St. Pat’s football players named to All-District team
Several St. Pat’s football players were named to the 2020 C2-6 All District Football Team on Monday.

On offense, freshmen Jackson Roberts and Brecken Erickson made the team alongside junior Justin Schroll and senior Treyton White.

On defense, seniors Alex Davies and Joseph Heirigs made the team alongside junior Jack Heiss and sophomore William Moats.

Juniors Teegan Sonneman and Landon Nichols and sophomore Sam Scholz were named as honorable mentions.

St. Pat’s finished the regular season 7-1 with its only loss being a 20-13 defeat to Grand Island Central Catholic on Sept. 18.

The Irish earned the No. 9-seed in the Class C2 playoffs, where it fell to Sutton 30-6.

