Spring Sports Preview: Hershey tennis coach wants team to bring effort, energy to court

The Hershey girls tennis team had two players last season that were playing so well, coach John Lehmer said they were almost guaranteed wins. Now, as Hershey enters the 2022 spring season, the Panthers will be looking to a new set of returners to lead the team going forward.

“It’s going to be a little down from last year, but great attitude, great competitors,” Lehmer said. “They fight for every point. I’m hoping by the end of the year, we really get it together and have a solid team.”

Lehmer said the team boasts eight or nine freshmen, and of the returners, he pointed out four juniors and seniors: Kate Vaughn, Emma Nelson-Smith, Brandy Bode and Kayla McNeel.

They make up the top four spots in the singles lineups and the teams of Vaughn and McNeel, and Bode and Nelson-Smith make up two of the Panthers’ three doubles spots.

“All four of those people I named are great leaders,” Lehmer said. “Good examples to the younger people.”

It may be a bit of a down year compared to how the team looked last season, but Lehmer praised the things he has seen from his team early on. They don’t quit, and they are constantly looking to improve every practice.

“Effort. Energy. The way they treat each other. The way they compete for every point,” he said. “Even when they’re down in a match that’s lost, they’re not giving up. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”

When asked whether the team is stronger in singles or doubles, Lehmer said it’s tough to tell. Typical high school tennis format calls for three doubles matches worth a point each, then six singles matches. Usually, it’s the same six players for both formats.

“We play so much doubles in high school tennis, I can’t answer that question yet,” he said. “I’d say we’re pretty even in both right now.”

Doubles, though, is something Lehmer said he wants to see his team improve on. Especially with how important it is in a high school setting. And not just doubles in general, but how aggressive the team is while doing so.

“Aggression in doubles is the biggest area I would like to see them improve,” Lehmer said. “In doubles, you have to make it happen, you can’t stand around and watch it happen. I really feel like in a month, we’re going to get a more aggressive mindset and be winning matches instead of just hanging in matches.”

