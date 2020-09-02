GOLF
Lincoln Pius X Shootout
LINCOLN — North Platte came out third at the Lincoln Pius X Shootout on Tuesday.
Team results
1, Millard North, 328. 2, Lincoln Pius X, 329. 3, North Platte, 330. 4, Lincoln Southwest, 345. 4, Papillion-LaVista, 345. 6, Lincoln East, 352. 7, Lincoln Southeast, 353. 8, Omaha Marian, 360. 9, Papllion-LaVista South, 364. 10, Kearney, 369. 11, Millard West, 372. 12, Grand Island, 395. 13, Columbus, 397. 14, Beatrice, 415. 15, Lincoln Pius X Green, 447. 16, Fremont, 462. 17, Lincoln Pius X White, 468.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Coco Kolbas, LPX, 67. 2, Baylee Steele, NP, 74. 3, Katie Ruge, MN, 75. 4, Sydney Taake, PLV, 75. 5, Ansley Sothan, LSE, 76. 6, Karson Morrison, NP, 78. 7, Elly Honnens, LE, 78. 8, Adalia Maiyo, LSE, 79. 9, Jeslyn Baumgart, OM, 79. 10, Malainey Weimers, MN, 81. 11, Emily Speigel, LPX, 82. 12, Bella Pesicka, MN, 82. 13, Alyssa Walters, Fre, 84. 14, Kaitlyn Dumler, LE, 84. 15, Cierra Haynes, PLVS, 85.
North Platte results
Baylee Steele, 74. Karsen Morrison, 78. Maggie Lashley, 85. Abbie Jones, 93. Kaylee Carlson, 96.
SOFTBALL
Ord 12, Gothenburg 11
GOTHENBURG — Ord held off Gothenburg for the 12-11 win on Tuesday.
Ally Goad had four RBIs, Madison Beachel had two RBIs, Hannah Devlin and Taysia Holbein each had one RBI. Chloe Daharsh and Devlin took the loss on the mound.
Gothenburg hosts Lexington on Thursday.
North Platte 13, Lexington 11
LEXINGTON — North Platte downed Lexington 13-11 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Aspen Nelson had two home runs, Sydney Barner and Abby Orr each had one home run. Kylee Tilford took the win on the mound.
North Platte 10, Lexington 0
In the second game North Platte shut out Lexington 10-0.
Aspen Nelson, Sydney Barner and Abby Orr each had a home run. Orr had three RBIs, Nelson and Shelby Yoshida each had two. Ellie Hanson, Barner and Tatum Montelongo each had one.
Lexington travels to Gothenburg and North Platte hosts Hastings in a doubleheader on Thursday.
McCook 5, Cozad 4
MCCOOK — McCook came out on top of Cozad to win 5-4 on Tuesday.
For McCook, Graci Nelson had three RBIs and Abbie Johnson and Ashley Miller each had one RBI. Emma Kehler and Brooke Evans were the winning pitchers.
For Cozad, Reagan Armagost, Emma Coen and Elizabeth Tvrdy each had a RBI. Reagan Armagost was the loosing pitcher.
McCook travels to Holdrege and Cozad travels to Adams Central Tri on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Garden Co. 3, Hay Springs 0
OSHKOSH — Garden County swept Hay Springs 25-7, 25-13, 27-25 on Tuesday.
Garden County travels to Sutherland on Thursday.
Wallace 3, Sandhills Valley 1
TRYON — Wallace defeated Sandhills Valley 25-20, 25-16, 9-25, 25-16 on Tuesday.
Sandhills Valley travels to the Cody-Kilgore triangular and Wallace hosts South Platte on Thursday.
Hi-Line 3, Med. Valley 2
CURTIS — Hi-Line defeated Medicine Valley 25-21, 16-25, 20-25, 25-12, 15-11 on Tuesday.
Hi-Line hosts at Triangular on Thursday and Medicine Valley travels to Dundy County-Stratton on Sept. 10.
Gothenburg 3, So. Valley 0
OXFORD — Gothenburg swept Southern Valley 25-8, 25-15, 25-12 on Tuesday.
Gothenburg hosts Broken Bow on Thursday.
Anselmo-Merna Tri
Mullen def. Anselmo-Merna 25-18, 25-16
South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna 25-22, 25-21
Mullen def. South Loup 25-18, 26-24
McCook Tri
Minden def. McCook 25-17, 25-22
Minden def. Chase County 25-16, 25-13
McCook def. Chase county 17-25, 25-23, 25-21
