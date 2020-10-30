St. Pat’s falls to Sutton in C2 Playoffs

In order to stop the inside run, St. Pat’s stacked the box on third down repeatedly, trying to thwart first-down runs up the middle. That left the flanks wide open, something Sutton took advantage of Friday night.

Quarterback Cade Wiseman followed the same routine on most third downs. He rushed to the side. It didn’t matter which one. If there was an opening, he’d take it and pick up the first down. If it was closed, he would pitch the ball to Paxton Olson on the outside for a long pickup.

Plays like that kept the St. Pat’s defense on the field as Olson ran for an unofficial 147 yards on 19 carries and scored a touchdown as Sutton defeated the Irish 30-6 in the first round of the C2 Playoffs.

“The kind of offense they have is a ball control offense,” St. Pat’s coach Kevin Dodson said to Huskerland Radio following the game. “It felt like our defense was out on the field for a long time.”

That tone was set early in the first quarter after the Irish went three-and-out on their opening drive. Sutton responded with a 10-play drive that resulted in a field goal. On the subsequent Irish drive, St. Pat’s was forced into another three-and-out after a penalty negated a 15-yard pickup from Gavin Nutter.