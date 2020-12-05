St. Pat’s dominates Sutherland in sweep

“The reason she’s such a high level-scorer is she’s a three-level scorer,” St. Pat’s assistant coach Brad Braithwait said. “She is really good around the basket. Her mid-range game is really good. She has range out to about 22 feet. And she’s a really good free-throw shooter. She’s the whole package.”

Heirigs’ impact was mostly seen in the second and third quarters, but it took a bit for St. Pat’s to get going in the first. Rachel Heiss nailed a three in the opening minute, and two Heirigs free throws made it a 5-0 game. They scored eight of St. Pat’s 12 points in the first quarter.

Kate Stienike stole the ball and made a layup to start the second, and Heirigs made back-to-back baskets to put her team up 18-5. A three from Stienike and buckets from Heirigs and Heiss extended the lead to 25-7. Heirigs scored 10 of her 31 points in the second quarter, while Stienike dropped eight.

St. Pat’s moved the ball around the horn on offense before working the ball inside, usually without dribbling. Braithwait said it was something his team was working on.

“That’s something we talked about in our walkthrough,” Braithwait said. “We thought last night when we played, the ball stuck a little too much. We call it our one-second offense. You got to catch it and make a decision within one second.”