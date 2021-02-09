St. Pat's dominates Dundy County-Stratton at home

Jayla Fleck made seven 3-pointers, and St. Pat’s scored 16 3s, the most in a game by a D1 school, as the Irish defeated Dundy County-Stratton 71-31 on Tuesday in North Platte.
Fleck was quiet in the first half, but she exploded in the second. She scored four of her 3s in the third quarter, and added two more in the fourth. Fleck finished the game with 21.
The Irish relied on Kate Stienike and Tonja Heirigs early on to build a 35-22 lead at halftime. Stienike made three 3s in the first quarter, and Heirigs scored eight of the team’s 16 points in the second quarter. Heirigs finished with 17 and Stienike added 16.
St. Pat’s used a 20-point third quarter to put the game out of reach thanks to Fleck’s 3s, while holding Dundy County-Stratton to just six. Fleck made three consecutive 3s late in the third to push the Irish out to a 55-25 lead.
The Irish held Dundy County-Stratton to three points in the fourth quarter, and used two more Fleck 3s en route to a 14-point frame.
BOYS
St. Pat’s 70, DCS 49
Jack Heiss’ dunk midway through the fourth-quarter got the loudest cheers of the night. It capped off a game-high 26-point performance as the Class D2 No. 5 St. Pat’s boys defeated Dundy County-Stratton 70-49 on Tuesday in North Platte.
“I thought we started off really strong,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “I thought we played with really good purpose, and we were able to kind of build a lead.”
The Irish started as the dominant team, using their size to their advantage as they jumped out to a 6-0 lead. St. Pat’s held on to that lead for the rest of the quarter until Heiss scored a buzzer-beating layup to push the score to 18-9.
The Irish pressured Dundy County-Stratton early in the second quarter, both physically and mentally. A technical foul on the Tigers’ Serbando Diaz gave St. Pat’s Joseph Heirigs two free throws and the Irish the ball. Heirigs later hit a 3 as part of St. Pat’s 11-0 run to start the second quarter.
DCS struggled to score early in the second as the Irish stretched their lead to 20, something that would stick for the remainder of the game.
“The game just kind of, in some ways, ground to a halt,” O’Malley said. “The margins just kind of stayed the same, and I thought they came back and hit some shots and they continued to really play hard.”
Dundy County-Stratton found the basket more in the second half, but the Tigers couldn’t contain St. Pat’s. DCS scored 12 in the third quarter, but the Irish stayed ahead after scoring 18.
St. Pat’s mostly went to Heirigs, who finished with 18, and Heiss in the third, where they combined for 11.
The Irish didn’t play their best in the fourth — a 13-point frame highlighted by St. Pat’s emptying its bench — but their defense held the Tigers to 15.
“I thought our execution got a little bit sloppy, but overall the effort was really good,” O’Malley said.
The Irish face Class C2 No. 7 Hershey on Thursday in a game that will decide their season series. Hershey won the first matchup earlier in the season after Cayden Spearman hit a 3 with five second left. St. Pat’s dominated the second in the SPVA Tournament finals.
“It will be a really hard-fought game however it goes down,” O’Malley said. “The familiarity of course gives the defense the edge. I’d look forward to it being fairly low scoring. I just think it will be a real physically, competitive game.”
Girls
St. Pat’s (71)
Jayla Fleck 21, Tonja Heirigs 17, Kate Stienike 16, Mae Siegel 14, Jenna Kimberling 2, Alayna Niesen 1.
Dundy County-Stratton (31)
McKinzie Baney 14, Maggie Lutz 9, Kaylin Brown 5, Alyssa Schneider 3.
Boys
St. Pat’s (70)
Jack Heiss 26, Joseph Heirigs 18, Alex Davies 10, Corby Condon 7, Caleb Munson 6, Will Moats 3.