Sports Shorts, Sept. 29

VOLLEYBALL
South Loup 3, Ansley-Litchfield 1
CALLAWAY — South Loup defeated Ansley-Litchfield 25-13, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18 on Tuesday.
South Loup travels to Twin Loup on Thursday.
Med. Valley 3, SEM 2
CURTIS — Medicine Valley held off SEM 12-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-27, 15-9 on Tuesday.
Medicine Valley hosts a triangular on Thursday.
Lexington 3, Aurora 1
LEXINGTON — Lexington downed Aurora 25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 25-22 on Tuesday.
Lexington travels to Twin City Tourney on Friday and Saturday.
Wa.-Pa. 3, DCS 0
BENKELMAN — Wauneta-Palisade swept Dundy County Stratton 25-22, 25-18, 25-12 on Tuesday.
Wauneta-Palisade travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday and Dundy County-Stratton hosts a quad on Saturday.
Ogallala 3, Gering 0
OGALLALA — Ogallala downed Gering 25-13, 25-17, 25-17 on Tuesday.
Ogallala travels to the Twin City Tourney on Friday and Saturday.
SCORES
Wallace Tri
Wallace def. Brady 19-25, 26-24, 25-12
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace 25-6, 26-24
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady 25-11, 25-8
Arthur County Tri
Paxton def. Arthur County 25-18, 25-23
Sandhills/Thedford def. Arthur County 25-20, 14-25, 25-19
Sandhills/Thedford def. Paxton 25-21, 25-22
Cozad Tri
McCook def. Cozad 25-13, 25-18
Cambridge def. Cozad 25-10, 25-18
McCook def. Cambridge 25-16, 25-15
Chase County Tri
Gothenburg def. Chase County 25-19, 25-18
Chase County def. Perkins County 25-27, 25-11, 25-13
Gothenburg def. Perkins County 25-18, 25-17
SOFTBALL
Cozad goes 1-1
OXFORD — Cozad shutout Centennial 6-0 in the first game of the night on Tuesday.
Reagan Armagost had two RBIs, Tayler Chytka, Taylor Howell, Gracie Schneider, Elizabeth Tvrdy each had one. Reagan Armagost was the winning pitcher.
Southern/Diller-Odell came from behind in the second game to win 4-2 against Cozad.
Tayler Chytka had two RBIs. Gracie Schneider and Reagan Armagost were in the circle.
COLLEGE TRAP SHOOT
Prairie Circuit Conference Results
NCTA hosted the Prairie Circuit Conference trap shoot on Saturday.
NCTA’s Colby Mitchell had the third highest overall score for the men.
Team results
1, Concordia, 2277, Erin Locke, Colten Uitermarkt, Wyatt Hambly, Rebecca Tierney, Sarah Schwacher, Nicole Breese. 2, Midland, 2257, Jace Garza, Callahan Healy, Dalton Wilcox, Dino Manuel, Shane Biser, Charlie Wachtel. 3, Connors State College, 2155, Tyler Conley, Logan O’Day, Dylan Propps, Tell Dixon, Landan Knight
JR team results
1, Connors State College, 2155, Tyler Conley, Logan O’Day, Dylan Propps, Tell Dixon, Landan Knight, 2, Eastern Oklahoma State College, 2014, Clay Laughlin, Collin Rindal, Austin Palmer, Colton Howard, Tee Jay Totter
All conference male
Jace Garza. Colten Uitermarkt. Colby Mitchell. Wyatt Hambly, Tyler Conley, Tristin Duff, Callahan Healy, Dalton Wilcox, Dino Manuel, Shane Biser, Charlie Wachtel
All conference female
Erin Locke, Rebecca Tierney, Sarah Schwacher, Nicole Breese, Monica Dale, Emily Rasmussen
All conference freshmen
Shane Biser, Clay Laughlin, Jack Nelson, Tell Dixon, Breyer Meeks
All conference freshwomen
Claire Kee, Jessie Ciezki, Madeleine Tayler, Abby Kepplin, Beth Spears
Team trap
Concordia, 486, Erin Locke, Jack Nelson, Wayne Moore, Colton Uitermarkt, Mack Origer
Team double trap
Midland, 465, Shane Biser, Jace Garza, Dino Mauel, Charlie Wachtel, Adin Dall
Team skeet
Concordia, 493, Colten Uitermarkt, Erin Locke, Wyatt Ericson, Wyatt Hambly, Rebecca Tierney
Team double skeet
Concordia, 484, Rebecca Tierney, Colten Uitermarkt, Sarah Schwacher, Erin Locke, Tommy Ssso
Team sporting clays
Connors State College, 471, Logan O’ Day, Tyler Conley, Garrett Slagell, Landon Knight, Dylan Propps
High score male
1, Jace Garza, 474, Midland, 2, Colton Uitermarkt, 462, Concordia, 3, Colby Mitchel, 458, NCTA
High score female
1, Erin Locke, 479, Concordia. 2, Rebecca Tierney, 442, Concordia. 3, Nicole Breese, 441, Concordia. 3, Sarah Schwacher, 441, Concordia
High score freshman
Shane Bisner, 445, Midland
High score freshwoman
Claire Kee, 417, Concordia
Individual trap
Men — Callahan Healey, Midland
Women — Erin Locke, 99, Concordia
Individual double trap
Men — Shane Bisner, 98, Midland
Women — Erin Locke, 89, Concordia
Individual double skeet
Men — Jace Garza, 98, Midland
Women — Rebecca Tierney, Concordia
Individual sporting clay
Men — Logan O’Day, 97, Conner State
Women — Erin Locke, 95, Concordia
BOWLING
Weekly Leagues
Wild Bills hosts weekly Leagues.
