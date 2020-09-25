Sports Shorts, Sept. 25

FOOTBALL
St. Pat’s 17, Bridgeport 14
BRIDGEPORT — St. Pat’s edged Bridgeport 17-14 on Friday.
St. Pat’s hosts Chase County on Friday.
Gordon-Rushville 35, Hershey 14
GORDON — Gordon-Rushville defeated Hershey 35-14 on Friday.
Hershey hosts Valentine on Friday.
Axtell 58, Brady 30
BRADY — Axtell downed Brady 58-30 on Friday.
Brady travels to Medicine Valley on Friday.
Medicine Valley 44, Overton 0
OVERTON — Medicine Valley shut out Overton 44-0 on Friday.
Medicine Valley hosts Brady on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford 55, South Loup 14
CALLAWAY — Sandhills/Thedford defeated South Loup 55-14 on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford hosts Ansley-Litchfield and South Loup hosts Pleasanton on Friday.
Loomis 68, MHC 6
LOOMIS — Loomis downed Maywood-Hayes Center 68-6 on Friday.
Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Overton on Friday.
Creek Valley 85, Banner County 14
HARRISBURG — Creek Valley defeated Banner County 85-14 on Friday.
Creek Valley hosts Arthur County on Oct. 9.
McCook 42, Lexington 0
MCCOOK — McCook shut out Lexington 42-0 on Friday.
Lexington hosts Gering and McCook hosts Aurora on Friday.
Cambridge 38, Hitchcock Co. 32
TRENTON — Cambridge edged Hitchcock County 38-32 on Friday.
Hitchcock County travels to Leyton on Friday.
Perkins Co. 70, Kimball 28
GRANT — Perkins County downed Kimball 70-28 on Friday.
Perkins County travels to Hemingford on Friday.
Hi-Line 32, Bertrand 24
EUSTIS — Hi-Line defeated Bertrand 32-24 on Friday.
Hi-Line travels to Dundy County-Stratton on Friday.
Cozad 32, Holdrege 21
COZAD — Cozad downed Holdrege 32-21 on Friday.
Cozad travels to Ogallala on Friday.
Gothenburg 27, Ogallala 13
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg defeated Ogallala 27-13 on Friday.
Ogallala hosts Cozad and Gothenburg travels to Mitchell on Friday.
Paxton 40, Wallace 18
PAXTON — Paxton downed Wallace 40-18 on Friday.
Wallace hosts SEM on Thursday and Paxton hosts Wauneta-Palisade on Friday.
South Platte 41, Crawford 0
CRAWFORD — South Platte shut out Crawford 41-0 on Friday.
South Platte host Potter-Dix on Friday.
Amherst 35, Anselmo-Merna 6
MERNA — Amherst defeated Anselmo-Merna 35-6 on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna travels to Ravenna on Friday.
Broken Bow 41, O’Neill 33
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow held off O’Neill in overtime 41-33 on Friday.
Broken Bow travels to Kearney Catholic on Friday.
Pleasanton 58, Sandhills Valley 48
PLEASANTON — Pleasanton defeated Sandhills Valley 58-48 on Friday.
Sandhills Valley hosts Twin Loup on Friday.
Southwest 54, Wauneta-Palisade 33
WAUNETA — Southwest downed Wauneta-Palisade 54-33 on Friday.
Southwest travels to Franklin and Wauneta-Palisade travels to Paxton on Friday.
Mullen 58, Hyannis 12
MULLEN — Mullen defeated Hyannis 58-12 and Hyannis hosts Garden County on Friday.
Mullen travels to Morrill on Friday.
