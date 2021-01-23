St. Pat's boys defeat rival Hershey for SPVA crown

Jack Heiss and Corby Condon combined for 31 points as St. Pat’s defeated Hershey 53-43 in the SPVA Tournament championship on Saturday at North Platte Community College.

Early buckets from Heiss, Condon and Joseph Heirigs gave the Irish an early 10-5 lead.

Both teams went to their strength often in the first quarter: The 3-point arc. They traded 3s twice in the quarter as St. Pat’s continued to push its lead to 21-11 going into the second.

Hershey and St. Pat’s both once again ramped up the defensive pressure in the second, as each team struggled to find the basket at times.

Sage Young opened with a 3 for the Panthers, but Condon responded with a jumper for the Irish. Neither team scored two consecutive baskets the rest of the quarter, and St. Pat’s Will Moats scored a layup in the final 30 seconds to keep the Irish’s lead at 10.

Hershey’s struggles offensively continued in the third quarter, only scoring seven. Meanwhile, St. Pat’s Alex Davies and Logan O’Malley scored on back-to-back baskets to push the Irish lead to 12 at 33-21.

O’Malley then hit a 3 and Condon followed with a layup as the Irish started to pull away.