Spring Sports Preview: Bulldog boys soccer continues building process

The North Platte boys soccer team has a veteran look on paper with about half of the varsity roster being seniors.

But it’s the returning experience the Bulldogs have overall in their defensive corps that may be a key this season.

“(The players) the back last year hadn’t played there a ton and now we’ve got some consistency built,” Bulldogs coach Danny Whitney said. “We grew a lot last year (defensively) so we have a higher starting mark to build on this year.

“We didn’t defend well enough (last year), We gave up too many goals,” Whitney said. “When you’re giving up more than a goal a game on average, you’re probably not going to win more than you lose. That is kind of a priority for us (this season).”

Sophomore Brody Sheets takes over as the Bulldogs keeper with the graduation of Jaden Dike.

“Losing Jaden as senior leader can potentially hurt us but with a guy like Brody stepping in, we’re excited to see what he can do,” Whitney said.

The Bulldogs have under 30 total players for the junior varsity and varsity rosters this season, a mix between veterans and newcomers.

“Being a small Class A school its always a variety (of players),” Whitney said. “You’ve got guys who have experience, you’ve got guys who are trying (the sport) out for the first time and everywhere in between.”

One of the key veterans is senior Tyler Luna, who recorded six goals and three assists for a Bulldogs team that finished with an 8-10 record last year.

“It’s kind of how it was a couple years ago,” Luna said. “We’ve got a really young team — a lot of guys who are going to have to fill roles, step up and make an impact.

“When I was a freshman, I always looked up to the older guys, just watching them play and how they acted,” Luna said. “I’m glad to share that with all the younger guys (this season). Hopefully they look up to (the veteran players).”

Luna will be easy to spot on the field as Whitney said he hopes the forward will be one of the team’s iron-men. It’s one role that Luna fills on the roster.

Whitney calls him the team’s engine.

“I really enjoyed watching him in basketball this year — the attitude that he brought, the excitement he brought,” Whitney said. “There is a huge role expected of him again this year. and I think he’s eager and ready to go.”

The question is how far can the Bulldogs go this year. North Platte has just four home games in the regular season. That includes just one in the first eight matches.

“Our goal every day is just being a little bit better than the day before,” Whitney said. “That’s something we talk about all the time: Be better today then yesterday. Be better tomorrow than we were today. On top of that, at the end of season we’d love to be hosting (a district game).”

Luna said it will take a few things to accomplish the team goals.

“We all know it takes hard work and dedication,” Luna said. “We’ve got to show up to practice every day. I think if we all do that, we’ll be alright.”

