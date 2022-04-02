Spring Sports Preview: Irish golfers hope to repeat D title

The St. Pat’s boys golf team has one goal in mind for the 2022 spring season: Defend the state championship the Irish worked so hard to win.

The Irish took the Class D state title in convincing fashion last season, winning by 52 strokes. Their top two golfers, seniors Connor Hasenauer and Teegan Sonneman, place second and third, respectively, and another golfer, Matthew Phelps, finish tied for 14th.

If 2021 was all about finally winning that state title, 2022 will be about making sure that trophy stays at home.

“I think the kids are pretty excited,” St. Pat’s coach Brendan Lynes said. “Last year, that was a special, special group. You look back at state scores and you don’t ever see that. I think they’re excited. They’re hungry to go out there and put our best out there every week. That’s all I can ask of them. They put the time in over the summer.”

St. Pat’s is making a strong case for why it should be considered a favorite to regain the title. Hasenauer, Sonneman and Phelps are all returning. This leaves two spots on the varsity rotation open for new faces to claim, which could lead to many opportunities down the line.

Hasenauer and Sonneman also figure to be threats to win the individual title as well, as last year’s winner, Mullen’s Brendon Walker, was a senior.

Sonneman, who used to play football for St. Pat’s, said at the end of last season he was only going to focus on golf for his senior year. Hasenauer continued to play football and basketball throughout the year.

St. Pat’s has 13 kids out this year. Of those 13, seven are returning faces. Of the six newcomers, four are girls hoping to make an impact. Lynes said he’s excited to see what they can do.

“To have that opportunity for them to come out and practice with us and play, just being a part of the team,” he said. “They’ll get their chance to be in some tournaments too, so I’m excited to see what they can do out there.”

Lynes said the Irish had only three practices before their first meet, the North Platte Invite, on March 25. The St. Pat’s boys basketball team, where Lynes is an assistant coach, won the Class D1 state title in early March, and the time spent winning the title took Lynes and Hasenauer away from starting golf practice.

Golf and basketball weren’t the only sports to have successful seasons. Wrestling sent three to the state tournament and football made the playoffs. Lynes said that that championship atmosphere helps when it comes time for the golf season to start.

“I think it’s easy to compete when you’re competing all the time,” he said. “If you’re competing in the fall, it’s pretty easy to transition to winter then winter to spring. That’s what we have here. We have a lot of three-sport athletes. It’s fun to see them compete in different aspects too.”

