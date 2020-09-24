Sports Shorts, Sept. 24

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Hershey 3, Southwest 1
BARTLEY — Hershey went on the road to earn a 22-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20 victory over Southwest on Thursday.
The Panthers host a four-team round-robin invitational on Saturday.
Sutherland 2, Cozad 1
MAXWELL — After falling behind the Haymakers, the Sailors rallied for a 17-25, 25-13, 25-21 victory Thursday at a triangular.
Faith Stewart had seven kills, 2 aces and 12 digs and Mataya Roberts added nine kills and an ace. Kellan Copeland and Maddie Car each had 10 assists and Lacey Brunner led the team with 14 digs.
Maxwell 2, Sutherland 0
MAXWELL — Maxwell swept Sutherland 25-21, 25-16 Thursday at a triangular.
For Sutherland, Allee Hiatt led the team with three kills and two aces and Maddie Carr had three assists.
Gothenburg 3, Minden 1
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg defeated Minden 25-21, 25-9, 25-27, 25-13 on Thursday.
The Swedes head to Imperial to face Chase County on Tuesday.
Hi-Line Tri
EUSTIS — Hi-Line lost a pair of matches at a home triangular on Thursday, falling 25-21, 25-12 to Overton and 25-23, 25-14 to Amherst.
Alivia Knoerzer had eight kills, while Gracie Gibbens had six to lead the team. Knoerzer added 11 assists.
Scores
Garden County def. Morrill, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23
Chase County Triangular
Chase County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-14, 25-12
Chase County def. St. Francis, Kan., 24-26, 25-18, 25-23
Gibbon Triangular
Broken Bow def. Centura, 28-18, 25-19
Broken Bow def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-7
Lexington Triangular
Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 25-19, 20-25, 25-14
Kearney Catholic def. Grand Island Northwest, 24-26, 25-21, 25-12
Kearney Catholic def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-14
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Broken Bow wins at Holdrege
HOLDREGE — Broken Bow won the team title at the Holdrege Invitational Thursday at Holdrege Country Club.
Camryn Johnson shot 85, Madison Jackson 88 and Emery Custer 90 to take second, third and fourth place, respectively, for the Indians.
The Indians shot 361 to win by 29 strokes. Grand Island Northwest finished second at 390.
Kendall Colby of Minden won the individual title shooting 84. Lexington’s Zoey Salem shot 92 to place eighth.
Team
1, Broken Bow 361. 2, Grand Island Northwest 390. 3, Aurora 393. 4, Hastings 394. 5, Minden 395. 6, Lexington 447. 7, Holdrege 464. 7, Kearney JV 464. 9, McCook 470. 10, Southwest 552.
Top 10
1, Kendall Colby, Min., 84. 2, Camryn Johnson, BB, 85. 3, Madison Jackson BB, 88. 4, Emery Custer, BB, 90. 5, Natalie Brandt, Has., 91. 6, Riley Darbro, Aur., 92. 7, Hailey Schuster, GINW, 92. 8, Zoey Salam, Lex., 92. 9, Emma Young, Aur., 95. 10, Avery Hermesch, GINW, 96.
