St. Pat's falls to Amherst in D1-7 District Final

Tenley Hadwiger couldn’t be stopped at the end of the third set. The Amherst middle hitter was the go-to option late in the match, and for good reason.
On multiple occasions, Hadwiger’s shot found open holes or ricocheted off St. Pat’s defenders as if they were bouncing off walls.
Hadwiger’s 13 kills and two blocks helped the Broncos defeat the Irish on Saturday in Holdrege 25-7, 25-10, 25-14, earning a spot at the state tournament in Lincoln next week.
“This group of girls is so special,” St. Pat’s coach Maddy Krebs said. “They have so much talent that we just haven’t tapped into yet. We saw it the other night. We’ve had a lot going on these last couple weeks. We’ve had ups and downs emotionally, and not the way we wanted to finish.”
Amherst jumped out to a big lead in all three sets, including a 12-0 run to open the match. The Broncos relied on Hadwiger and Jaelyn Potts in that stretch, as they combined for seven kills and a block.
Jayla Fleck put St. Pat’s on the board with two kills, but the Irish struggled to contain Amherst’s offense. The Broncos started getting other players in the mix, with Saryn Prickett and Hannah Herrick recording kills as Amherst cruised to a 25-7 set win.
While Herrick picked up two points for her team to start the second set — a kill followed by an ace — St. Pat’s got some points early after Tonja Heirigs recorded a kill and Bella Arensdorf notched a block.
Hadwiger slowed any St. Pat’s momentum with two kills and a block to put Amherst ahead 9-2. A few Irish mishits and kills from Herrick and Prickett pushed that score to 15-3.
Kills from Rachel Heiss and Megan Montgomery and an ace from Heiss cut into the Broncos’ lead, but four kills from Potts helped Amherst close out the set 25-10.
Potts finished with 11 kills and a block. Heiss, St. Pat’s only senior, finished with seven kills and an ace.
“She’s a powerhouse,” Krebs said about Heiss. “Finally saw her really come out of her shell this last week … she’s such a leader on the court. She’s going to be a big hole to fill.”
The third set followed a similar pattern. Amherst jumped out to a 6-0 lead capped by consecutive kills from Hannah Adam. Irish kills from Heiss and Kate Roberg helped put the score at 7-2 before some of the Broncos’ reserves picked up points.
A four-point stretch featuring kills from Josie Loshonkohl and Brenna Bosshamer and back-to-back aces from Rylee McCurdy put the game out of reach.
Heiss picked up five kills in the third set, but the Irish couldn’t string together points when they needed it most. A St. Pat’s point was met with multiple kills from the Broncos that kept them ahead.
“This sophomore, junior class, they are strong,” Krebs said. “I know that they’ll have a lot of confidence. We missed out on a lot of games this year … but I just know the next couple years will be good.”
