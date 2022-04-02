Spring Sports Preview: Maxwell track looking for quality over quanity

MAXWELL — The numbers might not be there for the Maxwell boys and girls track teams this spring, but coach Lane Swedberg said the potential for the group is there.

“Even though I’d like to see more people trying track (at the school), it’s still nice to see the ones that are here working hard, giving their best effort every day and seeing some success,” he said.

The Wildcats have 10 boys and 11 girls on the roster, making Maxwell one of the smallest Class C programs in the state based on the number of athletes.

“We’re down about 10 (athletes) from where we have been in the past,” Swedberg said. “I think next year the numbers will go back up. We’ve got a good freshman class coming in and the junior high numbers look good too.”

Maxwell graduated its lone state meet qualifier from a year ago, Dalton Whisenhunt, who competed in the boys 100-meter-dash. The Wildcats do return two athletes who narrowly missed a state trip, however — senior high jumper Jack Meyer and sophomore sprinter Jocelyn Cheek — on the boys and girls teams, respectively.

Both look to be contenders to make the trip to state this spring.

Meyer won the high jump in the Wildcats first meet clearing 6 feet, 2 inches at the Hershey/St. Pat’s Invite.

He also is part of the Wildcats 4x100-meter relay team along with Tyler Neil, Levi Huffman and Taylor Cheek that shows promise, according to Swedberg.

“They’re pretty fast, maybe not the fastest kids out there, but we’re focusing on the small things (in the relay) and seeing how quickly we can get the baton around the track.”

Cheek also was second in the 400 and also was fifth in the discus. His teammate, Kayden Stubbs, is also expected to be a force for the Wildcats in the throwing events this year.

Cheek’s younger sister, Jocelyn, won the girls 400 in the same meet in 1 minute, 5.71 seconds, and also was third in the 100.

“She is definitely going to be a leader and someone that we look to score points,” Swedberg said.

Maxwell senior Myah Essman was fifth in the discus and will be one of the athletes the Wildcats look to in the girls throwing events this season as well.

“(The athletes) that are going to stand out is the ones that are just really hard workers,” Swedberg said. “It’s the ones that are showing up to practice every day and giving 100%, showing up and asking to do extra things when they can. The ones that saw success in our first meet and I expect them to continue to.

“But the ones that did well understand that it doesn’t mean we can take a step back and relax now,” Swedberg said. “We’ve got a lot to work so we can be competitive all season.”

