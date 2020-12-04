St. Pat's boys, Broken Bow girls win in Friday doubleheader

Broken Bow 59, St. Pat’s 28

It didn’t matter if Rachel Heiss or Tonja Heirigs got the ball on an inbound pass or rebound. As soon as they started to dribble, Broken Bow stuck to them like gum on the bottom of a shoe.

More times than not, that led to a turnover and an easy basket on Friday as the Indians defeated the St. Pat’s girls basketball team 59-28.

“That’s who we are,” Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley said. “We’re going to play 94 feet, try to get up and down, run the ball and get up and make the other team get the ball up the court. It gives us the best chance to win and the kids have bought into it.”

Joscelyn Coleman highlighted that pressure early, giving the Indians a 12-10 lead after a steal out of the Broken Bow press led to an uncontested layup. She turned around and stole the ensuing inbound pass, as well.

Heiss tied the game to open the second quarter with a 3-pointer, her second of the game, but Broken Bow’s Halle McCaslin and Kya Scott dropped back-to-back jumpers to take a 17-13 lead. Kali Staples nailed a 3 and Kaitlyn Scott stole the ball and made a layup as the Indians ended the half up 24-18.