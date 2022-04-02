Spring Sports Preview: Bulldog tennis tries to improve skills early in season

The North Platte girls tennis team has an influx of newcomers to the program this season, including an exchange student.

Jette Mueller has roughly a dozen years experience in the sport in comparison to a number of the other first-year Bulldogs who have not played competitive tennis previously. Overall, the Bulldogs field a roster of 34 athletes, including the 13 newcomers.

“A couple came from soccer and wanted to try tennis this year,” Bulldogs coach Danielle Blake said. “That’s always fun to see the different dynamics we are already building (on the team).”

Blake said the program will divide practices into two groups with the more experienced players having more intense sessions and the newcomers focusing on the fundamentals for now. Because of that, Blake said one of the early challenges is, “creating that team environment.”

“That’s going to be (the players) going above and beyond just being at school,” Blake said. “It’s going to be (bonding) outside of school, outside of practice. Just getting together on the weekends.”

Courtney Coates is one of four seniors on the Bulldogs roster and said that team dinners is one option. It is something she said was common during her first year with the program.

“As a freshman it let me get to know a lot more of the seniors,” Coates said.

Coates said one of her goals is to help the underclassmen and newcomers to improve throughout the season.

She also wants to have a strong year herself and put in work in the offseason to address areas of her game to achieve that.

“I worked on my serves,” she said. “That was one area I struggled with last year.”

Other returning players for the Bulldogs include Jada Mae Wheeler, who Blake said, “You’ve got to watch her at the net. She’s pretty aggressive and it’s fun to watch.”

The Bulldogs also paired up Raegan Douglas and Hallie Hamilton this season.

The duo were the No. 2 doubles team behind Mueller and Kinley Stine in the season-opening doubles invite that North Platte hosted on March 18 and placed third overall in.

Coates played on the No. 4 doubles team in the tournament and also should see time in singles competition this season.

Coates said her previous experiences on the courts over the past few years has prepared her for this season.

“You just have to be confident in your playing,” Coates said. “Take each point as it goes. Just because you make a mistake on first point doesn’t mean that you can’t win in the end.”

