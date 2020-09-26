 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Sept. 26
Sports Shorts, Sept. 26

Sports Shorts

VOLLEYBALL

Maxwell wins Brady Tournament

BRADY — Maxwell is on a hot streak. After starting the season 0-11, the Wildcats have gone 7-0 in the past week capped off with a championship win at the Brady Tournament Saturday.

The Wildcats upset second-seeded Wauneta-Palisade and third-seeded Twin Loup Saturday before topping Anselmo-Merna in the championship game. The Coyotes had defeated Maxwell at the Overton tournament on Aug. 29.

Earlier in the week, the Wildcats knocked off Paxton and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at a triangular and Sutherland and Cozad at another triangular to pull to 7-11 on the season.

Maxwell travels to Sutherland to face the Sailors and Chase County in a triangular on Tuesday.

Anselmo-Merna def. Brady, 25-17, 25-19

Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-11, 26-24

Consolation Semifinal

Brady def. Sandhills Valley, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23

Wauneta-Palisade def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-15, 25-20

Fifth Place

Wauneta-Palisade def. Brady, 25-10, 25-15

Championship

Maxwell def. Anselmo-Merna

Sutherland Invite

SUTHERLAND — Sutherland hosted a Tournament on Saturday.

On the day for Sutherland, Mataya Roberts had nine kills and 16 digs, Kellan Copeland had 16 assists and three aces and Allee Hiatt had six kills.

First Round

Chase County def. Southwest, 33-31, 22-25, 25-18

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-8, 25-15

South Loup def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-18

Southwest def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-17, 25-13

Southwest def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-7

Sutherland def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-20, 25-22

Semifinal

Overton def. Chase County, 25-11, 25-21

Third Place

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-21, 25-21

Championship

Overton def. South Loup, 25-21, 25-17

Hershey Invite

HERSHEY — Gothenburg won the championship of the Hershey Invite on Saturday.

Semifinals

Bridgeport def. Hershey, 26-24, 25-22

Gothenburg def. Ainsworth

Third place

Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-10, 26-24

Championship

Gothenburg def. Bridgeport, 25-8, 25-17

Adams Central Tournament

Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-15, 25-16

Broken Bow def. Boone Central, 25-22, 25-14

Gering def. Centura, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23

Superior def. Sandy Creek, 27-29, 25-23, 25-20

Championship

Broken Bow def. Superior, 25-21, 25-17

Consolation Semifinal

Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 27-25

Semifinal

Broken Bow def. Adams Central, 25-21, 26-24

Superior def. Gering, 25-15, 27-25

Seventh Place

Sandy Creek def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-12, 25-14

Holdrege Tournament

Pool A

GICC def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20

GICC def. Minden 25-18, 25-7

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Minden, 25-21, 25-15

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Scottsbluff, 25-15, 25-23

Minden def. Scottsbuff 16-25, 25-20, 25-20

GICC def. Scottsbluff 25-9, 25-12

Pool B

Holdrege def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-17

Holdrege def. Ravenna, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16

McCook def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-15

McCook def. Holdrege 25-21, 21-25, 25-21

Ravenna def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-14

Ravenna def. McCook, 25-17, 25-17

Bertrand Invitational

Bertrand def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-17

Bertrand def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 25-6

Pleasanton def. Bertrand, 25-15, 25-13

Pleasanton def. Giltner, 25-11, 25-16

Pleasanton def. Hitchcock County, 25-9, 25-10

SOFTBALL

Southeast Tourney

LINCOLN — North Platte traveled to the Lincoln Southeast Tourney on Saturday.

In the first game, North Platte lost by one to Columbus 9-8. Tatum Montelongo and Tahjzha Botts each had a home run. Kylee Tilford and Montelongo took the loss on the mound. In Game 2, North Platte shut out Northeast 11-0. Sydney Barner, Botts and Aspen Nelson each had a home run. Tilford earned the win on the mound.

Cozad at Adams Central Tourney

HASTINGS — Cozad played in the Adams Central Tourney on Saturday.

St. Cecilia def. Cozad 11-3

Cozad def. Polk County 13-7

Gering def. Cozad 7-4

Gothenburg Invite

GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg hosted a tourney on Saturday.

Gothenburg def. St. Paul 5-0

Scottsbluff def. Gothenburg 9-1

Southern Valley, Gothenburg 3-1

