St. Pat's boys defeat rival Hershey for SPVA crown

Jack Heiss and Corby Condon combined for 31 points as St. Pat’s defeated Hershey 53-43 in the SPVA Tournament championship on Saturday at North Platte Community College.
Early buckets from Heiss, Condon and Joseph Heirigs gave the Irish an early 10-5 lead.
Both teams went to their strength often in the first quarter: The 3-point arc. They traded 3s twice in the quarter as St. Pat’s continued to push its lead to 21-11 going into the second.
Hershey and St. Pat’s both once again ramped up the defensive pressure in the second, as each team struggled to find the basket at times.
Sage Young opened with a 3 for the Panthers, but Condon responded with a jumper for the Irish. Neither team scored two consecutive baskets the rest of the quarter, and St. Pat’s Will Moats scored a layup in the final 30 seconds to keep the Irish’s lead at 10.
Hershey’s struggles offensively continued in the third quarter, only scoring seven. Meanwhile, St. Pat’s Alex Davies and Logan O’Malley scored on back-to-back baskets to push the Irish lead to 12 at 33-21.
O’Malley then hit a 3 and Condon followed with a layup as the Irish started to pull away.
Condon pushed the Irish out to a 20-point lead with a layup, but the Irish went cold and the Panthers had one last push in them. The Panthers scored 11 straight with seven of those coming from Bryce Butterfield to pull within nine.
The Irish, who only scored eight in the fourth, missed nine free throws, and could only watch as the Panthers inched their way back into the game. Gosnell made a shot inside the paint to pull Hershey within six, but Heiss made three of his last four free throws to ice the game for St. Pat’s.
St. Pat’s (53)
Jack Heiss 16, Corby Condon 15, Joseph Heirigs 8, Logan O’Malley 5, Alex Davies 5, Will Moats 3.
Hershey (43)
Bryce Butterfield 11, Cooper Hill 5, Logan Vanarsdall 5, Sage Young 3, Austin Hoelscher 3.