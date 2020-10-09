Sports Shorts: St. Pat's girls and boys win SPVA cross country

CROSS COUNTRY
St. Pat’s sweeps SPVA
GRANT — St. Pat’s won the girls and boys championships at the SPVA Cross Country meet at Pheasant Run Golf Course on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, St. Pat’s, 23. 2, Hershey, 28. 3, Kimball, 54. 4, Chase County, 58. 5, Bridgeport, 75. 6, Sutherland, 92.
Boys individual results
(Top 15)
1, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 18:23.36. 2, Colton Pouk, Perkins County, 18:45.33. 3, Matthew Burns, Hershey, 18:53.70. 4, Dax Connick, St. Pat’s, 19:20.98. 5, Mason Nordhausen, Chase County, 19:32.17. 6, Elijah Conley, Bridgeport, 19:38.27. 7, Matthew Johnson, Kimball, 19:59.73. 8, Reace Anderson, Hershey, 20:18.67. 9, Samuel Dekleva, St. Pats, 20:27.07. 10, Aidan George, Hershey, 20:29.16. 11, Chase Moorhead, Hershey, 20:30.07. 12, Billy Tolstedt, St. Pat’s, 20:55.60. 13, Clay Meeske, Chase County, 20:58.18. 14, Evan Hill, Bridgeport, 21:56.52. 15, Joseph Bremer, Kimball, 21:57.58.
Girls team results
1, St. Pat’s, 17. 2, Bridgeport, 27. 3, Chase County, 41. Sutherland, 58.
Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Kate Stienike, St. Pat’s, 21:25.26. 2, Genna Blakely, St. Pat’s, 22:10.60. 3, Sarah Lang, Bridgeport, 22:23.60. 4, Jordan Jablonski, Chase County, 23:23.05. 5, Alexis Hill, Bridgeport, 23:37.16. 6, Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s, 24:35. 7, Bethany Nichols, Bridgport, 24:44.83. 8, Madi Gifford, St. Pat’s, 24:57.44. 9, Chantel Malson, Kimball, 25:11.36. 10, Kambree Meeske, Chase County, 25:16.92. 11, Morgan Peterson, Chase County, 25:26.51. 12, Meredith Gloy, Perkins County, 25:50.77. 13, Cydnie Wilson, Sutherland, 25:51.90. 14, Claire Linders, Bridgeport, 26:13.36. 15, Helana Pettit, St. Pat’s, 26:33.97.
FOOTBALL
Hershey vs. Chase County
The football game between Hershey and Chase County was not played Friday due to “COVID safety concerns,” according to Hershey Public Schools.
Hitchcock Co. 56, Maxwell 6
MAXWELL — Hitchcock County downed Maxwell 56-6 on Friday.
Maxwell travels to Mullen on Thursday and Hitchcock County hosts Hi-Line on Friday.
Sutherland 44, Perkins Co. 22
GRANT — Sutherland defeated Perkins County 44-22 on Friday.
Sutherland hosts Bayard on Thursday and Perkins County travels to Alma on Friday.
Paxton 48, Southwest 26
BARTLEY — Paxton topped Southwest 48-26 on Friday.
Paxton hosts Minatare on Thursday and Southwest hosts SEM on Friday.
Overton 33, Brady 22
BRADY — Overton defeated Brady 33-22 on Friday.
Brady travels to Loomis on Thursday.
Sandhills/Thedford 62, Sandhills Valley 14
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford downed Sandhills Valley 62-14 on Friday.
Sandhills Valley hosts Ansley-Litchfield and Sandhills/Thedford travel to Pleasanton on Friday.
Ansley-Litchfield 44, South Loup 8
ANSLEY — Ansley-Litchfield defeated South Loup 44-8 on Friday.
South Loup hosts Twin Loup on Friday.
SEM 54, Wauneta-Palisade 13
SUMNER — SEM downed Wauneta-Palisade 54-13 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade hosts Wallace on Friday.
Axtell 50, MHC 8
MAYWOOD — Axtell defeated Maywood-Hayes Center 50-8 on Friday.
Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Medicine Valley on Friday.
Gothenburg 36, Sidney 7
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg defeated Sidney 36-7 on Friday.
Gothenburg hosts Holdrege on Friday.
Loomis 28, Med. Valley 24
CURTIS — Loomis edged Medicine Valley 28-24 on Friday.
Hudson Stout led Medicine Valley with 64 rushing yards and he was 10-of-19 passing for 199 yards. Hayden Kramer had eight catches for 185 yards.
Medicine Valley travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday.
Broken Bow 38, Holdrege 14
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow downed Holdrege 38-14 on Friday.
Broken Bow travels to Cozad on Friday.
Cozad 38, Minden 15
MINDEN — Cozad defeated Minden 38-15 on Friday.
Cozad hosts Broken Bow on Friday.
McCook 54, Gering 6
GERING — McCook downed Gering 54-6 on Friday.
