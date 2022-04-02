Spring Sports Preview: Many new faces will hit the links for Hershey golf

The Hershey boys golf team has 18 kids on the team this year, but for coach Reed Kuroki, it presents a bit of a challenge.

Only four kids returned from last year’s team, and the rest are either freshmen or players who have never played golf before.

“(We have) a lot of new kids, a lot of kids that have never golfed,” Kuroki said. “A lot of kids that are seniors that have never touched (the game), but I’m just happy they want to learn the game.”

The team is separated into two groups. The first is full of the new players who have to learn how to play the game. Kuroki said he spends time with them teaching them how to play the game.

“I try to just teach them course etiquette and learn the rules,” Kuroki said. “Basic fundamentals. Set up and alignment, rip, stuff like that. It’s hard to get past that when you haven’t golfed much. Just have to practice and learn how to act on the golf course.”

The other group consists of three senior returners in Garret Brannon, Jon Burklund and Cody Park, all of whom Kuroki said has a chance at placing in meets this year.

“I usually send them off and they can go golf and do it because the other guys have never been golfing before, and I have to spend time with them,” Kuroki said. “I let them go separately on the course and do their thing. They’ve been there four years, the other kids have never been on a golf course. It’s kind of difficult. It’s still nice, it’s still fun.”

Kuroki also said Hershey has two up-and-coming freshmen in Bryce Bodie and Dason Hayes that have been playing golf and could make an impact on the team this year. They could see a shot at the varsity lineup sometime this season.

Regardless of skill level, Kuroki said all his players seem to enjoy the game, which he views as a strength.

“I’m happy that they just have fun and they’re not overexaggerating their bad stuff,” he said. “When they struggle, they don’t get too upset. They want to go have fun.”

Like most teams in the area, the Hershey golf team hasn’t had too many practices so far due to the weather. It’s prevented the Panthers from getting a lot of time out on the course to learn the game.

“It’s been a rough year for practice because of the cold weather,” Kuroki said. “We’ve only been on the course three times this year.”

