Grand Island, 22:55.86. 12, Jessie Nguyen, Hastings, 22:57.80. 13, Meleny Ceballos, Grand Island, 23:05.02. 14, Baylee Evarts, North Platte, 23:06.95. 15, Liberty Larsen, Columbus, 23:20.84.
VOLLEYBALL
Hershey 3, Kimball 0
HERSHEY — Hershey downed Kimball 25-3, 25-12, 25-8 on Tuesday.
Hershey travels to Southwest on Thursday.
Overton 3, Brady 0
OVERTON — Overton swept Brady 25-15, 25-10, 25-14 on Tuesday.
Brady travels to Potter-Dix on Friday.
Sidney 3, Chase County 1
SIDNEY — Sidney downed Chase County 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16 on Tuesday.
Chase County hosts a triangular on Thursday.
Southwest 3, Arapahoe 0
ARAPAHOE — Southwest defeated Arapahoe 25-17, 25-11, 25-20 on Tuesday.
Southwest hosts Hershey on Thursday.
Paxton Tourney
First round
Wauneta-Palisade def. Paxton 25-16, 25-21
Potter-Dix def. Wallace 25-18, 25-23
Consolation
Wallace def. Paxton 25-15, 22-25, 25-14
Championship
Wauneta-Palisade def. Potter-Dix 25-16, 25-16
Elm Creek Triangular
Elm Creek def. Anselmo-Merna, 26-24, 25-6
South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-18, 25-22
South Loup def. Elm Creek, 25-21, 25-16
Ogallala Triangular
Alliance def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-10
Ogallala def. Alliance, 25-12, 25-18
Ogallala def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-4
Hastings Tri
Gothenburg def. Hastings 25-22, 25-15
Hastings def. Crete 25-12, 25-12
Gothenburg def. Crete 25-11, 25-22
SOFTBALL
Cozad 19, Chase Co. 1
IMPERIAL — Cozad downed Chase County 19-1 on Tuesday.
Chase County and Cozad travel to Ogallala for a quad on Thursday.
Hastings 10, Lexington 0
HASTINGS — Hastings shut out Lexington 10-0 on Tuesday.
Lexington travels to CCV for a triangular on Thursday.
TENNIS
McCook 8, North Platte 1
MCCOOK — McCook downed North Platte 8-1 in a dual on Tuesday.
North Platte travels to Hastings for a dual on Thursday.
