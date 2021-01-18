St. Pat's defeats Perkins County in SPVA Tournament quarterfinals

Corby Condon dropped 30 points, including a pair of 3s in the first quarter, as the Class D1 No. 5 St. Pat’s Irish defeated the Perkins County Plainsmen 69-32 on Monday in the quarterfinals of the SPVA Tournament.
“I thought we really did a nice job defensively,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “They’ve got a number of good kids, but I think, particularly, they’ve got two really good scorers and I thought we did a pretty good job on them.”
One of those scorers, Triston Hite, found his stride early. He knocked down back-to-back 3s in the first few minutes of the game to put the Plainsmen ahead 6-4. That was the last time Perkins County held the lead as one of St. Pat’s scorers, Condon, responded with a 3 of his own to regain control.
Perkins County only scored two more points the rest of the quarter on free throws, and St. Pat’s took advantage with a run of its own capped off by a Condon 3 and a buzzer-beating layup to push the score to 18-8.
“When they were able to organize their defense, they did a really nice job and it was hard on us,” O’Malley said. “It was important that we were able to blend some transition in with trying to execute in the halfcourt.”
Condon continued his hot streak with a 3 to open the second quarter, and Joseph Heirigs and Logan O’Malley added three points off free throws. Perkins County’s Casey Hanson made a push to get the Plainsmen back in the game with an and-1 opportunity followed by a layup, but St. Pat’s Alex Davies scored on consecutive layups to push the lead to 28-13.
Hunter Gardner, Perkins County’s other scorer, got his first points of the game with a 3, but St. Pat’s responded with back-to-back Condon layups and a Caleb Munson putback to make the score 34-16 at halftime.
The Irish kept that same intensity when Jack Heiss finished on an alley-oop to open up the second half. It was a play that not only hyped up the crowd, but St. Pat’s bench as well.
“I think whenever you can make a play that can make the crowd excited, but more importantly your teammates excited, it’s a little easier to run on the balls of your feet for a while,” O’Malley said. “And it’s fun. I think that’s the other thing that you need to remember. That these are high school guys and this is fun. So that was a fun play.”
Heiss had the play of the game, but the offense ran through Condon in the third quarter. The senior dropped 10 of St. Pat’s 16 points in the frame, including a stretch at the end where he made three layups, one of which he got fouled on and converted the free throw.
Perkins County scored a game-high 14 in the third, and ran much of its offense through Gardner and Hite, who scored five each.
The Plainsmen couldn’t do much in the fourth quarter and were down 50-30. The Irish continued scoring, even after they pulled their starters, while Perkins County only mustered two points.
St. Pat’s advances to the semifinals, where it will face top-seed Bridgeport at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at North Platte Community College.
“I think it stands to be as compelling of a conference tournament as we’ve had in a while,” O’Malley said. “I think the depth of the conference is outstanding. Our big focus tonight was we wanted to make sure we were a part of that.”
St. Pat’s (69)
Corby Condon 30, Joseph Heirigs 9, Jack Heiss 8, Alex Davies 6, Caleb Munson 6, Logan O’Malley 4, Zarek Branch 4, Will Moats 2.
Perkins County (32)
Triston Hite 11, Hunter Gardner 8, Casey Hanson 7, Hayden Foster 3, Nolan Foster 3.