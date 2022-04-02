Spring Sports Preview: Sprinter Dillon Miller anchors Brady track and field team

BRADY — Dillon Miller showed he can compete with some of the state’s best sprinters last season.

The goal is finish a few spots higher this spring.

Miller placed seventh in the Class D boys 200-meter-dash final at the state track meet and was ninth in the 100 as a sophomore.

The sprinter is one of the key returners for a Brady track program that features a dozen boys and eight girls on the roster this spring.

“That is about where our numbers have been the last couple of years,” Brady coach Rich Britten wrote in an email.

Miller seemingly has picked up where he left off last season as he won both sprint events in the Eagles’ season-opening outdoor competition in the Hershey/St. Pat’s Invite in the respective times of 11.68 and 23.61 seconds.

The performance came after Miller finished second in the 55 by 0.02 seconds in during the Class D indoor invitational at the University of Nebraska-Kearney on March 17. He also was fourth in the 200

Miller’s teammate, Blake Lusk finished second in the 200 in Hershey, just 0.27 seconds behind him. Lusk won the 400 in 54.48.

“Our strength for the boys is definitely our sprints,” Britten wrote.

The Eagles also have a potential state meet qualifier in senior Shane Most, who cleared 6 feet in the high jump in the Hershey/St. Pat’s meet.

The Eagles girls team could be led by a newcomer.

Freshman Jocelyn Franzen finished first in the 3,200 at the UNK indoor meet. Franzen finished with a time of 13 minutes, 52.87 seconds and won the race by more than nine seconds.

She placed fifth in the event in the Hershey/St. Pat’s meet.

Britten said mid -to upper distances should be the strength of the girls team this year.

Eagles senior teammate, Ava McGowan placed fourth in both the 400 and 800 in the UNK meet. She was fourth in the 400 in the Hershey/St. Pat’s meet and fifth in the 800.

“We are very excited for the season and hope for good weather so (the athletes) are able to reach their best,” Britten wrote.