Sept. 15
KRULL CLINIC SENIOR
Top 3 Teams — Strike Force/Wildcats 6, 3 Strikes Up
Top 4 Games — Del Roe 198, Gloria Livingston 186, Blake Barnum 175, William Nelson 167
Top 4 Series — Del Roe 493, Gloria Livingston 489, Perry Greco 476, Dan Katzenstein 451
Sept. 14
COMMERCIAL
Top 3 Teams — That One Team 24, SF’D 20, Brew Crew & Railers 18
Top 3 Games — Women-Shawna Reidel 257, Beth Sedlacek 203, Vicky Spuhler 186. Men-Shane Simpson 253, R. J. Graves 238, Michael Meyer 225
Top 3 Series — Women-Shawna Reidel 660, Beth Sedlacek 504, Vicky Spuhler 498. Men-Shane Simpson 665, Michael Ochoa 599, Jesse Cordova 590
Sept. 21
HIRAILERS
Top 3 Teams — Ashia/Randy & Bill/Beauty & the Beast 10
Top 4 Games — Devon Shrum 254, Bill Hopper 207, Randy Freemyer 193, Bill Whetro 186
Top 4 Series — Devon Shrum 536, Kevon Pascoe 518, Bill Hopper 512, Randy Freemyer 500
COMMERCIAL
Top 3 Teams — That One Team 53, SF’D 49, Railers 44
Top 3 Games — Women-Shawna Reidel 207, Tari Luetters 204, April Suhr 191. Men-Shawn Simpson 264, Shane Simpson 259, Jason Mills 244
Top 3 Series — Women-Shawna Reidel 592, Tari Luetters 543, Tina Tiensvold 481. Men-Shawn Simpson 706, Shane Simpson 698, R. J. Graves 619
Sept. 22
KRULL SENIORS
Top 3 Teams — 3 Strikes UP 10, The Jackhammerz 9, Reeses Pieces 8
Top 4 Games — Sharie Riese 210, Dick Baxter 192, Blake Barnum 186, William Nelson 184
Top 4 Series — William Nelson 503, Bill Whetro 479, Sharie Riese 462, Blake Barnum 461
Sept. 23
SLOW RISERS
Top 3 Teams — Forever 21/Red Rum 16, Pinbusters 14
Top 4 Games — Jericca Lewis 201, Tracy Thompson 174, Meg Kirkland 170, Lori Jorgensen 157
Top 4 Series — Jericca Lewis 574, Tracy Thompson 442, Meg Kirkland 430, Lori Jorgensen 414
DOLLS & DAMES
Top 3 Teams — Fitzpatrick Ent. 12, S.O.S. 8, Lucky Strikes 6.5
Top 4 Games — Bekki Lieske 203, Shannon Burk 163, Marsha Reece 161, Ann Hoatson/Deb Simpson 150
Top 4 Series — Bekki Lieske 492, Marsha Reece 441, Donna Moore 398, Deb Simpson 388
Sept. 24
THURSDAY COFFEE
Top 3 Teams — Crazy Dames/That’s How We Roll 13, Bowling Babes 9.5, Pin Tippers 4.5
Top 4 Games — Velma Smith 184, Johnadean Petersen 180, Bea Gaites 175, Gloria Livingston 174
Top 4 Series — Gloria Livingston 466, Lou Rochford 448, Karen Phillips 430, Velma Smith 429
SCRATCH DOUBLES
Top 3 Teams — Shannon & Mitch 24, Megan & Bill 21, Carrie & Sam 20
Top 4 Games — Women-Carrie Hastings 245, Tari Luetters 192, Cheryl Reese 181, Shannon Schroeder 171. Men-Rich Deckert 233, Sam Hansen 216, John Serrato 215, Mitch Tatman 211
Top 4 Series — Women-Carrie Hastings 575, Tari Luetters 515, Shannon Schroeder 474, Cheryl Reese 470. Men-Rich Deckert 614, Mitch Tatman 575, Sam Hansen 571, John Serrato 563
THURSDAY CLASSIC
Top 3 Teams — Dream Team 56, Busters 53, Quality Brands 29.5
Top 4 Games — Women-Carrie Hastings 231, Michelle Lopez 223, Renae Strodtman 181, Sarah Griesfeller 126. Men-Mitch Tatman 300, Mike Mulligan 256, Dave Zimmerman 247, Chad Kolbo 236
Top 4 Series — Women-Michelle Lopez 557, Carrie Hastings 546, Renae Strodtman 479, Sarah Griesfeller 323. Men-Dave Zimmerman 686, Mitch Tatman 659, Chad Kolbo 612, Sam Hansen 607
