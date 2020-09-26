Sports Shorts, Sept. 26

VOLLEYBALL
Maxwell wins Brady Tournament
BRADY — Maxwell is on a hot streak. After starting the season 0-11, the Wildcats have gone 7-0 in the past week capped off with a championship win at the Brady Tournament Saturday.
The Wildcats upset second-seeded Wauneta-Palisade and third-seeded Twin Loup Saturday before topping Anselmo-Merna in the championship game. The Coyotes had defeated Maxwell at the Overton tournament on Aug. 29.
Earlier in the week, the Wildcats knocked off Paxton and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at a triangular and Sutherland and Cozad at another triangular to pull to 7-11 on the season.
Maxwell travels to Sutherland to face the Sailors and Chase County in a triangular on Tuesday.
Anselmo-Merna def. Brady, 25-17, 25-19
Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-11, 26-24
Consolation Semifinal
Brady def. Sandhills Valley, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23
Wauneta-Palisade def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-15, 25-20
Fifth Place
Wauneta-Palisade def. Brady, 25-10, 25-15
Championship
Maxwell def. Anselmo-Merna
Sutherland Invite
SUTHERLAND — Sutherland hosted a Tournament on Saturday.
On the day for Sutherland, Mataya Roberts had nine kills and 16 digs, Kellan Copeland had 16 assists and three aces and Allee Hiatt had six kills.
First Round
Chase County def. Southwest, 33-31, 22-25, 25-18
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-8, 25-15
South Loup def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-18 Consolation=
Southwest def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-17, 25-13
Southwest def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-7
Sutherland def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-20, 25-22
Semifinal
Overton def. Chase County, 25-11, 25-21
Third Place
Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-21, 25-21
Championship
Overton def. South Loup, 25-21, 25-17
Hershey Invite
HERSHEY — Gothenburg won the championship of the Hershey Invite on Saturday.
Semifinals
Bridgeport def. Hershey, 26-24, 25-22
Gothenburg def. Ainsworth
Third place
Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-10, 26-24
Championship
Gothenburg def. Bridgeport, 25-8, 25-17
Adams Central Tournament
Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-15, 25-16
Broken Bow def. Boone Central, 25-22, 25-14
Gering def. Centura, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23
Superior def. Sandy Creek, 27-29, 25-23, 25-20
Championship
Broken Bow def. Superior, 25-21, 25-17
Consolation Semifinal
Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 27-25
Semifinal
Broken Bow def. Adams Central, 25-21, 26-24
Superior def. Gering, 25-15, 27-25
Seventh Place
Sandy Creek def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-12, 25-14
Holdrege Tournament
Pool A
GICC def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20
GICC def. Minden 25-18, 25-7
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Minden, 25-21, 25-15
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Scottsbluff, 25-15, 25-23
Minden def. Scottsbuff 16-25, 25-20, 25-20
GICC def. Scottsbluff 25-9, 25-12
Pool B
Holdrege def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-17
Holdrege def. Ravenna, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16
McCook def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-15
McCook def. Holdrege 25-21, 21-25, 25-21
Ravenna def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-14
Ravenna def. McCook, 25-17, 25-17
Bertrand Invitational
Bertrand def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-17
Bertrand def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 25-6
Pleasanton def. Bertrand, 25-15, 25-13
Pleasanton def. Giltner, 25-11, 25-16
Pleasanton def. Hitchcock County, 25-9, 25-10
SOFTBALL
Southeast Tourney
LINCOLN — North Platte traveled to the Lincoln Southeast Tourney on Saturday.
In the first game, North Platte lost by one to Columbus 9-8. Tatum Montelongo and Tahjzha Botts each had a home run. Kylee Tilford and Montelongo took the loss on the mound. In Game 2, North Platte shut out Northeast 11-0. Sydney Barner, Botts and Aspen Nelson each had a home run. Tilford earned the win on the mound.
Cozad at Adams Central Tourney
HASTINGS — Cozad played in the Adams Central Tourney on Saturday.
St. Cecilia def. Cozad 11-3
Cozad def. Polk County 13-7
Gering def. Cozad 7-4
Gothenburg Invite
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg hosted a tourney on Saturday.
Gothenburg def. St. Paul 5-0
Scottsbluff def. Gothenburg 9-1
Southern Valley, Gothenburg 3-1
