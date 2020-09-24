Sports Shorts, Sept. 24

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Hershey 3, Southwest 1

BARTLEY — Hershey went on the road to earn a 22-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20 victory over Southwest on Thursday.

The Panthers host a four-team round-robin invitational on Saturday.

Sutherland 2, Cozad 1

MAXWELL — After falling behind the Haymakers, the Sailors rallied for a 17-25, 25-13, 25-21 victory Thursday at a triangular.

Faith Stewart had seven kills, 2 aces and 12 digs and Mataya Roberts added nine kills and an ace. Kellan Copeland and Maddie Car each had 10 assists and Lacey Brunner led the team with 14 digs.

Maxwell 2, Sutherland 0

MAXWELL — Maxwell swept Sutherland 25-21, 25-16 Thursday at a triangular.

For Sutherland, Allee Hiatt led the team with three kills and two aces and Maddie Carr had three assists.

Gothenburg 3, Minden 1

GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg defeated Minden 25-21, 25-9, 25-27, 25-13 on Thursday.