St. Pat's downs Brady at Brady Triangular

Justin Schroll reached his arms toward Brady’s Triston Stearns as the time winded down. The St. Pat’s wrestler was the dominant one in the match, and he had a seven point advantage to prove it.

It wasn’t enough for a majority decision, which would’ve awarded the Irish four points, but Schroll decided to let the bout end. Rather than make a move with 13 seconds left, Schroll and Stearns circled each other, with Schroll’s outstretched arms holding his opponent at bay.

It was a hard-fought three points for the Irish in the opening match of their 39-24 dual win over Brady at the Brady Triangular on Tuesday.

“Justin Schroll’s a good wrestler,” St. Pat’s coach Kevin Wood said. “He wrestled Triston Stearns earlier in the year and lost to him. To come back and catch a win against Triston Stearns is really a feather in Justin’s cap.”

Brady and St. Pat’s lost to the third team in the triangular, Arapahoe, 42-30 earlier in the night. Jeremy Larson (138) and Stearns were the only Eagles to pick up non-open wins (both by pin), while Matthew Phelps (152) was the only one to win by pin for St. Pat’s.

“Matthew’s a sophomore. He’s a first-year wrestler and he got a couple pins,” Wood said. “Really pleased with what Matthew did for us tonight.”