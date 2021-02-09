St. Pat's dominates Dundy County-Stratton at home

“I thought we started off really strong,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “I thought we played with really good purpose, and we were able to kind of build a lead.”

The Irish started as the dominant team, using their size to their advantage as they jumped out to a 6-0 lead. St. Pat’s held on to that lead for the rest of the quarter until Heiss scored a buzzer-beating layup to push the score to 18-9.

The Irish pressured Dundy County-Stratton early in the second quarter, both physically and mentally. A technical foul on the Tigers’ Serbando Diaz gave St. Pat’s Joseph Heirigs two free throws and the Irish the ball. Heirigs later hit a 3 as part of St. Pat’s 11-0 run to start the second quarter.

DCS struggled to score early in the second as the Irish stretched their lead to 20, something that would stick for the remainder of the game.

“The game just kind of, in some ways, ground to a halt,” O’Malley said. “The margins just kind of stayed the same, and I thought they came back and hit some shots and they continued to really play hard.”

Dundy County-Stratton found the basket more in the second half, but the Tigers couldn’t contain St. Pat’s. DCS scored 12 in the third quarter, but the Irish stayed ahead after scoring 18.