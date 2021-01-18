St. Pat's defeats Perkins County in SPVA Tournament quarterfinals

Corby Condon dropped 30 points, including a pair of 3s in the first quarter, as the Class D1 No. 5 St. Pat’s Irish defeated the Perkins County Plainsmen 69-32 on Monday in the quarterfinals of the SPVA Tournament.

“I thought we really did a nice job defensively,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “They’ve got a number of good kids, but I think, particularly, they’ve got two really good scorers and I thought we did a pretty good job on them.”

One of those scorers, Triston Hite, found his stride early. He knocked down back-to-back 3s in the first few minutes of the game to put the Plainsmen ahead 6-4. That was the last time Perkins County held the lead as one of St. Pat’s scorers, Condon, responded with a 3 of his own to regain control.

Perkins County only scored two more points the rest of the quarter on free throws, and St. Pat’s took advantage with a run of its own capped off by a Condon 3 and a buzzer-beating layup to push the score to 18-8.

“When they were able to organize their defense, they did a really nice job and it was hard on us,” O’Malley said. “It was important that we were able to blend some transition in with trying to execute in the halfcourt.”