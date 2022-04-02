Spring Sports Preview: Most state qualifiers return for Hershey track

Hershey boys track and field coach Samantha Kennedy referred to last season as a recovery year. It was the first year back from COVID-19, and the team was figuring itself out and overcoming missing out on the previous season.

The Panthers still sent a handful of athletes to the Class C state tournament. And this year, both Hershey teams are looking to send a few more.

“The kids have been working hard so far,” Kennedy said. “They’re working real hard to reach our level of expectation.”

Hershey benefits from returning most of its state qualifiers. For the boys, Alek DaMoude returns in the discus and Samuel Frame returns in the high jump. Matt Bruns, who qualified in both the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200, transferred to Sutherland over the summer.

For the girls, Michalee Brownawell returns in the discus and Elie Schmitt returns in the long jump.

The Panthers have 23 boys and 20 girls on the team this year, and Kennedy said things have been looking well at practice so far.

“They know the expectation at track practice is to push themselves to get better,” she said. “They’re doing a good job.”

Kennedy said there are a few athletes and relay teams that could make a push to reach state this year. She said the 4x100 team is looking good so far. She also mentioned thrower Cruz Brooks and sprinter Dalton Clark as possible candidates to make state.

“They know (how they performed) last year,” Kennedy said. “We expect improvements. Only way to do that is to be confident in practice and in meets.”

The Hershey teams are also young. Across both teams, they have around eight freshmen and a bunch of underclassmen. Not too many seniors to work with, which means most of these athletes will be coming back next season.

Hershey started its season at home with the Hershey/St. Pat’s Invite in Hershey on March 26, which gave Kennedy and girls track and field coach Kelly Murdock a chance to see the team in a competitive setting.

“They’re ready for their first meet,” Kennedy said. “They’re ready to compete against kids from another school. It gives them so much confidence and shows what they can really do.”

