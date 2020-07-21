St. Paddy’s Beatdown back on

The original date for Midwest Championship Fighting’s St. Paddy’s Day Beatdown was over four months ago. Several postponements due to COVID-19 delayed when the organization could run the fights.
Once contact sports were permitted in Nebraska, however, it was only a matter of time before the MCF would finally get to schedule their annual spring event. St. Paddy’s Day Beatdown will take place this year on Aug. 20 starting at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets that were sold for previous dates of the event will still be honored at the gate of the Wild West Arena. Those looking for tickets can get them at Jones Law Office or can be bought at the gate.
“We’re doing the show, it’s just been postponed,” MCF’s Russ Jones said. “St. Paddy’s in August. All tickets are valid at this point.”
While the event is back on, Jones said things will be different this year. Just like the second show MCF did in its history, the fights will occur outdoors at the Wild West Arena.
Jones said he learned for the first time they took the fights outside. He is ordering a canvas that won’t sweat to help with the fighters in the octagon.
“The lesson I learned at the last one was I had a canvas that wasn’t an outdoor canvas, and nobody told me that. It was my second fight and I had no clue,” Jones. “It was a slip show.”
Jones said a reason for pushing the event back another month is so it happens a week after Nebraskaland Days ends, which is happening in early-to-mid August and is also partly taking place at the Wild West Arena. It means the facilities will still be in use and it allows St. Paddy’s Day Beatdown to piggyback off Nebraskaland Days.
“We reached an agreement with them to have it at their facility where they’ve already got a health plan in place,” Jones said. “They’ve got pretty much everything I need in place. All I got to do is put on a show.”
Jones said this will be one of the shortest St. Paddy’s Day Beatdown ever. There will only be about 10 fights this year instead of the usual 15 or 16. This allows more time for crew to disinfect and clean between fights.
He also said fighters have to be tested for COVID-19 and have the results come back negative at least a week before the event in order to compete. Jones said it was a regulation of the Nebraska Athletic Commission and was for safety reasons.
Weather typically becomes an issue when events occur outdoors, but in this case, Jones said it won’t matter if it’s sunny or wet.
“Rain or shine, we’re doing the fights,” he said. “We’re getting them in. If they let us have them, we’re having them.”
