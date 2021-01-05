 Skip to main content
St. Pat's downs Brady at Brady Triangular
top story

St. Pat’s Justin Schroll holds down Brady’s Triston Stearns during the Irish’s 39-24 win over the Eagles at the Brady Triangular on Tuesday in Brady.

 Jake Dreilinger / The North Platte Telegraph

Justin Schroll reached his arms toward Brady’s Triston Stearns as the time winded down. The St. Pat’s wrestler was the dominant one in the match, and he had a seven point advantage to prove it.

It wasn’t enough for a majority decision, which would’ve awarded the Irish four points, but Schroll decided to let the bout end. Rather than make a move with 13 seconds left, Schroll and Stearns circled each other, with Schroll’s outstretched arms holding his opponent at bay.

It was a hard-fought three points for the Irish in the opening match of their 39-24 dual win over Brady at the Brady Triangular on Tuesday.

“Justin Schroll’s a good wrestler,” St. Pat’s coach Kevin Wood said. “He wrestled Triston Stearns earlier in the year and lost to him. To come back and catch a win against Triston Stearns is really a feather in Justin’s cap.”

Brady and St. Pat’s lost to the third team in the triangular, Arapahoe, 42-30 earlier in the night. Jeremy Larson (138) and Stearns were the only Eagles to pick up non-open wins (both by pin), while Matthew Phelps (152) was the only one to win by pin for St. Pat’s.

“Matthew’s a sophomore. He’s a first-year wrestler and he got a couple pins,” Wood said. “Really pleased with what Matthew did for us tonight.”

There were only four matches between the Irish and the Eagles. Schroll’s decision win put three on the board for St. Pat’s. Brady’s Cameron Carr added six on an open win, but St. Pat’s Landon Nichols (220) returned the favor by pinning Kaden Dady to put his team up 9-6.

“He wrestled a good match,” Wood said of Nichols. “We told him the importance of not going to your back, and he only went to his back once. But he did catch three takedowns in the match. It would be easy to undersell that. It was a big win for us.”

Brady picked up three open wins at 106, 113 and 132, while St. Pat’s got wins from Jayden Klein (120) and Dax Connick (138) to make it a 24-21 match in the Eagles’ favor.

Phelps picked up his second win of the night after pinning Brady’s Aiden Mullen to give his team the 27-24 lead. Hunter Deeds’ open win gave the Irish six more points, and Gavin Nutter pinned Levi Jurjens in the final match of the night to set the score at 39-24.

“(Gavin’s) a junior that didn’t wrestle last year,” Wood said. “Gavin had a nice win in the first period. Really happy to have Gavin with us.”

Results

Arapahoe 42, Brady 30

106: Dale Shaner (Brady) wins by forfeit

113: Wayne Lee (Arapahoe) def. Jacob Shaner (Brady) by fall

120: Corbin Carpenter (Arapahoe) wins by forfeit

126: Isaac Goshert (Arapahoe) wins by forfeit

132: Rafe Hill (Arapahoe) wins by forfeit

138: Jeremy Larson (Brady) def. Ashton Downey (Arapahoe) by fall

145: Tristan White (Arapahoe) def. Aiden Mullen (Brady) by fall

152: Carrick McCorkle (Arapahoe) wins by forfeit

160: Levi Jurjens (Brady) wins by forfeit

170: Triston Stearns (Brady) def. Jordan Smith (Arapahoe) by fall

182: Open

195: Cameron Carr (Brady) wins by forfeit

220: Open

285: Levi Kerner (Arapahoe) def. Kaden Dady (Brady) by fall

Arapahoe 42, St. Pat’s 30

106: Open

113: Corbin Carpenter (Arapahoe) wins by forfeit

120: Wayne Lee (Arapahoe) wins by forfeit

126: Isaac Goshert (Arapahoe) def. Jayden Klein (St. Pat’s) by fall

132: Rafe Hill (Arapahoe) def. Dax Connick (St. Pat’s) by fall

138: Ashton Downey (Arapahoe) wins by forfeit

145: Hunter Deeds (St. Pat’s) wins by forfeit

152: Matthew Phelps (St. Pat’s) def. Carrick McCorkle (Arapahoe) by fall

160: Gaven Nutter (St. Pat’s) wins by forfeit

170: Jordan Smith (Arapahoe) wins by forfeit

182: Justin Schroll (St. Pat’s) wins by forfeit

195: Open

220: Landon Nichols (St. Pat’s) wins by forfeit

285: Levi Kerner (Arapahoe) wins by forfeit

St. Pat’s 39, Brady 24

106: Dale Shaner (Brady) wins by forfeit

113: Jacob Shaner (Brady) wins by forfeit

120: Open

126: Jayden Klein (St. Pat’s) wins by forfeit

132: Jeremy Larson (Brady) wins by forfeit

138: Dax Connick (St. Pat’s) wins by forfeit

145: Matthew Phelps (St. Pat’s) def. Aiden Mullen (Brady) by fall

152: Hunter Deeds (St. Pat’s) wins by forfeit

160: Gaven Nutter (St. Pat’s) def. Levi Jurjens (Brady) by fall

170: Open

182: Justin Schroll (St. Pat’s) def. Triston Stearns (Brady) by decision

195: Cameron Carr (Brady) wins by forfeit

220: Landon Nichols (St. Pat’s) def. Kaden Dady (Brady) by fall

285: Open

