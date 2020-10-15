Sports Shorts: State tennis results

TENNIS
Class A State Tennis
OMAHA — North Platte is participating in the state tennis meet.
Team results
Lincoln Southwest, 36. Lincoln East, 32. Omaha Westside, 32. Kearney, 22. Lincoln Pius X, 20. Lincoln Southeast, 20. Bellevue West, 18. Millard North, 18. Papillion-La Vista, 16. Fremont, 14. Creighton Preparatory School, 12. Lincoln North Star, 12. Millard West, 12. Norfolk, 10. Elkhorn South, 8. Millard South, 8. Papillion-La Vista South, 8. Bellevue East, 4. Gretna, 4.
Columbus, 2. Lincoln High, 2. North Platte, 2. Grand Island, 0. Lincoln Northeast, 0.
North Platte results
No. 1 singles
Jessie Ye, Millard West def. Marcus Trotta, North Platte 6-4, 6-0
No. 2 singles
Brocklynn Little, North Platte def. Andrew Pick, Gretna
No. 1 doubles
Johnson/Blake Urwin, Bellevue East def. Landon Blank/ Ethan Mercer, North Platte 6-1, 6-3
No. 2 doubles
Gable/Caden Connelly, Lincoln High def. Cooper McIntosh/Callen Zurn, North Platte 6-3,7-6(8-6)
FOOTBALL
Sutherland 56,
Bayard 30
SUTHERLAND — Sutherland downed Bayard 56-30 on Thursday.
D1 playoffs start Thursday.
Loomis 54,
Brady 28
LOOMIS — Loomis defeated Brady 54-28 on Thursday.
D2 playoffs start Thursday.
Mullen 50,
Maxwell 14
MULLEN — Mullen downed Maxwell 50-14.
Playoffs start Thursday.
DCS 54,
Cambridge 8
CAMBRIDGE — Dundy County-Stratton defeated Cambridge 54-8 on Thursday.
Playoffs start Thursday.
Paxton 63,
Minatare 34
PAXTON — Remington Schimonitz ran for seven touchdowns and 258 yards as Paxton downed Minatare 63-34 on Thursday.
Quarterback Keegan Schow connected with Noah Ackerman for a pair of touchdowns through the air and Schow added one on the ground for the Tigers.
Schimonitz added 16 total tackles and Schow added 13 tackles and an interception.
Playoffs start Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Paxton 3,
Minatare 1
PAXTON — Paxton defeated Minatare 20-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-11 on Thursday.
Paxton starts RPAC play on Monday.
Southwest 3,
Maxwell 0
MAXWELL — Southwest swept Maxwell 25-15, 25-10, 25-8 on Thursday.
Maxwell and Southwest start RPAC play on Monday.
Broken Bow 3,
Kearney Catholic 2
KEARNEY — Broken Bow held off Kearney Catholic 25-12, 21-25, 25-22, 16-25, 22-20 on Thursday.
Broken Bow hosts a quad on Tuesday.
SCORES
Central Conference Tourney
Lexington def. Crete 25-21, 25-9
Lexington def. Holdrege 25-16, 25-20
MNAC Tourney
at Mullen
Anselmo-Merna def. Arthur County 25-6, 25-23, 25-22
at South Loup
Twin Loup def. Brady 25-12, 25-20, 25-18
South Loup def. Cody-Kilgore 25-16, 25-19, 25-13
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!