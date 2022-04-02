Spring Sports Preview: Sutherland returns five with state experience

The Sutherland track and field team may be small this season, but it embodies the idea of quality over quantity.

With a healthy mix of returning and new faces on both the boys and girls teams, the Sailors are hoping to continue the success they saw last season. That includes sending four boys and a girl to state, and Sutherland hopes to see those numbers increase this season, especially with a solid amount of athletes across multiple events.

“I expect to have success in most areas of the track,” Sutherland coach Jessica Saner said. “We are a small team this season but we have several athletes competing in each area and working hard in practice to improve their technique, form, speed, and strength.”

Sutherland’s pole vaulters had some success last season, led by now-senior Jon Peterka who reached state last season. Chance Elwood qualified in long jump, Conner Hogan reached in discus and Carter Snyder made it in shot put. For the girls, only Averie Harold qualified for shot put.

“We should do well in the pole vault this season. Those athletes put in a lot of time and it usually pays off as they see good growth throughout the season,” Saner said. “Our distance runners push each other every day, have a good attitude and work ethic. Our throwers keep improving every day in practice and it will be fun to see their growth this season. We have low numbers in the jumping events but I foresee the kids we do have making big improvements throughout the season and hopefully peaking in May. Our sprinters are pushing themselves in practice and we have several athletes that will make some noise at meets this year.”

The boys return seven athletes and have seven newcomers. The girls return 10 and have six newcomers. Saner said the upperclassmen are willing to help the freshmen get used to being on the team and improve in whatever events they’ll compete in.

She said the freshmen will be moved around a bit to try several events and see where they will be most successful.

“We are lucky to have leaders in every area of our track team this year from distance to sprints and carrying through to our field events,” Saner said. “We also have quite a few freshmen that have already shown good leadership skills and I am excited to see them grow this season and in future seasons.”

Saner said she is looking forward to this season and seeing what her team can do.

“All I ask for as a coach is that my athletes work hard in practice and at meets, have a good attitude, are coachable, and that they are good teammates and support each other,” she said. “If they do those things, as a team, we will have a successful season.”

