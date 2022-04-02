Spring Sports Preview: Trey Robertson tries to defend his 3,200 title

Wallace track and field coach Danielle Snider knows how important every member is to the success of the team. It’s a championship mindset that breeds success, and she sees how hard each member pushes each other in practice.

“Everybody works hard, and everybody shows up to practice,” she said. “Everyone is vital.”

They push each other to be better and try new things. The Wildcats are a track-heavy group, but that’s not stopping them from trying field events. And from what Snider has seen so far, she’s excited about what this team can achieve.

“The kids are always wanting to try something at least once,” she said. “The team gets along with each other. They want to see each other do well.”

Wallace enters the 2022 spring season with high hopes after finding some success last season. The boys only sent one qualifier to state last year. Trey Robertson ran both the 1,600 and the 3,200, and the second one had fans talking.

Robertson was hovering around third and fourth for most of the race, but on the final turn of the final lap, he sprinted ahead, surprising those ahead of him as he zoomed past to won the race.

A runner who seemingly came out of nowhere will now have a target on his back all season.

“People know who he is and what he can do,” Snider said.

Snider said a few more boys have a shot at qualifying for state this year: hurdlers Kyler Flaming and Matthew Lungrin, sprinter Carson Glunz and throwers Riley Strawder, Alec Messersmith and Kolton Hager.

“They’re starting to come out of the woodworks and could do well this throwing season if they remain committed,” she said.

For the girls, the hot commodity is the 4x800 team. All four runners from last year’s state qualifying team are back: Mariah Gardner, Brooke Bryant, Dajana Garrison and Reagan Pelster.

“We’ve been having runoffs because we have so many girls who want to be on that team,” Snider said.

Gardner also ran the 1,600 and the 3,200 at state, and Kendyl Flaming ran the 400 and the 300 hurdles. Snider said she was excited about this year’s distance crew, as Gardner returns for her senior year, and freshman Ashley Robertson, Trey’s sister, will also be looking to make an impact.

“My kids always come to practice with a positive attitude,” Snider said. “When we go, we go to compete. We want to win.”

