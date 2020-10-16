St. Pat’s tops Hershey to move to 6-1

St. Pat’s led 22-0 at the end of the quarter but Sage Young hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Hill just 67 seconds into the second quarter for the Panthers first score.

“I thought (Hershey) came out and had a nice game plan,” Dodson said. “I thought there kids were playing harder than we were at first. We just challenged our kids to try and match that.”

The Irish answered just over two minutes later as Heiss connected with Will Moats for a 32-yard. It started a run of 23 unanswered points in just over eight minutes to close out the half.

“They responded quick,” Welch said of the Irish, “and I give them all the credit for that.”.

That Irish scoring stretch included a 4-yard touchdown run by Alex Davies and also a safety by the defense a play after the Irish fumbled at the Hershey 1.

The win was the fourth straight for the Irish (6-1) since a home loss to Grand Island Central Catholic. St. Pat’s has scored more than 50 points in each of the past three weeks.

“We just stayed disciplined and worked hard at practice,” Davies said of the team’s mindset since the loss.

Dodson said the team has also executed at a high level over the past few weeks.