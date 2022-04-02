Spring Sports Preview: New faces hope to follow Bulldogs’ recent golf success

It’s all about change for the North Platte boys golf team as it enters the 2022 spring season.

New faces get a chance at making the top five spots after last year’s two seniors, Kasch Morrison and Blake Barner, graduated. The new season also brings a schedule full of traveling. That is, until the district tournament, when North Platte will host Class A competition.

Perhaps the biggest change, however, is the head coach. Longtime Bulldog golf coach Jim Orcutt retired, and former assistant coach Matt Kaminski is taking over this season.

“Coach has been doing this forever,” Kaminski said. “He’s one of the best coaches in the state; knows his rules in and out ... I’ve learned an absolute ton from him. There’s so many things we’re obviously going to keep in place, and he’s going to be helping from time to time as a volunteer. Just to have him around and his presence is going to help the team.”

“Kaminski kind of learned a lot from him,” River Johnston said. “He’s taking what he learned from there and putting his own spin on it.”

The Bulldogs are young. Jesse Mauch, Kaden Cooper and Johnston garnered only small amounts of varsity experience a season ago, and few others have any varsity time. North Platte does, however, have a team full of kids who are familiar with playing golf and love the game.

“We have a lot of young kids that have been around the game and are eager to learn and are eager to improve and grow,” Kaminski said. “It’s nice to see kids like the game and improve their love of it. You have to be passionate, you have to play a lot to be good in this game.”

Aside from Mauch and Cooper, Kaminski said players like Rylan Perry, Luke Borges and Elliot Longmore have been around the game and played in tournaments. He said they’re going to have to do a lot with the team being so young, but he’s excited to see how they do.

“I’m excited about our future, excited about the grit some of these kids have,” Kaminski said. “They’re fun to work with. It’s going to be an exciting year.”

The Bulldogs have already hosted their lone home tournament, the North Platte Invite last Friday. They’ll hit the road for every other meet until the district tournament. Kaminski said it gives his team a chance to learn different venues across the state.

“We play at some really competitive meets early,” he said. “That’s part of being young is learning new venues and not just playing good at your home course.”

Johnston also brought up how young the team is compared to previous seasons. He acknowledged how North Platte golf has had some good, experienced teams in years past and the team is trying to make a name for itself.

“We want to win a tournament, which is going to be tough, but we have the dude’s to do it,” Johnston said. “A few of us are going try to push to qualify for state individually.”

