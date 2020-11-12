SPVA All Conference Volleyball teams revealed

The 2020 South Platte Valley Association All Conference Volleyball teams were announced Thursday, as selected by coaches.

Senior Rachel Heiss made first team for St. Pat’s, while teammates juniors Jenna Kimberling and Jayla Fleck were named to the second team and as an honorable mention, respectively.

For Chase County, sophomore Bryn McNair and senior Alexis Richmond were named to the first team, while junior Jerzee Milner and senior Kora West were listed as honorable mentions.

Sophomore Tahlia Steinbeck was Hershey’s only first team member, but teammates senior Delaney Love and junior Shayda Vaughn were named to the second team.

Mataya Roberts was Sutherland’s only player to make an all-conference team, making the second team.

For Perkins County, senior Dani Burge made second team, and junior Samantha Patrick was listed as an honorable mention.

First team:

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, sophomore, Bridgeport; Sydney Nein, senior, Bridgeport; Bryn McNair, sophomore, Chase County; Alexis Richmond, senior, Chase County; Tahlia Steinbeck, sophomore, Hershey; Rachel Heiss, senior, St. Pat’s

Second team:

Delaney Love, senior, Hershey; Shayda Vaughn, junior, Hershey; Megan Spicer, senior, Kimball; Dani Burge, senior, Perkins County; Jenna Kimberlind, junior, St. Pat’s; Mataya Roberts, sophomore, Sutherland