St. Pat's downs Valentine, wins C-2 District 6 title

St. Pat’s wrapped up the regular season Friday night with its fifth straight win, captured an outright C-2 District 6 title and is prepared to still likely begin the postseason on the road.
But, before Irish coach Kevin Dodson touched on any of those subjects in his post game comments, he talked about an emotional few days at the school. Ellie Siegel, a 12-year-old student in the North Platte Catholic Schools, died from the injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week.
“The first thing I want to mention is that our prayers go out to the Siegel family,” said Dodson, after a 62-0 home win over Valentine. “It’s been a tough week for us here as a community and I’m just proud of the way our boys responded tonight after a long week.
“I think the thing you look at is the support this community has,” said Dodson, who also is the school’s superintendent. “We’re a close-knitted community and are able to draw strength from that in difficult times. We send our prayers out to the Siegel’s and want to lift them up in this time of mourning for them.”
An emotional Irish team was able to complete the season with a 5-0 mark in district play, but Dodson said it likely won’t be enough for St. Pat’s to open the playoffs at home next week due to the power-point system.
“We’ll go and play one on the road and if we win that one, we get rewarded with a game back here in the next round,” Dodson said. “We’ve played pretty well and we’ve executed well (in the regular season) but we know things are going to get tougher as the playoffs start and we’ll have our work cut out for us.
“We tell the boys that. ‘You are always going to be rewarded for working hard.’ This is a group that has worked hard, played well and executed down the stretch,” Dodson said. “Now we get rewarded with a playoff game.
The Irish (7-1) rushed for 271 yards in the first half as the scored on each of their first three possessions of the game and led Valentine 34-0 at the break.
Jackson Roberts had four runs of 40-plus yards over the first two quarters on the way to 180 yards and three touchdowns in the half.
St. Pat’s had about 390 yards on the ground for the game and eight different players had at least one attempt.
It was the fourth-straight game in which St. Pat’s has surpassed 50 points in a win.
“Our line blocks well and we’ve got a good backfield,” said Irish quarterback Jack Heiss of the team’s offense. “We’re all playing good together right now.”
Alex Davies rushed for two touchdowns and Zarek Branch, Josh Davies and Thomas Gale all scored on a run as well.
The only area where the Irish offense struggled was with two lost fumbles in the first half. But both turnovers were answered by interceptions by the St. Pat’s Alex Davies and Will Moats on the ensuing Valentine drives. Davies returned an interception 20 yards for a score on the next play after the Irish lost the ball at the end of a 24-yard run.
“Our defense was pretty good (at answering) tonight,” Heiss said, “but we are going to have to cut down on those turnovers (in the playoffs).”
The Irish also recovered two fumbles in the second half, both of which were turned into scores against a Valentine team that finished the season with a 3-4 mark.
“I know they lost a few (scheduled) games due to COVID and we appreciate them coming out,” Dodson said. “Coach (Blake) Beebout does a great job with those guys, but they are a little shorthanded right now.
