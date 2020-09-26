Sports Shorts, Sept. 26

In the first game, North Platte lost by one to Columbus 9-8. Tatum Montelongo and Tahjzha Botts each had a home run. Kylee Tilford and Montelongo took the loss on the mound. In Game 2, North Platte shut out Northeast 11-0. Sydney Barner, Botts and Aspen Nelson each had a home run. Tilford earned the win on the mound.