McCook hosts Scottsbluff on Friday.
Scottsbluff 33, Lexington 14
SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff defeated Lexington 33-14 on Friday.
Lexington hosts Alliance on Friday.
Creek Valley 64, Arthur County 32
CHAPPELL — Creek Valley upset No. 5 Arthur County 64-32 on Friday.
Creek Valley travels to South Platte on Friday and Arthur County hosts South Platte Oct. 23.
Scores
Allen 81, Walthill 12
Ansley-Litchfield 44, South Loup 8
Aquinas 42, David City 7
Arapahoe 58, Bertrand 40
Bergan 63, Tekamah-Herman 0
Arlington 22, Fort Calhoun 3
Ashland-Greenwood 47, Wahoo 22
Auburn 56, Nebraska City 15
Aurora 55, Hastings 34
Battle Creek 54, O’Neill 13
Beatrice 33, Seward 28
Bellevue West 42, Millard West 7
Bennington 42, Elkhorn 34
Bishop Neumann 19, Lincoln Lutheran 7
Blair 54, Omaha Gross Catholic 14
Boys Town 33, Douglas County West 6
Bridgeport 20, Valentine 0
Central Valley 25, Fremont Mills, Iowa 16
Clarkson/Leigh 22, Wisner-Pilger 20
Columbus 34, Lincoln Pius X 24
Col. Lakeview 42, North Bend Central 21
Columbus Scotus 55, Schuyler 15
Creighton 50, Summerland 14
Cross County 62, East Butler 42
Doniphan-Trumbull 36, Sandy Creek 0
Elkhorn No. 34, Mount Michael 14
Elkhorn South 35, Gretna 10
Elkhorn Val. 46, Hartington-Newcastle 18
Elm Creek 55, Alma 20
Elmwood-Murdock 56, Conestoga 8
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 38, Heartland 28
Fillmore C. 28, Wood River-Shelton 6
Gibbon 35, Centura 14
Harvard 67, Elba 7
Homer 58, Randolph 20
Howells/Dodge 36, Guardian Angels 16
Humphrey St. Francis 44, CWC 6
Johnson Co. Central 58, H/TR-S 36
Johnson-Brock 50, Diller-Odell 14
Kearney 34, Lincoln High 0
Kearney Catholic 33, Adams Central 22
Kenesaw 73, Blue Hill 34
Lincoln Christian 38, Fairbury 8
Lincoln Southeast 49, Bellevue East 16
Logan V.-Scribner-Sny. 31, Concordia 6
Louisville 41, Platteview 22
Lutheran High Northeast 60, Plainview 14
Malcolm 14, Raymond Central 6
McCook 54, Gering 6
McCool Junction 65, Meridian 0
Milford 28, Falls City 21
Mitchell 55, Ogallala 39
Neligh-Oakdale 62, West Holt 14
Norfolk Catholic 56, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 6
Norris 47, Crete 8
North Central 68, Ainsworth 22
Oakland-Craig 52, Hartington Cedar Catholic 14
Omaha Roncalli 40, South Sioux City 13
Omaha Westside 52, Norfolk 3
Osceola 60, Lawrence-Nelson 16
Overton 33, Brady 22
Palmer 46, Fullerton 40
Papillion-LaVista 14, Lincoln Southwest 6
Parkview Christian 52, Hampton 6
Pender 71, Emerson-Hubbard 12
Pierce 45, West Point-Beemer 8
Pleasanton 52, Twin Loup 14
Potter-Dix 50, Hay Springs 26
Ravenna 44, Amherst 36
Riverside 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 14
Sandhills Valley 56, Sandhills/Thedford 14
Shelby/Rising City 64, Arcadia-Loup City 58
South Platte 51, Banner County 8
St. Mary’s 36, Bloomfield 30
St. Paul 40, Central City 29
Stanton 60, Madison 7
Sterling 59, Pawnee City 18
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Wauneta-Palisade 13
Thayer Central 42, Southern 6
Wakefield 30, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 24
Waverly 36, Plattsmouth 0
Wayne 38, Boone Central 27
Wilber-Clatonia 49, Centennial 21
Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Silver Lake 26
Winside 48, Wausa 22
Wynot 42, Osmond 12
Yutan 42, Syracuse 0
VOLLEYBALL
Southwest 3, Paxton 0
BARTLEY — Southwest swept Paxton 25-16, 25-17, 25-15 on Friday.
Southwest travels to Cambridge and Paxton hosts Garden County on Tuesday.
Wauneta-Palisade 3, SEM 1
SUMNER — Wauneta-Palisade defeated SEM 25-22, 28-30, 25-21, 25-15 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade hosts Medicine Valley on Tuesday.
Arthur County 3, Creek Valley 0
CHAPPELL — Arthur County downed Creek Valley 25-17, 25-13, 25-18 on Friday.
Arthur County and Creek Valley travels to the MNAC Tourney on Oct. 17.
