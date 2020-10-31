St. Pat's falls to Amherst in D1-7 District Final

Tenley Hadwiger couldn’t be stopped at the end of the third set. The Amherst middle hitter was the go-to option late in the match, and for good reason.

On multiple occasions, Hadwiger’s shot found open holes or ricocheted off St. Pat’s defenders as if they were bouncing off walls.

Hadwiger’s 13 kills and two blocks helped the Broncos defeat the Irish on Saturday in Holdrege 25-7, 25-10, 25-14, earning a spot at the state tournament in Lincoln next week.

“This group of girls is so special,” St. Pat’s coach Maddy Krebs said. “They have so much talent that we just haven’t tapped into yet. We saw it the other night. We’ve had a lot going on these last couple weeks. We’ve had ups and downs emotionally, and not the way we wanted to finish.”

Amherst jumped out to a big lead in all three sets, including a 12-0 run to open the match. The Broncos relied on Hadwiger and Jaelyn Potts in that stretch, as they combined for seven kills and a block.

Jayla Fleck put St. Pat’s on the board with two kills, but the Irish struggled to contain Amherst’s offense. The Broncos started getting other players in the mix, with Saryn Prickett and Hannah Herrick recording kills as Amherst cruised to a 25-7 set win.