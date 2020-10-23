St. Pat's downs Valentine, wins C-2 District 6 title

St. Pat’s wrapped up the regular season Friday night with its fifth straight win, captured an outright C-2 District 6 title and is prepared to still likely begin the postseason on the road.

But, before Irish coach Kevin Dodson touched on any of those subjects in his post game comments, he talked about an emotional few days at the school. Ellie Siegel, a 12-year-old student in the North Platte Catholic Schools, died from the injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week.

“The first thing I want to mention is that our prayers go out to the Siegel family,” said Dodson, after a 62-0 home win over Valentine. “It’s been a tough week for us here as a community and I’m just proud of the way our boys responded tonight after a long week.

“I think the thing you look at is the support this community has,” said Dodson, who also is the school’s superintendent. “We’re a close-knitted community and are able to draw strength from that in difficult times. We send our prayers out to the Siegel’s and want to lift them up in this time of mourning for them.”

An emotional Irish team was able to complete the season with a 5-0 mark in district play, but Dodson said it likely won’t be enough for St. Pat’s to open the playoffs at home next week due to the power-point system.