St. Pat’s dominates Creek Valley at home

Jack Heiss wasn’t afraid to attack the basket in more ways than one. Look at the first half for proof.

Heiss made an open 3 from the left side of the arc while St. Pat’s was trailing 3-2 to start the game. On the Irish’s next possession, he went to the basket for an easy layup to put his team up 7-3.

That athleticism applied in the assist column as well. Heiss streaked toward the hoop in the second quarter, caught the ball in midair and dished it to an open teammate to the left of the basket all in one jump.

“Jack’s a really difficult matchup,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “He’s able to shoot the ball with a good deal of accuracy and then his athleticism when he puts the ball on the floor. And he creates a lot of offense for the rest of our guys too, so he’s really a key guy for us.”

Heiss’ team-high 18 points, mixed with what O’Malley called high-energy basketball, helped the St. Pat’s boys defeat Creek Valley 72-24 Tuesday night.

“Coming in, I guess the biggest concern was just that we play with a lot of energy,” O’Malley said. “The games are coming pretty quickly here at the beginning of the season, and the coaches’ biggest concern was that we just come out and play with a lot of energy and see what that would do for us.