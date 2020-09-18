St. Pat's falls just short against Grand Island Central Catholic

Just seconds separating the St. Pat’s football team from one of its biggest plays of the night and one of its most costly.

Will Moats caught a prayer of a pass from quarterback Alex Davies, whose arm was hit as he released the ball, to bring St. Pat’s to the Grand Island Central Catholic 40-yard line down by seven.

What happened next varies depending on who you ask. On the ensuing play, the ball ended up on the floor and a Crusaders defender jumped on it. The team celebrated what they believed to be a turnover, while the St. Pat’s players were motioning for a spiked ball.

A referee meeting determined the fate of the game. Davies either didn’t spike the ball or he fumbled the snap. Either way, it was GICC’s ball, and the game was over.

The Crusaders held off the Irish on the road 20-13 on Friday, handing St. Pat’s its first loss of the season.

“I thought we battled pretty hard,” St. Pat’s coach Kevin Dodson said. “GICC, we knew they were going to be a tough gig coming in. They have a lot of athletes coming in as you saw. That quarterback’s awfully good and they made big plays when they had to.”

Russ Martinez, the Crusaders quarterback, made some big plays in the fourth quarter to help seal the game. He tied the game at 13-13 on a wide-open pass to Braden Wenzel after Martinez scrambled around the backfield for nearly 8 seconds.

He also found Isaac Harbek in stride for the go-ahead touchdown after Harbek got by his the defender covering him. Martinez finished the game with three touchdowns.