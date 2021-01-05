St. Pat's downs Brady at Brady Triangular

Justin Schroll reached his arms toward Brady’s Triston Stearns as the time winded down. The St. Pat’s wrestler was the dominant one in the match, and he had a seven point advantage to prove it.
It wasn’t enough for a majority decision, which would’ve awarded the Irish four points, but Schroll decided to let the bout end. Rather than make a move with 13 seconds left, Schroll and Stearns circled each other, with Schroll’s outstretched arms holding his opponent at bay.
It was a hard-fought three points for the Irish in the opening match of their 39-24 dual win over Brady at the Brady Triangular on Tuesday.
“Justin Schroll’s a good wrestler,” St. Pat’s coach Kevin Wood said. “He wrestled Triston Stearns earlier in the year and lost to him. To come back and catch a win against Triston Stearns is really a feather in Justin’s cap.”
Brady and St. Pat’s lost to the third team in the triangular, Arapahoe, 42-30 earlier in the night. Jeremy Larson (138) and Stearns were the only Eagles to pick up non-open wins (both by pin), while Matthew Phelps (152) was the only one to win by pin for St. Pat’s.
“Matthew’s a sophomore. He’s a first-year wrestler and he got a couple pins,” Wood said. “Really pleased with what Matthew did for us tonight.”
There were only four matches between the Irish and the Eagles. Schroll’s decision win put three on the board for St. Pat’s. Brady’s Cameron Carr added six on an open win, but St. Pat’s Landon Nichols (220) returned the favor by pinning Kaden Dady to put his team up 9-6.
“He wrestled a good match,” Wood said of Nichols. “We told him the importance of not going to your back, and he only went to his back once. But he did catch three takedowns in the match. It would be easy to undersell that. It was a big win for us.”
Brady picked up three open wins at 106, 113 and 132, while St. Pat’s got wins from Jayden Klein (120) and Dax Connick (138) to make it a 24-21 match in the Eagles’ favor.
Phelps picked up his second win of the night after pinning Brady’s Aiden Mullen to give his team the 27-24 lead. Hunter Deeds’ open win gave the Irish six more points, and Gavin Nutter pinned Levi Jurjens in the final match of the night to set the score at 39-24.
“(Gavin’s) a junior that didn’t wrestle last year,” Wood said. “Gavin had a nice win in the first period. Really happy to have Gavin with us.”
Results
Arapahoe 42, Brady 30
106: Dale Shaner (Brady) wins by forfeit
113: Wayne Lee (Arapahoe) def. Jacob Shaner (Brady) by fall
120: Corbin Carpenter (Arapahoe) wins by forfeit
126: Isaac Goshert (Arapahoe) wins by forfeit
132: Rafe Hill (Arapahoe) wins by forfeit
138: Jeremy Larson (Brady) def. Ashton Downey (Arapahoe) by fall
145: Tristan White (Arapahoe) def. Aiden Mullen (Brady) by fall
152: Carrick McCorkle (Arapahoe) wins by forfeit
160: Levi Jurjens (Brady) wins by forfeit
170: Triston Stearns (Brady) def. Jordan Smith (Arapahoe) by fall
182: Open
195: Cameron Carr (Brady) wins by forfeit
220: Open
285: Levi Kerner (Arapahoe) def. Kaden Dady (Brady) by fall
Arapahoe 42, St. Pat’s 30
106: Open
113: Corbin Carpenter (Arapahoe) wins by forfeit
120: Wayne Lee (Arapahoe) wins by forfeit
126: Isaac Goshert (Arapahoe) def. Jayden Klein (St. Pat’s) by fall
132: Rafe Hill (Arapahoe) def. Dax Connick (St. Pat’s) by fall
138: Ashton Downey (Arapahoe) wins by forfeit
145: Hunter Deeds (St. Pat’s) wins by forfeit
152: Matthew Phelps (St. Pat’s) def. Carrick McCorkle (Arapahoe) by fall
160: Gaven Nutter (St. Pat’s) wins by forfeit
170: Jordan Smith (Arapahoe) wins by forfeit
182: Justin Schroll (St. Pat’s) wins by forfeit
195: Open
220: Landon Nichols (St. Pat’s) wins by forfeit
285: Levi Kerner (Arapahoe) wins by forfeit
St. Pat’s 39, Brady 24
106: Dale Shaner (Brady) wins by forfeit
113: Jacob Shaner (Brady) wins by forfeit
120: Open
126: Jayden Klein (St. Pat’s) wins by forfeit
132: Jeremy Larson (Brady) wins by forfeit
138: Dax Connick (St. Pat’s) wins by forfeit
145: Matthew Phelps (St. Pat’s) def. Aiden Mullen (Brady) by fall
152: Hunter Deeds (St. Pat’s) wins by forfeit
160: Gaven Nutter (St. Pat’s) def. Levi Jurjens (Brady) by fall
170: Open
182: Justin Schroll (St. Pat’s) def. Triston Stearns (Brady) by decision
195: Cameron Carr (Brady) wins by forfeit