Springs Sports Preview: Maxwell/St. Pat’s continue to build baseball program entering second year

The Maxwell/St. Pat’s co-op baseball team enters the season as a young team on paper once again.

Eighteen of the 23 players are either freshmen or sophomores. The other five are all juniors for a young program that is just in its second year as a co-op.

The program had just three seniors on the roster last year.

A dozen of the returning players were part of the program which went winless in the inaugural season.

Maxwell/St. Pat’s coach Ryan Jones said while the roster is all underclassmen, the players are an experienced group through both spring baseball but the Legion program in the summer.

He added the players have built chemistry along the way.

“Kids know each more now no matter what school they’re at because of social media,” Jones said. “(The co-op) has just been a good fit. It was a good fit last year and so far this year. The kids get along and we’re excited about the continued growth of Maxwell/St. Pat’s baseball.”

Juniors Ty Robinson and Andrew Brosius are among the top returning pitchers for a staff that can go six deep.

“They’ve worked hard from what we’ve seen so far in bullpens and scrimmages,” Jones said of the pitching staff. “They are hitting their spots and doing what they need to do.”

Robinson also has the top batting average and on-base percentage from last season, and Jones feels the lineup will have a chance to put up some runs with an aggressive approach at the plate and on base.

“We’ll put pressure on the defense,” Jones said. “We’re gong to hit and run, steal some bases and try to score some runs that way. But in order to do that, you’ve got to be in games early. It’s tough to be aggressive when you’re down four or five runs early because you can’t give up early. It’s going to be important for us to get off to good starts in the first couple of innings.”

The goal also is for the team to be in position to pick up the program’s first win this season, if not a few.

“Just to be more competitive,” Jones said of the goal for the year. “I think the wins will come with that but we’re not going to say, ‘we’re going to be undefeated state champs.’ But we want to be competitive and hopefully that correlates to some wins. But as long as we are improving, we’ll be happy.”

Maxwell/St. Pat’s opens its season on Monday at Lincoln Christian and has just three home dates this spring: doubleheaders against Twin River (April 9), St. Paul (April 23) and Kearney (April 28).

The seven-date, 14 game regular season ends May 3 with a doubleheader against Crete. The Class B district tournament starts two days later.

“It is what it is,” Jones said. “There is a lot of travel involved (this season). But we like where our schedule is right now.”

