Spring Sports Preview: Thirteen North Platte track and field athletes return with state meet experience

One of the biggest questions surrounding the North Platte boys track and field team is who is going to fill the final two spots of the school-record breaking 4x100 relay team.

The Bulldogs return two from the squad in Tate Janas and Vince Genatone, but a major part of the relay team was the presence of Kymani and Jamani Sterling. Kymani also won a state championship in the 400-meter dash. With the Kymani brothers sprinting at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, the Bulldogs have two holes to fill.

“You don’t replace Kymani Sterling. He was a pretty special talent,” boys coach Mike McGuire said. “You have several guys who are candidates for that spot, and we’ll give them the opportunity. The good thing about track and field is it’s very measurable. We’ll put our four best guys on that relay.”

One likely candidate is Kolten Tilford, who was a reserve runner for the relay team last season. That final spot, McGuire said, is open for the taking.

The Bulldogs boys have about 75 boys out this season. Of those 75, nine have state meet experience. North Platte graduated 20 seniors last year, and there are 18 seniors this year.

Those with returning experience include Nic Davis in the shot put and discus, Jack Oettinger in the pole vault, Genatone in the 100-meter run and the relay, Janas in the 400-meter run, Quade Lowe in the 4x800 relay, Jonah San Miguel in the 1,600-meter run and the 4x800 relay, Rian Teets in the 4x800 relay and Evan Caudy in the 1,600-meter run and 4x800 relay.

“The team’s been great,” Caudy said. “We’re having a lot of fun, going out there and putting in the miles together.”

For the Bulldog girls, it’s all about getting used to having a new coach and overcoming inexperience at the varsity level.

New girls coach Keith Lloyd said there are about 17 athletes coming back to the varsity squad on a team with 58 girls total.

“Coming in from an outsider’s perspective, it’s nice having a young team so I can instill my beliefs and my values and lead the team in the direction I want to take it,” Lloyd said. “Not a lot will change from the old leadership, but it’s just nice to have the freshmen come up to teach from the get go.”

The girls have a several high points to get started with. Carly Purdy looks to continue improving in the triple jump and long jump. She also runs on some of the relay teams as well. Kylie Tilford reached state in the high jump, and Kylie Harvey narrowly missed out on state last season. Lloyd said he’s hoping to see them take the next step and make an impact at state.

“We’re excited for some returning state qualifiers,” Lloyd said. “Hopefully qualify a couple more relay teams this year for state.”

Other state returners for the girls include Zarah Blaesi in the 3,200-meter run and Elsacia Buck in pole vault.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.