Spring Sports Preview: St. Pat’s track and field striving for hardware in Omaha

Both the St. Pat’s boys and girls track teams finished in the top eight spots in Class D last spring.

There’s reason to believe that both could do even better this year.

“It is an athletic group and they love to compete,” St. Pat’s coach Nathan Stienike said. “They don’t like to lose and they fight like crazy to get that extra spot, whether it’s running the 100 (meter dash) or the two-mile.

“Right now we are just trying to get kids in the right events,” Stienike said. “We’ve got some movement from event-to-event after the first track meet. Hopefully we have all the pieces together by SPVA, perform well there and carry that to the end of the season.”

There are 17 athletes on the Irish boys team that placed eighth overall in the state meet, and 28 for a girls squad that finished sixth.

Senior Kate Stienike was second in the girls 3,200-meter run behind Mullen’s Callie Coble, and the Irish 4x400 relay team (Elise O’Neill, Bellea Arensdorf, Mae Siegel and Hayley Miles) was fifth.

Siegel, a junior, also placed second in the long jump; and Miles, a senior, was fifth in the triple jump.

In addition, Jenna Kimberling was a qualifier in the discus, and freshman Braelyn Gifford, who had a strong cross country season, should make an impact in the distance events along with Kate Stienike.

Miles best attempt in the triple jump is 35 feet, just seven inches away from a program record.

Siegel hopes to break the program record of 26.9 seconds in the 200, just fractions of a second ahead of her personal best of 27.3.

Siegel also hopes to reach the mid 17-foot mark in the long jump with her best performance being 16 feet, 11 inches. She also added the triple jump to her events for the first time this year. She had a leap of 33-9 in her first meet of the season to finish second in the event behind Miles.

“I put a lot of work into (the triple jump), in the summer especially, so I’m not super-duper surprised by (the performance),” Siegel said. “But I am proud.”

The Irish boys don’t have the numbers that the girls team does. But they do have some notable athletes.

Junior Will Moats finished second in the 110 hurdles last year at state and fourth in the 300 hurdles.

Sophomore Jarrett Miles was sixth in the 3,200 and eighth in the 1,600. Senior Caleb Munson tied for seventh in the high jump.

Moats and fellow junior Josh Davies were also part of the Irish 4x100 relay team that placed second to Central Valley. Jack Heiss, Jackson Roberts and Jaxson Kinsley are part of the relay this season, as well.

Moats has the goal of breaking the program hurdle marks — set by Dane Carlini — of 14.8 seconds in the 110 hurdles and 40.12 in the 300.

“I’ve been looking at the hurdle record and just records in general at our school for a long time,” Moats said. “Since junior high it’s been a goal of mine to beat the record, and I’ve talked to Dane a few times. It would just really mean a lot if I could get (the records).”

