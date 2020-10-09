 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts: St. Pat's girls and boys win SPVA cross country
The St. Pat’s cross country teams are, front from left, Ashley Tolstedt, Helana Pettit, Kate Stienike, Genna Blakely and Madison Gifford. Back, William Tolstedt, Jarrett Miles, Samuel Dekleva, Dax Connick and William Krondak.

 Photo courtesy of Jill Granger

CROSS COUNTRY

St. Pat’s sweeps SPVA

GRANT — St. Pat’s won the girls and boys championships at the SPVA Cross Country meet at Pheasant Run Golf Course on Thursday.

Boys team results

1, St. Pat’s, 23. 2, Hershey, 28. 3, Kimball, 54. 4, Chase County, 58. 5, Bridgeport, 75. 6, Sutherland, 92.

Boys individual results

(Top 15)

1, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 18:23.36. 2, Colton Pouk, Perkins County, 18:45.33. 3, Matthew Burns, Hershey, 18:53.70. 4, Dax Connick, St. Pat’s, 19:20.98. 5, Mason Nordhausen, Chase County, 19:32.17. 6, Elijah Conley, Bridgeport, 19:38.27. 7, Matthew Johnson, Kimball, 19:59.73. 8, Reace Anderson, Hershey, 20:18.67. 9, Samuel Dekleva, St. Pats, 20:27.07. 10, Aidan George, Hershey, 20:29.16. 11, Chase Moorhead, Hershey, 20:30.07. 12, Billy Tolstedt, St. Pat’s, 20:55.60. 13, Clay Meeske, Chase County, 20:58.18. 14, Evan Hill, Bridgeport, 21:56.52. 15, Joseph Bremer, Kimball, 21:57.58.

Girls team results

1, St. Pat’s, 17. 2, Bridgeport, 27. 3, Chase County, 41. Sutherland, 58.

Girls individual results

(Top 15)

1, Kate Stienike, St. Pat’s, 21:25.26. 2, Genna Blakely, St. Pat’s, 22:10.60. 3, Sarah Lang, Bridgeport, 22:23.60. 4, Jordan Jablonski, Chase County, 23:23.05. 5, Alexis Hill, Bridgeport, 23:37.16. 6, Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s, 24:35. 7, Bethany Nichols, Bridgport, 24:44.83. 8, Madi Gifford, St. Pat’s, 24:57.44. 9, Chantel Malson, Kimball, 25:11.36. 10, Kambree Meeske, Chase County, 25:16.92. 11, Morgan Peterson, Chase County, 25:26.51. 12, Meredith Gloy, Perkins County, 25:50.77. 13, Cydnie Wilson, Sutherland, 25:51.90. 14, Claire Linders, Bridgeport, 26:13.36. 15, Helana Pettit, St. Pat’s, 26:33.97.

FOOTBALL

Hershey vs. Chase County

The football game between Hershey and Chase County was not played Friday due to “COVID safety concerns,” according to Hershey Public Schools.

Hitchcock Co. 56, Maxwell 6

MAXWELL — Hitchcock County downed Maxwell 56-6 on Friday.

Maxwell travels to Mullen on Thursday and Hitchcock County hosts Hi-Line on Friday.

Sutherland 44, Perkins Co. 22

GRANT — Sutherland defeated Perkins County 44-22 on Friday.

Sutherland hosts Bayard on Thursday and Perkins County travels to Alma on Friday.

Paxton 48, Southwest 26

BARTLEY — Paxton topped Southwest 48-26 on Friday.

Paxton hosts Minatare on Thursday and Southwest hosts SEM on Friday.

Overton 33, Brady 22

BRADY — Overton defeated Brady 33-22 on Friday.

Brady travels to Loomis on Thursday.

Sandhills/Thedford 62, Sandhills Valley 14

DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford downed Sandhills Valley 62-14 on Friday.

Sandhills Valley hosts Ansley-Litchfield and Sandhills/Thedford travel to Pleasanton on Friday.

Ansley-Litchfield 44, South Loup 8

ANSLEY — Ansley-Litchfield defeated South Loup 44-8 on Friday.

South Loup hosts Twin Loup on Friday.

SEM 54, Wauneta-Palisade 13

SUMNER — SEM downed Wauneta-Palisade 54-13 on Friday.

Wauneta-Palisade hosts Wallace on Friday.

Axtell 50, MHC 8

MAYWOOD — Axtell defeated Maywood-Hayes Center 50-8 on Friday.

Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Medicine Valley on Friday.

Gothenburg 36, Sidney 7

GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg defeated Sidney 36-7 on Friday.

Gothenburg hosts Holdrege on Friday.

Loomis 28, Med. Valley 24

CURTIS — Loomis edged Medicine Valley 28-24 on Friday.

Hudson Stout led Medicine Valley with 64 rushing yards and he was 10-of-19 passing for 199 yards. Hayden Kramer had eight catches for 185 yards.

Medicine Valley travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday.

Broken Bow 38, Holdrege 14

BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow downed Holdrege 38-14 on Friday.

Broken Bow travels to Cozad on Friday.