Scores
Adams Central 66, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 0
Allen 44, Pender 28
Alliance 35, Gering 6
Ansley-Litchfield 56, Twin Loup 22
Arcadia-Loup City 46, Ravenna 18
Archbishop Bergan 47, David City 22
Ashland-Greenwood 21, Raymond Central 6
Auburn 28, Lincoln Christian 10
Aurora 37, York 21
Bellevue West 49, Kearney 14
Bennington 58, Blair 27
Bloomfield 42, Boyd County 0
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Blue Hill 8
Burwell 70, North Central 26
Centennial 33, Syracuse 15
Central City 57, Columbus Lakeview 8
Central Valley 51, Elgin Public/Pope John 16
Cody-Kilgore 59, Sioux County 20
Columbus 42, Lincoln High 0
Creighton 72, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
Crofton 49, Tekamah-Herman 6
Dorchester 56, Hampton 6
Douglas County West 42, Omaha Concordia 7
Elkhorn 49, Ralston 13
Elkhorn South 41, Papillion-LaVista 17
Elm Creek 36, Arapahoe 0
Elmwood-Murdock 35, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 18
Falls City 55, Fairbury 0
Freeman 30, Palmyra 22
Fremont 48, Norfolk 7
Grand Island Central Catholic 43, Gibbon 7
Gretna 41, Bellevue East 18
Guardian Angels 36, Clarkson/Leigh 30
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, BRLD 8
Hastings 35, Seward 0
Hay Springs 69, Minatare 42
Homer 73, Walthill 30
Howells/Dodge 42, Madison 0
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Riverside 6
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, East Butler 0
Kearney Catholic 38, Minden 0
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Hartington-Newcastle 16
Lincoln Pius X 16, Lincoln North Star 13
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 21, Arlington 13
Lutheran High Northeast 78, Elkhorn Valley 22
Malcolm 40, Louisville 7
McCool Junction 87, Heartland Lutheran 38
Milford 22, Nebraska City 20
Nebraska City Lourdes 40, Conestoga 8
Nebraska Lutheran 26, Giltner 16
Norris 35, Beatrice 7
Oakland-Craig 28, Aquinas 12
Omaha Creighton Prep 29, Millard West 26
Omaha Gross Catholic 21, Omaha Roncalli 14
Omaha Westside 42, Grand Island 0
Ord 59, Doniphan-Trumbull 0
Osceola 74, Palmer 36
Parkview Christian 59, Lewiston 13
Pawnee City 39, Meridian 16
Plattsmouth 38, Crete 8
Sandy Creek 21, Superior 20
Scottsbluff 27, Grand Island Northwest 20
Shelby/Rising City 36, Nebraska Christian 28
South Platte 41, Crawford 0
Southern 42, Diller-Odell 38
Southern Valley 52, Alma 22
St. Mary’s 38, CWC 8
St. Paul 70, Fillmore Central 6
Sterling 63, Deshler 18
Stuart 62, Elba 6
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Silver Lake 15
Sutton 38, Hastings St. Cecilia 3
Thayer Central 74, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 38
Tri County 60, Heartland 20
Wahoo 46, Platteview 6
Waverly 42, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0
Wayne 31, Battle Creek 12
Weeping Water 60, Cedar Bluffs 14
West Holt 62, Ainsworth 18
West Point-Beemer 53, Columbus Scotus 27
Wilcox-Hildreth 48, Santee 27
Yutan 40, Lincoln Lutheran 10
VOLLEYBALL
Wallace 3, Paxton 0
PAXTON — Wallace swept Paxton 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 on Friday.
Paxton travels to Arthur County and Wallace hosts a triangular on Tuesday.
Axtell 3, Brady 0
BRADY — Axtell defeated Brady 25-13, 25-22, 25-13 on Friday.
Brady travels to Arthur County on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ogallala Invite
OGALLALA — Ogallala hosted area teams in a Cross County Meet at Cradnall Creek Country Club on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, Sidney, 40. 2, Gothenburg, 47. 3, Broken Bow, 58. 4, Chadron, 74. 5, Lexington, 101. 6, St. Pat’s, 116. 7, Ogallala, 130. 8, Sandhills Valley, 136. 9, McCook, 149. 10, Holdrege, 158. 11, Hershey, 168. 12, Alliance, 178. 13, Cozad, 245. 14, Kimball, 254. 15, Chase County, 275. 16, Sutherland, 307.
Boys individual results
(Top 15)
1, William Anderson, Gothenburg, 17:24.09. 2, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 17:38.89 3, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 17:41.75. 4, Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 17:45.44. 5, Daine Wardyn, Broken Bow, 17:55.47. 6, Josh Hegwood, McCook, 17:58.98. 7, Colin Rooney, Sandhills Valley, 17:59.77. 8, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 18:00.16. 9, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 18:07.99. 10, Colton Pouk, Perkins County, 18:10.85. 11, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 18:13.47. 12, Michael Christiansen, Garden County, 18:14.64. 13, Gavin Sloan, Chadron, 18:22.21. 14, Treyson Johnstone, Sidney, 18:23.15. 15, Kevin Parada, Lexington, 18:25.00.
Girls team results
1, Chadron, 39. 2, Ogallala, 39. 3, McCook, 49. 4, Sidney, 63. 5, St. Pat’s, 80. 6, Cozad, 109. 7, Alliance, 132. 8, Holdrege, 134. 9, Broken Bow, 149. 10, Lexington, 158. 11, Chase County, 165. 12, Sutherland, 183.
Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Miah Hoppens, Ogallala, 20:11.2. 2, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 20:15.17. 3, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 20:26.5. 4, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 20:33.2. 5, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 20:48.6. 6, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 20:56.8. 7, Kate Stienike, St. Pat’s, 21:06.2. 8, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 21:09.0. 9, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 21:23.3. 10, Emma Witte, Chadron, 21:30.3. 11, Genna Blakely, St. Pat’s, 21:51.8. 12, Seinna Dutton, McCook, 21:53.5. 13, Grace Cappel, McCook, 21:55.2. 14, Makinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 22:01.2. 15, Lauren Henning, Ogallala, 22:16.4.
