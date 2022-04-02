Spring Sports Preview: Two compete in inaugural year for golf at Wallace

A pair of golfers makes up the inaugural Wallace boys golf team. Wildcats coach Richard Lee likes what he’s seeing from them already as they enter the 2022 spring season.

“They are working hard and are very coachable,” Lee said. “It will be a challenging year.”

Senior Tyler Lundvall and sophomore Ryun Sheets make up the team this year as first-time golfers for Wallace, as the Wildcats have no returning golfers.

The Wildcats started their season at the Paxton Invite on March 29 at Crandall Creek Golf Club in Ogallala, and Lee said it will serve as an indication on where Lundvall and Sheets stand.

“If the boys keep a positive attitude, it will be a fun process to see how they progress,” Lee said.

Wallace heads to Kimball for the District D5 tournament on May 16, and Lee acknowledged that it’s not going to be an easy time getting there.

“It will be a hard road,” he said. “We just need to take it one swing at a time and work on getting better as the year goes”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.