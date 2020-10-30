St. Pat’s falls to Sutton in C2 Playoffs

In order to stop the inside run, St. Pat’s stacked the box on third down repeatedly, trying to thwart first-down runs up the middle. That left the flanks wide open, something Sutton took advantage of Friday night.
Quarterback Cade Wiseman followed the same routine on most third downs. He rushed to the side. It didn’t matter which one. If there was an opening, he’d take it and pick up the first down. If it was closed, he would pitch the ball to Paxton Olson on the outside for a long pickup.
Plays like that kept the St. Pat’s defense on the field as Olson ran for an unofficial 147 yards on 19 carries and scored a touchdown as Sutton defeated the Irish 30-6 in the first round of the C2 Playoffs.
“The kind of offense they have is a ball control offense,” St. Pat’s coach Kevin Dodson said to Huskerland Radio following the game. “It felt like our defense was out on the field for a long time.”
That tone was set early in the first quarter after the Irish went three-and-out on their opening drive. Sutton responded with a 10-play drive that resulted in a field goal. On the subsequent Irish drive, St. Pat’s was forced into another three-and-out after a penalty negated a 15-yard pickup from Gavin Nutter.
The Mustangs took their second drive into the second quarter, running another 10 yards capped off by a six-yard Olson touchdown — his only score of the game. A missed extra point kept the score at 9-0.
“Physically upfront we got handled pretty well,” Dodson told Huskerland Radio. “It was tough to be consistent with what we were doing.”
In the first half, the Irish got very little offense in. Running back Jackson Roberts was St. Pat’s only offensive option, and while he had some solid gains — including a 38-yard run in the second quarter — he was mostly quiet.
Sutton extended its lead to 16-0 after running back Quinton Jones caught a touchdown pass in the back of the endzone heading into halftime.
“We really couldn’t establish ourselves or establish any consistency,” Dodson said.
Nutter picked off Wiseman on the Mustang’s opening drive of the second half after tipping the ball to himself and returning it to the Irish 33.
St. Pat’s went to Roberts five times on the ensuing offensive possession, and a 50-yard run set up a 5-yard touchdown the next play to make it 16-6. Roberts finished the game with an unofficial 136 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.
St. Pat’s didn’t come close to scoring again. Sutton continued to mix up its running game with carries from Olsen, Wiseman and Jesse Herndon as it marched down the field.
Wiseman threw a 24-yard pass to Tyler Baldwin, which set up a Herndon touchdown run three plays later. He finished with 140 unofficial yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns.
That second touchdown came on the Mustangs’ next drive, when another one-yard run put Sutton ahead 30-6 and ended the game.
“As we talked about in the beginning of the season, we wanted to embrace every practice and every game,” Dodson said. “We wish things would’ve ended differently here, but we lost to a good football team tonight.”
