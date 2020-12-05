St. Pat’s dominates Sutherland in sweep

St. Pat’s half-court pressure was too much for Sutherland to handle. From the start, the Irish set a face-paced tempo the Sailors couldn’t match.
St. Pat’s already had Logan O’Malley rushing toward the opposing basket when it made a stop on defense. A simple pass over the heads of the unsuspecting Sutherland players led to easy baskets for O’Malley, who scored six of the St. Pat’s first eight points.
O’Malley finished the game with 16 points as the Irish defeated the Sailors 67-22 on Saturday in Sutherland.
“I thought we played pretty well defensively early, and we were able to get some runouts,” Irish coach Bill O’Malley said. “I thought overall we were pretty sound, so that was pretty satisfying.”
That defensive effort O’Malley talked about helped the Irish take a 22-5 lead in the first quarter. Joseph Heirigs stole the ball three times in the quarter, and O’Malley and Alex Davies did the same on inbound passes.
Sutherland scored its first points on a Maverick Naughtin jumper with about a minute left in the first, and Chance Elwood nailed a three.
St. Pat’s kept the pressure on in the second quarter, as Jack Heiss stole the ball twice, and O’Malley and Davies added one each.
Corby Condon followed Davies’ steal and layup with back-to-back buckets of his own to put his team up 31-9. Sutherland’s Andrew Dowse responded with a bucket and a 3 after that, but Will Moats hit a jumper and Heiss dropped a 3 of his own to send the game into halftime.
“If you’re able to create some easy offense, it will always give you some confidence,” O’Malley said. “Kids did a really good job.”
Condon opened the third with a steal and an old-fashioned 3-point play. He finished the game with 10. O’Malley added a basket off an offensive rebound, and Heiss notched a 3 before St. Pat’s used its bench for the rest of the game.
“I think it’s really important you get that second group some experience,” O’Malley said. “I think it really helps the tempo of your practices when those guys are able to get in there and play some meaningful minutes. And those are guys that going forward will need to be able to help us.”
St. Pat’s 64, Sutherland 30
Tonja Heirigs received a pass along the 3-point arc in the third quarter, made a move to the inside and let the ball fly when she was in the paint. She did it again on St. Pat’s next possession, and shot it from 3 on the possession after that.
It was a seven point stretch to open the second half in which Heirigs embodied the Irish offense all game. They passed the ball well and attacked the basket often.
Heirigs’ career-high 31 points paved the way as St. Pat’s defeated Sutherland 64-30 on Saturday in Sutherland. The win was coach Nathan Stienike’s 300th career win for the Irish.
“The reason she’s such a high level-scorer is she’s a three-level scorer,” St. Pat’s assistant coach Brad Braithwait said. “She is really good around the basket. Her mid-range game is really good. She has range out to about 22 feet. And she’s a really good free-throw shooter. She’s the whole package.”
Heirigs’ impact was mostly seen in the second and third quarters, but it took a bit for St. Pat’s to get going in the first. Rachel Heiss nailed a three in the opening minute, and two Heirigs free throws made it a 5-0 game. They scored eight of St. Pat’s 12 points in the first quarter.
Kate Stienike stole the ball and made a layup to start the second, and Heirigs made back-to-back baskets to put her team up 18-5. A three from Stienike and buckets from Heirigs and Heiss extended the lead to 25-7. Heirigs scored 10 of her 31 points in the second quarter, while Stienike dropped eight.
St. Pat’s moved the ball around the horn on offense before working the ball inside, usually without dribbling. Braithwait said it was something his team was working on.
“That’s something we talked about in our walkthrough,” Braithwait said. “We thought last night when we played, the ball stuck a little too much. We call it our one-second offense. You got to catch it and make a decision within one second.”
It led to some openings, and helped Heirigs drop 11 in the third quarter. Her 7-0 run at the start made it a 41-16 game, and St. Pat’s continued to dominate on both sides of the ball to a 64-30 finish.
“I thought the second half, offensively we were much better than we were the first half,” Braithwait said. “And that was fun to see. We did a really good job in transition.”
