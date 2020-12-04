St. Pat's boys, Broken Bow girls win in Friday doubleheader

Holding the ball for the final two minutes of the game wasn’t going to get St. Pat’s the win. The Irish led Broken Bow by one with about two minutes left, and it was clear they were wasting time.
The Indians added pressure, so the Irish moved the ball under the basket to Alex Davies. The senior pump faked the shot, waited as the Broken Bow defender sailed by and scored some insurance points on an easy layup.
Davies scored six in the game, but his final points came at a much-needed moment as the St. Pat’s boys basketball team defeated Broken Bow 36-32 in its season opener Friday night.
“The first game, you never know what you’re going to get,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “Neither team shot the ball very well, obviously, but I think in large part, I think both teams had pretty good matchups. Athletically, there weren’t a lot of spots where anybody had a real decided advantage. If that’s the case and they’re playing hard like all the kids were, you’re going to have a real dogfight. And that’s what it ended up being.”
Neither team held an advantage greater than a score during the first half. Jack Heiss made a free throw to take his team up 5-2 in the first quarter, but a Keegan Baxter bucket in the paint and two Austin Harvey free throws put Broken Bow ahead going into the second.
Both teams traded leads four times to open the second frame before the Indians solidified the lead on a Harvey 3-pointer in the final minute of the half. St. Pat’s Trayton White hit a jumper in the final seconds of the quarter as the Irish ended the first half down 16-15.
The second half opened with both teams trading points before Alex Davies’ shot in the paint gave the Irish a 19-18 lead. Broken Bow tied it on a free throw, but a 6-0 run to close out the third quarter, led by Joseph Heirigs’ jumper and two free throws, put St. Pat’s up 25-19.
Heirigs finished with seven points, all of which came in the second half. Heiss led the game with 11.
“The third quarter, we defended really well and were able to turn the game a little bit,” O’Malley said. “Then it just amounted to hanging on.”
Broken Bow quickly came back following back-to-back points from Baxter and Riese Kahnk, and a Kahnk free throw made it a 25-24 game. The Irish responded with a little run of their own, highlighted by a steal and layup from Heiss to go back up by six.
A free throw and consecutive Blake Denson buckets made it a one point game with roughly two minutes left.
“We were able to come up with a few loose balls and had a put back or two,” O’Malley said. “And I think we got some key rebounds, so that was a big deal.”
Broken Bow 59, St. Pat’s 28
It didn’t matter if Rachel Heiss or Tonja Heirigs got the ball on an inbound pass or rebound. As soon as they started to dribble, Broken Bow stuck to them like gum on the bottom of a shoe.
More times than not, that led to a turnover and an easy basket on Friday as the Indians defeated the St. Pat’s girls basketball team 59-28.
“That’s who we are,” Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley said. “We’re going to play 94 feet, try to get up and down, run the ball and get up and make the other team get the ball up the court. It gives us the best chance to win and the kids have bought into it.”
Joscelyn Coleman highlighted that pressure early, giving the Indians a 12-10 lead after a steal out of the Broken Bow press led to an uncontested layup. She turned around and stole the ensuing inbound pass, as well.
Heiss tied the game to open the second quarter with a 3-pointer, her second of the game, but Broken Bow’s Halle McCaslin and Kya Scott dropped back-to-back jumpers to take a 17-13 lead. Kali Staples nailed a 3 and Kaitlyn Scott stole the ball and made a layup as the Indians ended the half up 24-18.
“I thought the first half was an extension of the game the night before,” Cooksley said. “It took us a while to get going, but we have some really good players on this team and they did the things that good players do in the second half.”
Broken Bow jumped out to an 8-0 run in the third quarter fueled by two Scott 3-pointers. She finished the game with 17 points, 12 of which came off 3s. She and teammate Kassidy Cyboron dominated in the third quarter, combining for 17 of Broken Bow’s 21 points.
The Indians took a 45-24 advantage into the fourth quarter, and they dropped another 14 in the final frame. MaKinley Tobey scored five points off a jumper and a 3-pointer, and Graycee Oeltjen dropped a 3 at the end of the game.
“I thought we shot a lot better in the second half,” Cooksley said. “We had not been shooting that well through the first six quarters of the year. So I was really happy with that.”
