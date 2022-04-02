Spring Sports Preview: New forwards ready to step up for North Platte girls soccer

Gracie Haneborg and Clancy Brown combined to score about 60% of the goals the North Platte girls soccer team totaled last spring.

But Haneborg — who holds the program record for career goals (75) and assists (46) — graduated and Brown suffered a knee injury that will sideline her for soccer this year.

Bulldogs coach Sarah Kaminski said her team needs to adapt to the changes. Five different players had a goal in a 6-0 win over Scottsbluff earlier this week.

Senior Kaitlyn Evans had 12 goals a season ago, tied with Brown for second-best on the team behind Haneborg. She is the team’s top-returning scorer this year.

“Obviously Gracie did a lot for us last year and Clancy will spend the season being one of the coaches on the sideline,” Kaminski said. “But we’ve got some girls up front who played some good minutes for us last year. They are ready for that challenge and ready to step up to being our leading scorers.”

The Bulldogs are coming off a 15-5 season that ended with a 1-0 loss to Omaha Marian in a Class A state tournament opening round game.

It was the Bulldogs third state trip since 2018 and came in a season in which North Platte rebuilt its defense.

“Last year we threw bodies in (on defense) and we’re weren’t quite sure if that is where we wanted everybody (initially),” Kaminski said. “That defensive unit worked really, really hard and it was almost all newcomers.”

That group all returns this spring in front of a keeper tandem of senior Emily Winkler and junior Natalie Sexson. The two replace the graduated Abby Orr, who had 202 saves and 13 shutouts last year.

“We have two girls who are very capable of being back there (in net),” Kaminski said.

She added that is true for the team in general as there are newcomers who will get their opportunities this season.

“We’ve got a couple bodies to replace, some important members from last year,” Kaminski said. “But the crew this year is working really hard and we’re kind of building our own identity — growing from where we left off last year.”

The Bulldogs had a team motto of “paving our own path” last season and Kaminksi said it has stuck with the team.

“It’s, ‘What am I going to do today? How am I going to be better as an individual? How is my team going to be better today?’” Kaminski said. “If (the players) continue with that motto, we’re going to be where we need to be at the end of the season.”

And while the lineup might change, the goal for the Bulldogs remains the same.

“Going to state, ending (the season) on (Morrison Stadium) in Omaha is all of our dreams,” said Bulldogs senior defender Macy Nolda.

And what will it take for North Platte to accomplish that goal?

“I think its fundamentals, the little things,” Nolda said. “Talking, moving around and passing (on the field). Developing skills.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.