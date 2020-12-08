St. Pat’s dominates Creek Valley at home

Jack Heiss wasn’t afraid to attack the basket in more ways than one. Look at the first half for proof.
Heiss made an open 3 from the left side of the arc while St. Pat’s was trailing 3-2 to start the game. On the Irish’s next possession, he went to the basket for an easy layup to put his team up 7-3.
That athleticism applied in the assist column as well. Heiss streaked toward the hoop in the second quarter, caught the ball in midair and dished it to an open teammate to the left of the basket all in one jump.
“Jack’s a really difficult matchup,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “He’s able to shoot the ball with a good deal of accuracy and then his athleticism when he puts the ball on the floor. And he creates a lot of offense for the rest of our guys too, so he’s really a key guy for us.”
Heiss’ team-high 18 points, mixed with what O’Malley called high-energy basketball, helped the St. Pat’s boys defeat Creek Valley 72-24 Tuesday night.
“Coming in, I guess the biggest concern was just that we play with a lot of energy,” O’Malley said. “The games are coming pretty quickly here at the beginning of the season, and the coaches’ biggest concern was that we just come out and play with a lot of energy and see what that would do for us.
“We weren’t real sharp maybe execution-wise from the beginning, but I thought we did have great energy, and that got us off to a good start,” O’Malley added.
Heiss had 12 points in the first quarter as St. Pat’s took a 30-12 lead. After going up 7-3, a quick Creek Valley basket made it a 7-5 game. Back-to-back 3s from Corby Condon and Heiss made it a 13-5 game and gave the Irish a hefty lead.
St. Pat’s moved the ball around, getting baskets from Joseph Heirigs, Logan O’Malley, Condon and Heiss. Condon scored all five of his points in the first quarter, while Heirigs dropped seven and O’Malley dropped four.
The Irish held Creek Valley to just five points in the second quarter as they surged out to a running-clock lead. Heiss and Heirigs opened the quarter with consecutive baskets. Heiss had six in the second quarter.
O’Malley played his bench toward the end of the second quarter, and Caleb Munson became St. Pat’s scoring option. He went on a 10-2 run at the end of the second, with four of his points coming from the free throw line and the rest coming from easy layups or putbacks, to send the Irish into halftime up 56-17.
Munson finished the game with a second-best 16 points. Heirigs added 13, and Alex Davies dropped six.
“There were some shots there to be had,” O’Malley said. “I thought we did a good job picking and choosing when to shoot from the perimeter, and that was a good sign.”
St. Pat’s 64, Creek Valley 14
The St. Pat’s girls defeated Creek Valley 64-14 Tuesday afternoon. The Irish held a 31-1 lead after the first quarter and later dropped 22 points in the third.
Tonja Heirigs scored 10 of her team-high 14 points in the first quarter, and Mae Siegel scored 13 in the team’s win. Jayla Fleck added 10 and Kate Stienike scored eight.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!