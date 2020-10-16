St. Pat’s tops Hershey to move to 6-1

HERSHEY — The Irish have put themselves in position for a meaningful final week of the prep football regular season.
Jackson Roberts scored five touchdowns to lead St. Pat’s to a 52-13 win over Hershey on Friday, and with that, a chance to win the outright C-2 district title in North Platte next Friday in a game against Valentine.
“We’ve got one more district foe in Valentine and we want to finish undefeated in our district,” St. Pat’s coach Kevin Dodson said of his team that moved to 4-0 in district play. “It would be a little momentum heading into the postseason. Hopefully we have that opportunity.”
Roberts scored on runs of 48, 87 and 20 yards in his first four attempts of the game and had 160 yards on the ground by the end of the first quarter.
He added a 13-yard touchdown reception from Jack Heiss with 40 seconds left in the second quarter as the Irish led 45-7 at the break. Roberts scored on a 63-yard run about five minutes into the third quarter on his only attempt of the second half.
It was the second straight week the freshman scored five touchdowns in a game
“He’s the real deal,” Hershey coach Greg Welch said. “Obviously (St. Pat’s) is a very good team and they can move so easily on us and they can score so quick.”
St. Pat’s led 22-0 at the end of the quarter but Sage Young hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Hill just 67 seconds into the second quarter for the Panthers first score.
“I thought (Hershey) came out and had a nice game plan,” Dodson said. “I thought there kids were playing harder than we were at first. We just challenged our kids to try and match that.”
The Irish answered just over two minutes later as Heiss connected with Will Moats for a 32-yard. It started a run of 23 unanswered points in just over eight minutes to close out the half.
“They responded quick,” Welch said of the Irish, “and I give them all the credit for that.”.
That Irish scoring stretch included a 4-yard touchdown run by Alex Davies and also a safety by the defense a play after the Irish fumbled at the Hershey 1.
The win was the fourth straight for the Irish (6-1) since a home loss to Grand Island Central Catholic. St. Pat’s has scored more than 50 points in each of the past three weeks.
“We just stayed disciplined and worked hard at practice,” Davies said of the team’s mindset since the loss.
Dodson said the team has also executed at a high level over the past few weeks.
“Offensively we’ve got guys that can be very explosive and score quickly,” Dodson said. “I thought the defense played well ... and at this time of the year you are looking for all three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams — working at a high level.”
Hershey (0-7) is a team that has turned to some inexperienced players this year — including four freshmen who saw time on offense on Friday — and won’t be in the playoff mix. Still, Welch liked the way his team has competed.
The Panthers’ Austin Hoelscher added a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter .
“I thought we moved the ball well in the first half,” Welch said. “We put some things and some schemes together and moved the chains. We stalled out a couple times (on drives) but as young as we are and as thin as we are (in depth) I thought our kids did a lot of good things. I thought the kids played hard.”