Cozad 38, Minden 15

MINDEN — Cozad defeated Minden 38-15 on Friday.

Cozad hosts Broken Bow on Friday.

McCook 54, Gering 6

GERING — McCook downed Gering 54-6 on Friday.

McCook hosts Scottsbluff on Friday.

Scottsbluff 33, Lexington 14

SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff defeated Lexington 33-14 on Friday.

Lexington hosts Alliance on Friday.

Creek Valley 64, Arthur County 32

CHAPPELL — Creek Valley upset No. 5 Arthur County 64-32 on Friday.

Creek Valley travels to South Platte on Friday and Arthur County hosts South Platte Oct. 23.

Scores

Allen 81, Walthill 12

Ansley-Litchfield 44, South Loup 8

Aquinas 42, David City 7

Arapahoe 58, Bertrand 40

Bergan 63, Tekamah-Herman 0

Arlington 22, Fort Calhoun 3

Ashland-Greenwood 47, Wahoo 22

Auburn 56, Nebraska City 15

Aurora 55, Hastings 34

Battle Creek 54, O’Neill 13

Beatrice 33, Seward 28

Bellevue West 42, Millard West 7

Bennington 42, Elkhorn 34

Bishop Neumann 19, Lincoln Lutheran 7

Blair 54, Omaha Gross Catholic 14

Boys Town 33, Douglas County West 6

Bridgeport 20, Valentine 0

Central Valley 25, Fremont Mills, Iowa 16

Clarkson/Leigh 22, Wisner-Pilger 20

Columbus 34, Lincoln Pius X 24

Col. Lakeview 42, North Bend Central 21

Columbus Scotus 55, Schuyler 15

Creighton 50, Summerland 14

Cross County 62, East Butler 42

Doniphan-Trumbull 36, Sandy Creek 0

Elkhorn No. 34, Mount Michael 14

Elkhorn South 35, Gretna 10

Elkhorn Val. 46, Hartington-Newcastle 18

Elm Creek 55, Alma 20

Elmwood-Murdock 56, Conestoga 8

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 38, Heartland 28

Fillmore C. 28, Wood River-Shelton 6

Gibbon 35, Centura 14

Harvard 67, Elba 7

Homer 58, Randolph 20

Howells/Dodge 36, Guardian Angels 16

Humphrey St. Francis 44, CWC 6

Johnson Co. Central 58, H/TR-S 36

Johnson-Brock 50, Diller-Odell 14

Kearney 34, Lincoln High 0

Kearney Catholic 33, Adams Central 22

Kenesaw 73, Blue Hill 34

Lincoln Christian 38, Fairbury 8

Lincoln Southeast 49, Bellevue East 16

Logan V.-Scribner-Sny. 31, Concordia 6

Louisville 41, Platteview 22

Lutheran High Northeast 60, Plainview 14

Malcolm 14, Raymond Central 6

McCook 54, Gering 6

McCool Junction 65, Meridian 0

Milford 28, Falls City 21

Mitchell 55, Ogallala 39

Neligh-Oakdale 62, West Holt 14

Norfolk Catholic 56, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 6

Norris 47, Crete 8

North Central 68, Ainsworth 22

Oakland-Craig 52, Hartington Cedar Catholic 14

Omaha Roncalli 40, South Sioux City 13

Omaha Westside 52, Norfolk 3

Osceola 60, Lawrence-Nelson 16

Overton 33, Brady 22

Palmer 46, Fullerton 40

Papillion-LaVista 14, Lincoln Southwest 6

Parkview Christian 52, Hampton 6

Pender 71, Emerson-Hubbard 12

Pierce 45, West Point-Beemer 8

Pleasanton 52, Twin Loup 14

Potter-Dix 50, Hay Springs 26

Ravenna 44, Amherst 36

Riverside 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 14

Sandhills Valley 56, Sandhills/Thedford 14

Shelby/Rising City 64, Arcadia-Loup City 58

South Platte 51, Banner County 8

St. Mary’s 36, Bloomfield 30

St. Paul 40, Central City 29

Stanton 60, Madison 7

Sterling 59, Pawnee City 18

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Wauneta-Palisade 13

Thayer Central 42, Southern 6

Wakefield 30, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 24

Waverly 36, Plattsmouth 0

Wayne 38, Boone Central 27

Wilber-Clatonia 49, Centennial 21

Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Silver Lake 26

Winside 48, Wausa 22

Wynot 42, Osmond 12

Yutan 42, Syracuse 0

VOLLEYBALL

Southwest 3, Paxton 0

BARTLEY — Southwest swept Paxton 25-16, 25-17, 25-15 on Friday.

Southwest travels to Cambridge and Paxton hosts Garden County on Tuesday.

Wauneta-Palisade 3, SEM 1

SUMNER — Wauneta-Palisade defeated SEM 25-22, 28-30, 25-21, 25-15 on Friday.

Wauneta-Palisade hosts Medicine Valley on Tuesday.

Arthur County 3, Creek Valley 0

CHAPPELL — Arthur County downed Creek Valley 25-17, 25-13, 25-18 on Friday.

Arthur County and Creek Valley travels to the MNAC Tourney on Oct. 17.

